(LA Times)   'And the second angel poured out his vial upon the sea...'   (latimes.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Tide, Coast, Algae, Algal bloom, Odor, Beach, Red tides, Olfaction  
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sulfur. Is there anything it can't do?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And someday someone will figure out a net positive way to harness the energy released by that decay process?

/probably not
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Red tide at night ( red tide at night ), woah woah! Woah oh oh oh oh-oh-no!

/ And now ear worm.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Plague, war, famine and death are bringers of an apocalypse for a reason.

After a plague, there is no one to work the fields. Scarce resources promote war. Death follows it all.

We are in the end times. It's just more cyclical than we've been led to believe.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Red tide at night ( red tide at night ), woah woah! Woah oh oh oh oh-oh-no!

/ And now ear worm.


It is "Red sky at night," but don't let that stop you.

Anyway... Nature has already sent up one great big message that we should stay indoors.  Maybe this is a second one.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And someday someone will figure out a net positive way to harness the energy released by that decay process?

/probably not


Nulcear fission?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Destructor: Sulfur. Is there anything it can't do?


Make my farts smell better by comparison.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Destructor: Sulfur. Is there anything it can't do?

Make my farts smell better by comparison.


i have the best farts. we are farked though. the earth is farking us us back for 100 years of abuse
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peki: Plague, war, famine and death are bringers of an apocalypse for a reason.

After a plague, there is no one to work the fields. Scarce resources promote war. Death follows it all.

We are in the end times. It's just more cyclical than we've been led to believe.


Nah. I've been told that no one could have foreseen this situation. John of Patmos is fake news.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I swear I read that as "poured out his vagina on the sea."
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peki: Plague, war, famine and death are bringers of an apocalypse for a reason.

After a plague, there is no one to work the fields. Scarce resources promote war. Death follows it all.

We are in the end times. It's just more cyclical than we've been led to believe.


Brothers will fight   and kill each other,
sisters' children   will defile kinship.
It is harsh in the world,   whoredom rife
-an axe age, a sword age   -shields are riven-
a wind age, a wolf age-   before the world goes headlong.
No man will have   mercy on another.

-Poetic Edda, Völuspá; describing the state of humanity at the start of Ragnarok
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Red tide at night ( red tide at night ), woah woah! Woah oh oh oh oh-oh-no!

/ And now ear worm.


it is a cool song. and the bioluniscence is nice, but I still prefer to have a coast with a strong headwind. Especially in the spring with all the blossoms, to be able to be right on the coast where there's almost always a strong sea wind is good for me.

it would be funny to put a 'red tide stink' in a cantrip and cast it on someone to make it seem like they farted in an AD&D world, though.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember seeing the bio luminescence in the surf at Davenport, just north of Santa Cruz, one night around midnight after wandering away from a campfire.

Just swishing my feet along the surf between waves would intensify the blue light where my foot passed, as I disturbed the tiny creatures. It was like drawing with light, in the moonlit surf.

It was magical - like the fireflies I grew up with on the east coast. I've seen the Aurora Borealis in northern Montana as well. Nature can be amazing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


[not my photo, or even the same country - but representative]
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Right, right, first angel, noisome and grievous sores, 2nd angel seas turn into blood of a dead man, 3rd angel, rest of the water too, 4th angel global warming, 5th angel, power grid goes down for good (systems of distribution, too) , then, uh, 6th guy is, uh, drought I think, then finally #7  is a big freakout earthquake, yeah. Kinda whatcha get with that wine of fornication. Ayup.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I swear I read that as "poured out his vagina on the sea."


Are we talking about squirting?  It sounds like we're talking about squirting...
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"a place called armageddon": Hunt for Red October
Youtube uEvwbxcRaCQ
 
