(NBC Chicago)   Cure found for the 'rona: shove a flashlight up your nose   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But you also have to recite the St. Crispin's Day speech from Henry the 5th backwards while hopping up and down on one leg.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nasal Decolonization Technology is the name of my Bob Dylan Techno Fusion tribute band.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But what if there are tape recorders up there?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy will help-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This appears to be a glorified infomercial that has been spammed across multiple media networks. I don't find any literature that is not from the company itself. Even the clinical presentations are from trade shows.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hold a chicken in the air
Stick a flashlight up your nose
To stop the Covid bug
you need to burn all your clothes

Paint your left knee green
Then inject some Clorox bleach
Form a string quartet
And pretend your name is Keith
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Roxanne,
you have to put on the Red Light,
look up and flair your nostrils
shine it up in there, just hope it's really bright
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too late, I used up my budget on colloidal silver
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And what of the eyes, and mucus membranes of the lungs?!?

What a crock!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is that pitbull
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a hat like that, that supposedly grows hair.

I'm looking forward to luxuriously long nose hair.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is that pitbull


no its becky
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good grief, don't anybody tell Trump.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump to claim he was right about the light thing in 3...2...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RatBomb: Trump to claim he was right about the light thing in 3...2...


That is what this is all about.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That headline really had me intrigued up until the last word.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This appears to be a glorified infomercial that has been spammed across multiple media networks. I don't find any literature that is not from the company itself. Even the clinical presentations are from trade shows.


Call right now and they'll send you two nostril illuminators plus a set of steak knives.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: RatBomb: Trump to claim he was right about the light thing in 3...2...

That is what this is all about.


Trump will be pleased.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somebody has been listening to Trump's crazy bullsh*t or hoping his crazy supporters have, and are trying to make money off of those fools.

"Stick a light in you!"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: RatBomb: Trump to claim he was right about the light thing in 3...2...

That is what this is all about.


He'll spin it that way and people will buy it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Get your a$$ to Mars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah? Well let me tell YOU where you can shove that flashlight
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think my idea for a UV air filter is where its at
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wrong hole.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Studies have shown the coronavirus tends to colonize in the nose, so the process involves swabbing the nose with a blue-colored chemical compound. Then a technician inserts fiber optic probes into the nose and turns on a red light, the kind of light found at the safe end of the spectrum.

"Well paint my nose blue, and a shove some LEDs up there, I thank Cletus done found a cure for the rona."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
is that the same red light in that hat those hair growing people claim ??

how much hair do you want in your nose anyway ???
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am almost positive that a wild night of crazy ferret sex with me will protect you from ever getting the 'rona. Any farkerettes need to be inoculated? I mean, what do you have to lose?

/besides your dignity  ( ._.)
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Once again, Trump was right.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How about we skip the masks and distancing and just wear these when in public?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Poe's Law
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: But you also have to recite the St. Crispin's Day speech from Henry the 5th backwards while hopping up and down on one leg.


While barking like a big dog?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No.  Absolutely not.  I refuse to admit that something Trump suggested actually works.

Next  you'll have us all injecting bleach!
 
RedT
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Been done:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a crock of shiat.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldJames: I think my idea for a UV air filter is where its at


I toyed with the idea and found lots of problems. The biggest one is the amount of energy you'd have to use because of airflow demands. The more energy you use, the more ozone you produce, which is a nasty toxic problem (for the user, the environment can handle it fine). If you want to be more gentle, you're hauling around a massive air-treatment tank.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've just been freebasing Comet.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another illustration that medical devices are inadequately regulated. John Oliver has a piece on the topic.
 
