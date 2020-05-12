 Skip to content
(YouTube)   We secretly replaced Alex Jones with Chuck E Cheese. Let's see if anyone notices   (youtube.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stop laughing at this, I needed a happy post, thanks subby.  There is so much you can do with Alex Jones rants, I would love to see Barney spouting his false flag school shooting nonsense, or the Easter bunny bellowing about gay frogs.  In a way I think it makes him less harmful as well, sort of like the photos of Meal Team 6 made people laugh at the stupid farks playing urban soldier instead of fearing them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a thing of beauty. well done.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. No diff
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The quality of the commentary goes up?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One is a creepy off-model rat that brings up uncomfortable memories of crying children and meat sweats. The other is an animatronic mascot for a famous pizza chain.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was the silent closing of the curtain on a pensive Chuck E Cheese at the end that got me.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will eat your ass!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why not do this with Lewis Black's voice/rants....
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine being one of his neighbors. You go to put the trash out and see him out of the corner of your eye. You quickly go about your business, but as you walk back to your house, you just know he's over there salivating, thinking about eating your ass.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This isn't amusing. This is nightmare fuel.
Also, why isn't this man in jail? That sounds like stuff that would get most people in jail.
Recall that kid that said something about Killing kids and someone overseas reported and the Texas police showed up at his house and arrested him. WTF?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's funny, but it's not.

Alex Jones is just such a dangerous POS I find it difficult to laugh.

He is really a horrible human being.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was pretty funny

*golf clap*
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I will eat your ass.".
We've all heard the rumors about you already.  No need to confirm them.
 
