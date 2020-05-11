 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Hospitals: The flyovers were a nice tribute, but we could really use more masks and equipment. Govt: More flyovers, gotcha   (twincities.com) divider line
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aside from adequate PPE, the best ways to honor medical workers would be to enact policies that reduce the risk of future pandemics, and to actually follow them.

But Republicans won't support that, because it costs money that could be spent on tax cuts for the rich.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't do something useful, just do something.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now with more aerial bombardment, ingrates.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: If you can't do something useful, just do something.


That's pretty much been the response so far, from the feds all the way down to the local level.  Look at me!  I'm helping.  Remember how serious I took this in November!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What aren't we already doing to try to obtain more PPE and tests at this point? Reports are legion about the mad scramble underway to buy this stuff at any price, so where are we falling down on the job?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.kym-cdn.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


Why not? Well, maybe the flyovers are meant to send the message, "We don't believe in your testing or your vaccines. We're gonna party while you work."
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem is the US government has the planes the Chinese have the mask.  So the federal government is just doing what they've always done no matter what party is in charge. Nothing particularly useful unless it needs to be blown up.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cesar got hailed, then assassinated
Hitler Got Hailed and he shot himself

Maybe the Americans should try hailing Trump, at worst he'll like it.... At best hailing Pence doesn't sound so bad because if it worked once....
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: What aren't we already doing to try to obtain more PPE and tests at this point? Reports are legion about the mad scramble underway to buy this stuff at any price, so where are we falling down on the job?


FEMA keeps stealing shipments, which doesn't help.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the Senate:
The further stimulus bill, which might have actually helped the nation, has basically been declared DOA by the republican leaders.

//<facepalm>

Just a reminder, politicians: There are some things greater than pettily drawing lines in the sand along party lines. For instance, our Country's People.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: What aren't we already doing to try to obtain more PPE and tests at this point? Reports are legion about the mad scramble underway to buy this stuff at any price, so where are we falling down on the job?


The Chinese are sending us cheap knock offs every chance they get.

That's just the masks.  There have been other articles on other gear being below standards.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Meanwhile in the Senate:
The further stimulus bill, which might have actually helped the nation, has basically been declared DOA by the republican leaders.

//<facepalm>

Just a reminder, politicians: There are some things greater than pettily drawing lines in the sand along party lines. For instance, our Country's People.


You sweet summer child.
 
905
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: johnny_vegas: [i.kym-cdn.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]

Why not? Well, maybe the flyovers are meant to send the message, "We don't believe in your testing or your vaccines. We're gonna party while you work."


Or more like "hey, let's make sure to have as many people group together as possible to watch us buzz the hospital," like has been seen in cities across the nation, including my own.  You want to show our first responders and medical professionals some love, stay out their way and stop finding ways to encourage mass gatherings while we fight this damn thing.  Plenty of time to pat each other on the back when the jobs done.
 
Rootus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not an either-or, that's for sure.  For all practical purposes the flyovers are free.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't hospitals used to be QUIET zones?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: Somaticasual: Meanwhile in the Senate:
The further stimulus bill, which might have actually helped the nation, has basically been declared DOA by the republican leaders.

//<facepalm>

Just a reminder, politicians: There are some things greater than pettily drawing lines in the sand along party lines. For instance, our Country's People.

You sweet summer child.


Oh i never said I assume it will change. But I'll be complaining about it up until dying of an easily preventable medical condition...
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hospital worked fine until we took a broken arrow to the knee.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More smoke & mirrors

Most people aren't dog easily distracted by yelling "squirrel"!!
Some yeah, but you've already sold them the kool-aid

They'll figure you out, if they haven't already
And they'll be resentful, if they aren't already

You're playing to the wrong crowd
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: johnny_vegas: [i.kym-cdn.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]

Why not? Well, maybe the flyovers are meant to send the message, "We don't believe in your testing or your vaccines. We're gonna party while you work."


Yes, of course that MUST be it
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does America have to turn everything into a militaristic wank fest?
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: What aren't we already doing to try to obtain more PPE and tests at this point? Reports are legion about the mad scramble underway to buy this stuff at any price, so where are we falling down on the job?


The fact that it is a mad scramble with bidding wars and unpredictable confiscation, rather than a competently coordinated (and timely) effort, is the failure.  Perhaps there's some small chance that the shipments being seized by the federal government are going useful places, but with no transparency I wouldn't bet on it.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why does America have to turn everything into a militaristic wank fest?


Because we are a circle of jerks.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why does America have to turn everything into a militaristic wank fest?


Jesus told us to do it this way.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why does America have to turn everything into a militaristic wank fest?


Because flight demonstration squadrons are aerial entertainment and people love them
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: What aren't we already doing to try to obtain more PPE and tests at this point? Reports are legion about the mad scramble underway to buy this stuff at any price, so where are we falling down on the job?


Years and years of letting China produce everything useful.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: If you can't do something useful, just do something.


Anthony Jeselnik Thoughts And Prayers - Paris Attack Edition
Youtube PTmCxbcRXs4


/Gulf War: headlights on
//Terrorist attacks: superimpose the French/Lebanese/whatever flag over your Facebook photo
///Endless wars: "Thank you for your service"
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just spraying us with more virus.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Trump, of course, put footage of those flyovers in his latest campaign ads.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that the flyovers are being used to spread the coronavirus through the atmosphere.  Something about contrails. And the flyovers are being financed by Bill Gates and George Soros.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

runwiz: I heard that the flyovers are being used to spread the coronavirus through the atmosphere.  Something about contrails. And the flyovers are being financed by Bill Gates and George Soros.


Coronatrails.  Duh!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why does America have to turn everything into a militaristic wank fest?


'Cause, hey, the King o' England ain't gonna move no sojers into MY house!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

runwiz: And the flyovers are being financed by Bill Gates and George Soros


That is a technically true statement. State national guards get some money from the Department of Defense for advertising, recruiting, and public displays. That money comes from taxes. Bill Gates and George Soros ARE partially financing these flyovers, in the same sense that they're also financing an aircraft carrier, the SNAP program, and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republicans just keep wasting government money.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rogue49: More smoke & mirrors

Most people aren't dog easily distracted by yelling "squirrel"!!
Some yeah, but you've already sold them the kool-aid

They'll figure you out, if they haven't already
And they'll be resentful, if they aren't already

You're playing to the wrong crowd


Heh. Came here to say:
Misdirectioooon
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The hospitals by us who got the full show cheered. The hospitals that got a muted distant fly past were kinda like 'oh ... they shafted us, too. Great.'
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These flyovers are for Trump, he's still mad he didn't get that military parade he wanted.
JFC
 
