UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, no, we didn't call the police.

But they *did* call the lead singer of Echo and the Bunnymen.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny how principled people act isnt it ? 

Almost like they stand for something.

Perhaps other groups will start acting like they say they are ? /s
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay.  So, they got robbed and didn't call the cops.  Also, they are asking for helping to pay for damages.  Sounds like they need more capital.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm 37.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UberDave: Also, no, we didn't call the police.

But they *did* call the lead singer of Echo and the Bunnymen.


The police only care about one crime in particular...

Murder By Numbers
Youtube tUq9fURN2VQ
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know what kind of bird it was:
Don't go to bed, with no price on your head
No, no, don't do it.
Don't do the crime, if you can't do the time,
Yeah, don't do it.
And keep your eye on the sparrow.
When the going gets narrow.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow.  Looks like the owners have mellowed since their teen years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm betting they did it themselves to suckle at the gofundme teat.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I give a lot of respect to them.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's an "anti-capitalist" store, so: no.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure the criminals' future victims will be delighted at this turn of events.
 
bthom37
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Okay.  So, they got robbed and didn't call the cops.  Also, they are asking for helping to pay for damages.  Sounds like they need more capital.


Know how I know you're stupid?  You have no idea of what capital means in this situation.

/Hint: they didn't ask for a printing press
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, so principled morons. Better than garden-variety morons I suppose, but still wouldn't have them over for dinner.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, I checked out their book sections, there are some very positive stuff in their kids section, Fiction and non Fiction.


Very LGBT+ and PoC positive material! I'm going to order some books for my friends kids.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, so much bootlicking already in this thread.  Some of you clearly lack a gag reflex, making it past the heel.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1) I love seeing nazis and authoritarians squirm. It's delicious.
2) Good on the bookstore.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wellp, now we know where the easy marks are...
 
LindenFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: Also, they are asking for helping to pay for damages.


They said if you want to help "buy a book", as in, patronize our normal business. Seems reasonable and the opposite of asking for a handout.

calbert: I'm betting they did it themselves to suckle at the gofundme teat.


Seems like you lost that bet seeing as how they did not set up a gofundme.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anarchist Bookstore Part 2 - MC Paul Barman
Youtube UDR7ukxct4A
 
