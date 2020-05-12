 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Nashville man who placed a plastic target on the lawn of the NAACP president said he did so because he thought it looked like a beautiful flower (w/pics)   (nydailynews.com) divider line
30
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they throw the book at this SOB.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the NAACP president takes a nice big shiat on his front porch. He can claim it looked like a pretty rock
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A misdemeanor citation......goddamnit Nashville.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh just own it you disingenuous racist ass..You were such a bad-ass to make a threatening gesture,
until you were caught doing it...Now you're backing down with lame excuses..If you wanna be
Billy-Bad-Ass, at least own it..Own up to what you did and why you did it..
 
Zykstar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you feel you have to come up with a shiatty excuse for your action, that should be a sign that maybe, just maybe, you're as good a human being as your excuse is good. It's time to sit back and think back on what led you to where you are, and to fully examine the values you carry to see if they're actually worth anything.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I hope they throw the book at this SOB.


FTA:
""Brown told detectives that he has known Caldwell for a number of years and thought the plastic game target resembled a flower that would look nice in Caldwell's yard," Nashville police said.
At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't. "

Nothing to see here folks, move along.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I hope they throw the book at this SOB.


The perp is uh, homeless and possibly mentally ill.

Even the homeowner is advocating for the guy to get some help and believes it was not motivated by racism.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UTD_Elcid: AirForceVet: I hope they throw the book at this SOB.

FTA:
""Brown told detectives that he has known Caldwell for a number of years and thought the plastic game target resembled a flower that would look nice in Caldwell's yard," Nashville police said.
At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't. "

Nothing to see here folks, move along.


Don't worry, other people will come along and plant a cute T on the NAACP president's lawn.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can see why a mentally handicapped man though flower instead of target when he found the thing, I doubt I would have quickly figured out it was a target on my own.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So it seems they are going to hug it out over some french fried poe-tay-ters?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why can't we just make these "people" disappear? They certainly will not be missed and the world would be so much better.

/ I don't mean kill them, I mean drop them on a remote Pacific island to fend for themselves
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why can't we just make these "people" disappear? They certainly will not be missed and the world would be so much better.

/ I don't mean kill them, I mean drop them on a remote Pacific island to fend for themselves


No dumping

The last thing pacific islands need is more of other people's trash.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Oh just own it you disingenuous racist ass..You were such a bad-ass to make a threatening gesture,
until you were caught doing it...Now you're backing down with lame excuses..If you wanna be
Billy-Bad-Ass, at least own it..Own up to what you did and why you did it..


agree 100%

dude should get a boot in the ass for being a weasely racist putz.
 
squidloe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why can't we just make these "people" disappear? They certainly will not be missed and the world would be so much better.

/ I don't mean kill them, I mean drop them on a remote Pacific island to fend for themselves


You mean mentally ill, homeless people?
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:

At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't.
"The person who left the bullseye target on my front lawn has been apprehended by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD)," he wrote on Facebook in an update. "He appears to have mental health issues. I am advocating for the case to be heard in mental health court. And, if deemed appropriate, that he receive mental health treatment."
 
zbtop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zbtop: FTA:

At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't.
"The person who left the bullseye target on my front lawn has been apprehended by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD)," he wrote on Facebook in an update. "He appears to have mental health issues. I am advocating for the case to be heard in mental health court. And, if deemed appropriate, that he receive mental health treatment."


forgot to add: normally I'd be all for throwing the book at someone for intimidation shiat like this, but it sounds like the Caldwell (the NAACP president homeowner) is chalking it up to "crazy old homeless dude doing random shiat".
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought farkers felt bad and wanted to help the homeless and mentally ill.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like the pastor is erring on the side of forgiveness.

I'm always impressed by people who actually practice their faith.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"He appears to have mental health issues."

Don't all racists?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zbtop: zbtop: FTA:

At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't.
"The person who left the bullseye target on my front lawn has been apprehended by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD)," he wrote on Facebook in an update. "He appears to have mental health issues. I am advocating for the case to be heard in mental health court. And, if deemed appropriate, that he receive mental health treatment."

forgot to add: normally I'd be all for throwing the book at someone for intimidation shiat like this, but it sounds like the Caldwell (the NAACP president homeowner) is chalking it up to "crazy old homeless dude doing random shiat".


Do you not think someone paid him and provided him with the target?
Did he grab it from someone else's lawn?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: How about the NAACP president takes a nice big shiat on his front porch. He can claim it looked like a pretty rock


That might be a problem since it says the perp is a mentally ill homeless man
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Oh just own it you disingenuous racist ass..You were such a bad-ass to make a threatening gesture,
until you were caught doing it...Now you're backing down with lame excuses..If you wanna be
Billy-Bad-Ass, at least own it..Own up to what you did and why you did it..


The victim has come out and said it wasn't racist. But we probably can't trust a civil rights leader to spot a racist act.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I thought farkers felt bad and wanted to help the homeless and mentally ill.


That would require people read tfa. Only a few brave souls dare attempt such a feat of cunning and strength.

Opinions are based on headlines alone.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: zbtop: zbtop: FTA:

At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't.
"The person who left the bullseye target on my front lawn has been apprehended by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD)," he wrote on Facebook in an update. "He appears to have mental health issues. I am advocating for the case to be heard in mental health court. And, if deemed appropriate, that he receive mental health treatment."

forgot to add: normally I'd be all for throwing the book at someone for intimidation shiat like this, but it sounds like the Caldwell (the NAACP president homeowner) is chalking it up to "crazy old homeless dude doing random shiat".

Do you not think someone paid him and provided him with the target?
Did he grab it from someone else's lawn?


Uh...sure. So charge that person. And given the preponderance of evidence we've been given to back your theory it shouldn't be hard to figure out who it might be
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, no, nobody believes that.
Punk.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Yeah, no, nobody believes that.
Punk.


Oops, should have read tfa first.
I take that back, mental issues involved.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why can't we just make these "people" disappear? They certainly will not be missed and the world would be so much better.

/ I don't mean kill them, I mean drop them on a remote Pacific island to fend for themselves


Funny you should mention that...

You know who else felt this way.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Theeng: A misdemeanor citation......goddamnit Nashville.


Tennessee is one farked up state
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UTD_Elcid: AirForceVet: I hope they throw the book at this SOB.

FTA:
""Brown told detectives that he has known Caldwell for a number of years and thought the plastic game target resembled a flower that would look nice in Caldwell's yard," Nashville police said.
At the time, Caldwell said he was not sure it was a racist incident. Now he is sure it wasn't. "

Nothing to see here folks, move along.


I'm going to have to believe him.  He knows the guy that did it after all.
 
