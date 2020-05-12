 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   And the Lord said go forth and purchase a hot tub. Well go forth already
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh lord, won't you buy me a broke-ass hot tub?
My friends all have hot box saunas and I must make amends
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, slow news day
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks sorta like the brand my parents got, except theirs was octagonal. It finally crapped out on them last fall, after close to 25 years and only occasional repairs being needed. Not bad.
 
Pincy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in my hot tub right now so I'm seriously getting a kick...

/Seriously, I am in my hot tub
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"a slacker such as yourself-living in a basement and consuming various combinations of weed and pudding"
Advertising targeting Farkers!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pincy: I'm sitting in my hot tub right now so I'm seriously getting a kick...

/Seriously, I am in my hot tub


I shoulda stayed in teh godamn duplex I was living in. I was getting too good for my station in life, and paid the price.

now they want to keep me in a bad house that is killing me and I can't stand the farking place anymore.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
what right have I to dream of having a home to leave to my kids.

or a man to ever help me.

what right. none at all.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why?  Are there already three people in line waiting to buy one?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
James Brown's Celebrity Hot Tub Party - SNL
Youtube xeSwrFKFNFw
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.