(STLToday)   Police officer sues for getting passed over for promotion. Because he's a white man. When will white men finally get a break around here?   (stltoday.com) divider line
    Former police officer Jason Stockley, St. Louis, Missouri  
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a snowflake.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suppose he could be a black police officer, and risk getting the crap beat out of him by the other officers if they see him out of uniform..
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the suit, O'Toole claims ongoing retaliation against him has caused lost wages, non-diagnosed emotional pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Hey, just because I did a shiatty job I should get promoted! Also, white people have it so hard these days, what am I to do?"
 
hyperbole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Either racism is wrong for all people or it's not wrong.  Choose carefully.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he was passed over due to his race, he has a right to sue and he should get paid.  I don't care what color he is.

But from the article, it sounds like the real issue was that while he was interim police chief, the department used heavy-handed tactics and unnecessary force against protestors.

So fark him
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Give the American Indians back their lands and their culture.  Crawl 2 miles over broken glass through every black and minority neighborhood in America.

Then we'll talk, Wonderbread.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 minute ago  
St. Louis is probably the only city in America where there is an official black police union and a white police union.*

*Not literally of course, but in practice, yes - the SLPOA and SLMPD.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"On the same night, several city officers beat black officer Luther Hall who was working protest duty while undercover; five officers were indicted. Two have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the assault, including lying to the FBI."

Hey, good news on that last charge. I understand that's not a crime anymore.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These lawsuits are fairly common in the civil service industry, and they often are meritorious and successful.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
non-diagnosed emotional pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
