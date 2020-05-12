 Skip to content
(Stat News)   A coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory for all Americans, across the board to put it behind us   (statnews.com) divider line
43
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh No the tyranny
Then they will make everyone shave their beards and wear blue clothes
And then they'll make everyone shave their lower beard and sing show tunes
It will be anarchy
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you want to opt out, it's your life.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump is pushing it, I won't take it

He has a bad history of pushing drugs that won't work
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about we wait to be outraged until we know whether a vaccine is possible and actually works?
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I trust Trump's government not to rush a vaccine through instead of making sure it is safe, and I get the flu shot every year. I understand from an article in the queue yesterday that there isn't enough special glass to make vaccine vials with anyway, so VIPs can test it out before us peons even have access. Then we'll know if it's safe.

I guess I feel better having thought that through?

Also, it would be cool if they screwed up and cured the common cold, even though that would put cold medicine companies out of business and further screw up the economy. I would also accept superpowers, which seems to result in infrastructure damage in fiction, but we'll have to see.

/end stream of thought
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The GOP will agree to vaccine homeless people for free when their bribes start paying themselves.  They don't get up in the AM without getting paid.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure.  One that passed all the standard safety protocols.  I don't think we want another Thalidomide or Cutter Incident because of rushing this...AND...mandating everyone get it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: if you want to opt out, it's your life.


You wouldn't be able to, because your refusal would still put people at risk, vaccine or no.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty sure a vaccine won't make me any stupider.

/I'll take 2!
//How does it mix with Scotch?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: I'm not sure I trust Trump's government not to rush a vaccine through instead of making sure it is safe, and I get the flu shot every year. I understand from an article in the queue yesterday that there isn't enough special glass to make vaccine vials with anyway, so VIPs can test it out before us peons even have access. Then we'll know if it's safe.

I guess I feel better having thought that through?

Also, it would be cool if they screwed up and cured the common cold, even though that would put cold medicine companies out of business and further screw up the economy. I would also accept superpowers, which seems to result in infrastructure damage in fiction, but we'll have to see.

/end stream of thought


Also, if you thought ramping up testing was difficult.  Imagine trying to administer 7.5 billion innoculations worldwide.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: How about we wait to be outraged until we know whether a vaccine is possible and actually works?


Came here hoping we're not all sucking each other's outrage-boners just yet, leaving happily.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crawl first. Mandatory HCQ first.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: How about we wait to be outraged until we know whether a vaccine is possible and actually works?


And can be manufactured in sufficient numbers to make it effective.

In that past that would be something I would see as a given.  Before the dark times.  Before the Trumpire.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's what Bill Gates wants us to think...
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: How about we wait to be outraged until we know whether a vaccine is possible and actually works?


User name 100% checks out.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: How about we wait to be outraged until we know whether a vaccine is possible and actually works?


That doesn't get page clicks.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the Europeans/Australians/South Americans/Japanese to recommend a particular vaccine.

This will definitely bring the antivaxxers back out of hibernation though.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Instead of focusing on a vaccine which may or may not work, it's time we ought to think about how we can reanimate those who have already become victims of this disease.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"There won't be enough for everyone. We have to give it to those in need, those with high ratings"
politicususa.comView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

freddyV: If Trump is pushing it, I won't take it

He has a bad history of pushing drugs that won't work


pharmaceutical companies have a worse track record. Don't be as stupid as you think/fetishize others are.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: I'm not sure I trust Trump's government not to rush a vaccine through instead of making sure it is safe, and I get the flu shot every year. I understand from an article in the queue yesterday that there isn't enough special glass to make vaccine vials with anyway, so VIPs can test it out before us peons even have access. Then we'll know if it's safe.

I guess I feel better having thought that through?

Also, it would be cool if they screwed up and cured the common cold, even though that would put cold medicine companies out of business and further screw up the economy. I would also accept superpowers, which seems to result in infrastructure damage in fiction, but we'll have to see.

/end stream of thought


Yeah, but that infrastructure damage creates jobs, so... you're good.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What vaccine ?
 
rcain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As if we will get a vaccine, as if the vaccine will even work for most people

Why not just go full throttle and give everyone COVID-19 injections and let those how die, die?
I can definitely see Trump and his stooges getting on board with that idea
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brizzle365: freddyV: If Trump is pushing it, I won't take it

He has a bad history of pushing drugs that won't work

pharmaceutical companies have a worse track record. Don't be as stupid as you think/fetishize others are.


pharmaceutical companies get wins occasionally.
Trump is 0-2 in this game
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure they make RFID chips small enough to get through that needle. Who needs Smart Dust anymore? Who spells "anymore" :"anymore" and not "any more" anymore?

Not just any Moore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikalmd: What vaccine ?


THE vaccine
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: if you want to opt out, it's your life.


It's not opt-out. It should never be.

It is opt-in, and if people want to opt-in, they should. I don't think anyone is trying to stop them.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Destructor: Pretty sure a vaccine won't make me any stupider.

/I'll take 2!
//How does it mix with Scotch?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: Pretty sure a vaccine won't make me any stupider.

/I'll take 2!
//How does it mix with Scotch?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So... the anti-fluoride people turned out to be right.
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that should get interesting for the gun-toting antivaxer crowd and those who try to jab them with needles.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

radarlove: Well that should get interesting for the gun-toting antivaxer crowd and those who try to jab them with needles.


What about us gun toting pro-vaxxers? Actually, this made me think. We offer some shiatty .22 rifle to everyone who gets a vaccine.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Optimism regarding a COVID-19 vaccine is misplaced. The quickest a vaccine has EVER been developed is four years, more typically it takes 20 years. These initial tests are simply to establish tolerance and validation of concept, to see if the test subject will develop the desired antibody. That does not establish that the antibody is protective. To do that, typically we wait to see if the subjects will develop illness after natural exposure. There is some talk of intentionally inoculating subjects with COVID and see if they get sick. That would be ballsy. While severe common side effects of a vaccine show up quickly, less common and subtle adverse events may take months or years, and involve several thousand test subjects.

So lets say a vaccine is developed, looks safe and effective, at least enough to risk mass production and inoculation. We don't need to make just a few million doses, or just 100 million, but more likely billions of doses. If this looked like an influenza vaccine, or a 'killed' vaccine, well okay, maybe. We know how to do that. But some of the trials involve CRISPR technology, and trying to make manufacture scalable will be challenging. Look at what happened when polio vaccine went into large scale production.

Best bet right now is to try and avoid getting COVID until some combination of antivirals looks effective, and hope your insurance covers it.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, that's fine. It's not like I can become a super autist from it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Instead of focusing on a vaccine which may or may not work, it's time we ought to think about how we can reanimate those who have already become victims of this disease.


Zombie (metal cover by Leo & Stine Moracchioli)
Youtube 4e4bAsQ4r30
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: runs with mutts: I'm not sure I trust Trump's government not to rush a vaccine through instead of making sure it is safe, and I get the flu shot every year. I understand from an article in the queue yesterday that there isn't enough special glass to make vaccine vials with anyway, so VIPs can test it out before us peons even have access. Then we'll know if it's safe.

I guess I feel better having thought that through?

Also, it would be cool if they screwed up and cured the common cold, even though that would put cold medicine companies out of business and further screw up the economy. I would also accept superpowers, which seems to result in infrastructure damage in fiction, but we'll have to see.

/end stream of thought

Also, if you thought ramping up testing was difficult.  Imagine trying to administer 7.5 billion innoculations worldwide.


Well, the first 7 billion will happily take it. The remainder, USA and some misc. crazies, that's not a problem with 80% herd number. We can always shun them morons.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If we ever get a vaccine, yes.

Of course, this discussion is about something that isn't even under consideration from the current administration. If there was a democrat in the White House, it would be, but people would be screaming about it violating their rights.

I think the America will have a different view of "freedom" after the dust settles (and Trump is finally gone), and the asshole Flu Kucks Klan crowd and Fox News 24/7 propaganda machine will probably result in a shift of what our rights look like.

Personally, I feel that people who display symbols of hate to intimidate should be charged and convicted of assault. Promotion of those groups should be treated as aiding and abetting those crimes and dealt with appropriately. There are tools that can be used, without abridging our rights.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But....Bill Gates! 5G! Tracking chips! The autisms!  The mark of the beast!  Mah freedumbs!
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: radarlove: Well that should get interesting for the gun-toting antivaxer crowd and those who try to jab them with needles.

What about us gun toting pro-vaxxers? Actually, this made me think. We offer some shiatty .22 rifle to everyone who gets a vaccine.


I like this idea!
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This Congress isn't going to change any laws.

But, it would be nice to have vaccination strings attached to federal funds.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: I'm not sure I trust Trump's government not to rush a vaccine through instead of making sure it is safe, and I get the flu shot every year. I understand from an article in the queue yesterday that there isn't enough special glass to make vaccine vials with anyway, so VIPs can test it out before us peons even have access. Then we'll know if it's safe.

I guess I feel better having thought that through?

Also, it would be cool if they screwed up and cured the common cold, even though that would put cold medicine companies out of business and further screw up the economy. I would also accept superpowers, which seems to result in infrastructure damage in fiction, but we'll have to see.

/end stream of thought


I would trust a vaccine out of South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Spain...I expect a multinational, at least 50% academic, team to put together the research hours for this vaccine.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chris Ween: runs with mutts: I'm not sure I trust Trump's government not to rush a vaccine through instead of making sure it is safe, and I get the flu shot every year. I understand from an article in the queue yesterday that there isn't enough special glass to make vaccine vials with anyway, so VIPs can test it out before us peons even have access. Then we'll know if it's safe.

I guess I feel better having thought that through?

Also, it would be cool if they screwed up and cured the common cold, even though that would put cold medicine companies out of business and further screw up the economy. I would also accept superpowers, which seems to result in infrastructure damage in fiction, but we'll have to see.

/end stream of thought

Also, if you thought ramping up testing was difficult.  Imagine trying to administer 7.5 billion innoculations worldwide.


Small pox would like a word...
Tho it did take some work
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: if you want to opt out, it's your life.


...Is that a threat?
 
