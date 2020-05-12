 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Police in Connecticut put the smack down on a five-year-old who won't do his homework. JK, they were firm but sweet   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwback Thursday: My Son Thought I Was Under Arrest | Gabriel Iglesias
Youtube Rhk1iYb5VeI
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many a parent raise their children with no guidance or restrictions, making them another person's problem when put in a setting that actually needs guidance and restrictions.
They also complain when said child grows up to be a problem teen and/or adult.

/not sure if that's the case here, DNRTA
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
5 year olds can be little monsters. Keep calm and good if you are lucky they grow out of it.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Many a parent raise their children with no guidance or restrictions, making them another person's problem when put in a setting that actually needs guidance and restrictions.
They also complain when said child grows up to be a problem teen and/or adult.

/not sure if that's the case here, DNRTA


It's not really the case here since the call came in as a noise disturbance, although parents shouldn't be getting into screaming matches with 5 year olds.

But you're spot on about the rest.  My job allows me access to read all of the 911 calls that come in.  I don't even live in that big of a city and there are many "juvenile beyond control" calls every day. Most of them are stuff like a 12 year old that refuses to get out of bed for school, or an 8 year old that is "talking back."  Normal, every day parenting issues that should be easily handled by a competent parent without the threat of corporal punishment or involving law enforcement.  Parenting classes should really be mandatory.  I consider myself to have done a pretty good job parenting my 16 year old, but I learned a lot going through a 6 week parenting class that was required to get a foster care license.
 
shaggai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kid was hoping to get as ride in a Lambo.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shaggai: Kid was hoping to get as ride in a Lambo.


Clinton's shoreline, not gold coast.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
