 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marine Corps Times)   The few. The proud. The socially distant, facemask wearing, always faithfully wiping their exercise machines after use, Marines   (marinecorpstimes.com) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, United States Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, fitness centers, one-hour limit, Marine Corps Times, active duty, Camp Pendleton, face mask  
•       •       •

876 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A better policy might be to ask patrons to wipe down the exercise machine before they use it, not after.  Because if it matters to you, you will surely do a better job cleaning the stuff than the last guy's perfunctory dab.  Also, those who don't care won't have to deal with wet slimy equipment from the last guy.'s wipe.  -Win/win
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: A better policy might be to ask patrons to wipe down the exercise machine before they use it, not after.  Because if it matters to you, you will surely do a better job cleaning the stuff than the last guy's perfunctory dab.  Also, those who don't care won't have to deal with wet slimy equipment from the last guy.'s wipe.  -Win/win


Perhaps naively, I believe the Marines are disciplined enough to do it right. Every. Time.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RACK YOUR WEIGHTS, SCUMBAG!!!!!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the hard corp ones already train with altitude masks, so...
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can workout in MOPP 4 gear like I did.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've also temporarily suspended the common courtesy of giving a reacharound.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: They can workout in MOPP 4 gear like I did.


I thought the idea of MOPP4 was to keep the dangerous stinky stuff outside of the suit.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sterilize, Adapt, Disinfect
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lifting weights in a mask would SUCK!

Also, I guarantee the woman in the picture could kick my ass 7 different ways before I could even catch my breath.

/call me
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was a soldier in the Core, we would've been pushed on through without all this namby pamby social distancing and mask wearing garbage.  These youngsters have it easy.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's 10 feet wide, 40 feet long, and has an IQ of 97?
A platoon of Marines!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: A better policy might be to ask patrons to wipe down the exercise machine before they use it, not after.  Because if it matters to you, you will surely do a better job cleaning the stuff than the last guy's perfunctory dab.  Also, those who don't care won't have to deal with wet slimy equipment from the last guy.'s wipe.  -Win/win


Why not both?
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Back when I was a soldier in the Core, we would've been pushed on through without all this namby pamby social distancing and mask wearing garbage.  These youngsters have it easy.


Back when I was, the worst thing you were likely to pick up was a cold, or a case of pink eye. Of course there was no farking social distancing, or masks bothered with. shiat changes, even in the Marine Corps.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facemask wearing? The "wearing a mask makes you a pussy" meal team 6 brigade isn't going to know what to say about this.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Il Douchey: A better policy might be to ask patrons to wipe down the exercise machine before they use it, not after.  Because if it matters to you, you will surely do a better job cleaning the stuff than the last guy's perfunctory dab.  Also, those who don't care won't have to deal with wet slimy equipment from the last guy.'s wipe.  -Win/win

Perhaps naively, I believe the Marines are disciplined enough to do it right. Every. Time.


Have you ever met a marine?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is sooooo 1918 for Marines
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been told by the very manly men of the far right - who are so afraid of what they might encounter on the sidewalk they can't walk around without a bazooka - that wearing a mask makes you a pussy.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: [Fark user image 425x283]
Lifting weights in a mask would SUCK!

Also, I guarantee the woman in the picture could kick my ass 7 different ways before I could even catch my breath.

/call me


"Hey Vasquez...you ever been mistaken for a man?"

/first thing that popped into mind
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: edmo: Il Douchey: A better policy might be to ask patrons to wipe down the exercise machine before they use it, not after.  Because if it matters to you, you will surely do a better job cleaning the stuff than the last guy's perfunctory dab.  Also, those who don't care won't have to deal with wet slimy equipment from the last guy.'s wipe.  -Win/win

Perhaps naively, I believe the Marines are disciplined enough to do it right. Every. Time.

Have you ever met a marine?


If a concerted effort is made to drum something into people's consciousness, you can ordinarily get compliance from all but about 10%. That 10% is always with you everywhere, though, and hoo boy can they fark everything up for everyone.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We havent won a war in a while, so I dunno maybe double your reps?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.