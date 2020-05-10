 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Is there no end to the oppression and outright business tyranny perpetrated on the restaurant going public, where are my cheddar bicuits   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
38
posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 2:47 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Mother's Day dinners turned into nightmares on Sunday night after dozens of Red Lobster patrons were sent home without their food.

I would call that a blessing rather than a nightmare.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah need mah previously frozen popcorn shrimp, you dang commies!
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year I made dinner for my wife for Mother's Day.  I told I was going up make steaks, and she picked out the sides. Just the two of us, no muss no fuss.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the biscuit aisle of your local grocery store.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make 'em youself you farkin reprobates.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: In the biscuit aisle of your local grocery store.


In England biscuits are what they call cookies.

:-)
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bicuits


Nice job, dumbassmitter.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frittata (made with leftover french fries) in the morning, risotto in the evening. She seemed happy.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a shortage.  Cheddar Bay has been chronically over fished for years now.

Red Lobster Criticized For Decimating Biscuit Populations Along Cheddar Bay
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow KDKA, is it really that slow in Pittsburgh with this virus going on?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of person would go against God's wishes and eat shellfish?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The online order software for a restaurant should not accept more orders than they can fulfill.

or at least give the managers a way to monitor the orders and stop accepting new ones with out shutting down the system and losing all the other ones.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI there is no sit-down dining anywhere in Pennsylvania. These were all take-out and delivery orders.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they came for the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and I said nothing.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Some Mother's Day dinners turned into nightmares on Sunday night after dozens of Red Lobster patrons were sent home without their food.

If this is what qualifies as a "nightmare" we are farked.

/At worst, it's a 1st world problem.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's Beyonce gonna get the D now?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bicuits?

First the Coranvirus and now bicuits.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First world 'murica problems.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been even harder for Olive Garden. The travel ban has meant no training academy in Tuscany for any of the new microwaves.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that really pinched a nerve. Those customers must have been really crabby. Pretty steamed even.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part is that Red Lobster's seafood isn't that spectacular. Their spicy Chicken Alfredo is fantastic. Chicken is not fish.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original, and still the best.  Text NSFW.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The worst part is that Red Lobster's seafood isn't that spectacular. Their spicy Chicken Alfredo is fantastic. Chicken is not fish.


I'm not a seafood guy but the one time in 10 years that I did go, that's what I ordered and I remember it being good too.

/CSB
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby, you missed a hyphen in there.

I thought TFA was going to be about an IPO.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Chicken is not fish.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Checkmate, Jessica Simpson.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I havent eaten at a red lobster in.... 25 years?  Their biscuits are amazing though.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Unikitty: In the biscuit aisle of your local grocery store.

In England biscuits are what they call cookies.

:-)


Go eat some crisp, this bes Americans, land of bastardizing language and calling the pants under wear
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. ROFLMAO. Damn idiots. I hope we track all the moms killed in 3 weeks. F++kers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
where are my cheddar bicuits

Sorry.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/personally prefer heterocuits
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As predicted by the Cinco de Mayo catastrophe, although this is totally different.
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a gag reflux every time I drive by the local Red Robster.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Takeout Red Lobster.

That's gotta be the saddest Mother's Day seafood dinner I could imagine.

Man, it's just too easy to make something awesome at home. Why even do that.
 
lithven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People order carry out, pay for food, drive to restaurant to pickup food (or have uber, doordash, etc. do that part for them), restaurant over sells, tells people they can't cancel their order, and eventually tells everyone waiting in the parking lot (some more than 2 hours) to go f yourself. The response on Fark is to mock the people that got screwed over for daring to order from a chain restaurant up to and including wishing death on them.  Is it just me or has Fark traded humor for toxic and mean?

/I know, welcome to Fark
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love it. I haven't had to go out to eat in so long I'm forgetting how much it displeases me
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lithven: People order carry out, pay for food, drive to restaurant to pickup food (or have uber, doordash, etc. do that part for them), restaurant over sells, tells people they can't cancel their order, and eventually tells everyone waiting in the parking lot (some more than 2 hours) to go f yourself. The response on Fark is to mock the people that got screwed over for daring to order from a chain restaurant up to and including wishing death on them.  Is it just me or has Fark traded humor for toxic and mean?

/I know, welcome to Fark


Do you really want to trust that a chain restaurant is taking the time and spending the money to not get you sick?

never mind the time is money so do you really think they're spending the money and spending the time that cost them money to protect you from dying do you really believe that sincerely?

Food is safest when it's hot or cold below 40 above 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
But unfortunately that dries out food quickly.
Which really annoys business people that are counting every penny.
if avoiding giving you food poisoning is too much of a hassle to keep cold food cold and hot food hot, is that is too much of an annoyance why are you trusting them to not give you any other disease c-19 or otherwise?
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lithven: People order carry out, pay for food, drive to restaurant to pickup food (or have uber, doordash, etc. do that part for them), restaurant over sells, tells people they can't cancel their order, and eventually tells everyone waiting in the parking lot (some more than 2 hours) to go f yourself. The response on Fark is to mock the people that got screwed over for daring to order from a chain restaurant up to and including wishing death on them.  Is it just me or has Fark traded humor for toxic and mean?

/I know, welcome to Fark


Your characterization isn't fair. Nobody willfully over sold. The chain restaurant website was never designed to have a throttling or cancellation feature because it was never an issue before. Even if they had the presence of mind to see this coming, software takes weeks at a minimum to roll out. The store employees were powerless to halt the orders and did the best they could. I'm sure the manager was apologetic and didn't use the words "Go fark yourself". The corporation refunded people that didn't receive food.

Fark mocks people's sense of entitlement and their unwillingness to weather any discomfort or minimize risk to others during a global pandemic. And nobody wished death on anyone.
 
