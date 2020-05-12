 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Not girls gone wild, but girls in the wild   (theguardian.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is creepy as fark
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepier still when you learn how many of them end up selling sex to survive. A great majority of runaways, end up selling their bodies to survive. The boys tend to split between near slave labor, crime, and selling sex. The girls almost always end up selling sex. The USA has a shiat social safety net where kids who run away are near helpless and will starve or freeze without selling their bodies.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to romanticize teenage runaways. Creepy.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought that looked familiar.
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All staged. Thought so.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

That's part of what made it creepy. Those are well posed pictures.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't get the message. Also, not only staged, but perfect makeup on the girls.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wtf is that?  Some kind of fake viral clothing ad campaign?

"Girls swim in a sun-dappled watering hole - paying no mind to the camera "

Yeah maybe because they're covered in leaches?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wil knows all about that.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
noticeably absent hunger, drug & alcohol issues, sex trafficking, beatings, suicide and homicide.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FTA

'I staged the girls as a standing army of teenaged runaways in resistance to patriarchal ideals'
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So some photography major posted an old portfolio online?

AndoCommando
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like the start to most Russian porn sites.

/So i heard
//A friend told me
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Way to romanticize teenage runaways. Creepy.


oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
yea...no long term runaway looks like that.
everyone in those pics looks like at LEAST an amateur model.
posed with perfect lighting.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey now.  It may be staged but it is supposed to make you think of the plight of model-pretty white girls.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

But aren't we all covered in leaches, metaphorically speaking?

/step 1 to making deep sounding questions:  take something that someone said about another person
//step 2:  make it universal
///step 3:  if too ridiculous, add "metaphorically speaking"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Presents a bit more like an American Eagle catalog.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cashew
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Knees way too smooth, wouldn't hit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
