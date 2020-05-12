 Skip to content
(Insider)   Suspicious looking man with a large flat screen TV jogs for two miles with nothing happening to him. Of course he was white
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But did he look at a construction site? I think that determines if you get the death penalty or not.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, he looks like a douche
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just taking his TV for a walk,
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the most American workout I've ever seen <tear starts to form>

//Oh wait, it wasn't plugged in was it?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait, I was assured that theft was something you can kill someone over.

Moreover, I was assured that any crime whatsoever means people can gun you down and malignant tumor-sacks calling themselves human beings would cheer you and say things like "play stupid games win stupid prizes"
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he should be shot for no other reason than to even the score.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

I'd advise Mexicans to run down the street with a plastic bag full of grass clippings too, but that would probably turn out bad for them.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But did he look at a construction site? I think that determines if you get the death penalty or not.


Or if he had weed in his system, that's a definite justification.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't trust whitey.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like after that shooting, the whole nation has the runs.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably cashed in his White Privilege chips to get the tv
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't look suspicious he looked nuts. That's a pretty good way to get people to avoid you.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me he didn't jog through the hood.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Good.

I'd advise Mexicans to run down the street with a plastic bag full of grass clippings too, but that would probably turn out bad for them.


I'm itching just thinking about that.

I hate bagging clippings even more than I hate how mulching looks.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: He didn't look suspicious he looked nuts. That's a pretty good way to get people to avoid you.


Well, if you are a guy.

Let's be honest - there's a reason why guys are warned to "not stick their dick in crazy" when it comes to the ladies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: He's just taking his TV for a walk,


- Exercising -  his freedoms.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: But wait, I was assured that theft was something you can kill someone over.

Moreover, I was assured that any crime whatsoever means people can gun you down and malignant tumor-sacks calling themselves human beings would cheer you and say things like "play stupid games win stupid prizes"


Who ever told you that theft was a justifiable reason for shooting someone?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: He didn't look suspicious he looked nuts. That's a pretty good way to get people to avoid you.


That works on me.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, we need tighter gun laws. Being able to carry a hand gun makes people overly brave, and a little subconscious nibble in the brain makes them want to take the gun out and shoot. For some, it makes them feel overly macho. Like a big penis that fires lead instead of sperm.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HAMMERTOE: Something tells me he didn't jog through the hood.


I'd ask exactly which 'hood' you mean, but I'm pretty sure this is your go-to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read the headline and thought 'hmm... large flat screen TVs are bulky and heavy. I wonder how he carried it?'

Then I watched the video...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not exactly large, is it?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I read the headline and thought 'hmm... large flat screen TVs are bulky and heavy. I wonder how he carried it?'

Then I watched the video...

[Fark user image image 329x465]

Not exactly large, is it?


We have a 50 incher that I can easily pick up with one hand. They weigh almost nothing nowadays.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now do it again across the South side of Chicago or Brightmoor in Detroit.

I'll wait.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Now do it again across the South side of Chicago or Brightmoor in Detroit.

I'll wait.


And do it with and without the TV.

/not sure what this proves but the more data the better
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Nobody in Peculiar: I read the headline and thought 'hmm... large flat screen TVs are bulky and heavy. I wonder how he carried it?'

Then I watched the video...

[Fark user image image 329x465]

Not exactly large, is it?

We have a 50 incher that I can easily pick up with one hand. They weigh almost nothing nowadays.


Heavy is a relative term.

I would find it difficult to carry, say, 50 pounds with one arm for more than a few yards.

You could very well be stronger than I am, but could you carry your 50 inch TV under one arm while running 2 miles? Maybe the guy switched arms periodically, but still...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: You could very well be stronger than I am, but could you carry your 50 inch TV under one arm while running 2 miles? Maybe the guy switched arms periodically, but still...


Very funny. I can't even vacuum without breaking a sweat.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Now do it again across the South side of Chicago or Brightmoor in Detroit.

I'll wait.


Try that in West Baltimore. Nobody will call the cops, but you'll be bleeding on the ground pretty quick and your TV will be gone.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Too bad, he looks like a douche


maybe, but i bet he believes in UFO's
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's sad that someone has to do this to prove a point.
Painful even.

/what's worse is the usual suspects with "try doing that in a bad neighborhood", as if that proves something
 
hyperbole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What was the crime rate in the neighborhood he was jogging in?  I could run through the Hamptons with a gold bar.  Doesn't meant I will get the same reaction in East Baltimore
 
JeffMD
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know what would have been better? have a black guy jog around with a flatscreen tv.. and when the police care called on him and they grill him for information like where he got the tv from (Because they wont believe it was his tv)... have a white guy jogging with a flatscreen tv run around the corner and meet up with him all like "Was wondering if you were going to show bro, whats all this?"
 
isthisme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are building a new subdivision around the corner from my house. It's not uncommon to drive by on Sundays and see families walking around/through the homes or peaking in the windows of homes close to being finished. Some are people who live around me, some are potential home buyer. No one has been shot...yet.

(Nice homes but they are so large, the backyards would have problems fitting a plastic pool. The front yards can be mowed with a weed eater. You can reach out the bathroom windows and knock on the neighbors window if you need to borrow TP. Never understood paying that much money for a house with no land?)

In my early 20's, my girlfriend and I moved in together. We rented a very upscale apartment neither of us could afford to pay on our own. Half of the complex was still under construction part of the time we lived there. Can't tell you how many times we would come home from the bar on the weekend, load up ice and beer in my cooler with wheels and walk through the parts under construction. Ran into other people doing to same thing more than once. Don't recall getting shot over it
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rik01: Actually, we need tighter gun laws. Being able to carry a hand gun makes people overly brave, and a little subconscious nibble in the brain makes them want to take the gun out and shoot. For some, it makes them feel overly macho. Like a big penis that fires lead instead of sperm.


Arbery was shot three times with a shotgun, people hunt with those... apparently the hunt includes humans.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Nobody in Peculiar: I read the headline and thought 'hmm... large flat screen TVs are bulky and heavy. I wonder how he carried it?'

Then I watched the video...

[Fark user image image 329x465]

Not exactly large, is it?

We have a 50 incher that I can easily pick up with one hand. They weigh almost nothing nowadays.


This. One of mine is a 32" made in 2008, it weighs 35-40 lbs.
 
