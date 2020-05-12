 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Texas announces highway disinfecting plan, still no tests for citizens   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What do you use to clean up cleanser?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: What do you use to clean up cleanser?


The Coast Guard?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pinesol is not a very good disinfectant, but a good cleaner.  We use a "Pine Scented Disinfectant" at my museum for cleaning restroom floors, which is pine scented but is based on a quaternary ammonia formula.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, 114.  I saw a man pushing a green shopping cart in the right lane, surrounded by Irving cops. Who the hell has green shopping carts? 🛒
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to get the rotten armadillo corpse stink off of your cars undercarriage.

/do the needful
 
chapman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No tests? What are you talking about subby?  I can't quite make the sounds out with you  speaking out of your ass.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 610x610]


Christ that's pretty accurate for Oklahoma.  For Arkansas, maybe "gay bicycling rednecks", but then again most of my exposure to Arkansas is on the former I 640/current I 59 corridor.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 610x610]


I used to live out in Absolutely Farking Nothing..... pretty much describes it... but there was always the one friend who knew where to find 'shrooms out in the cow fields
 
pedrop357
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chapman: No tests? What are you talking about subby?  I can't quite make the sounds out with you  speaking out of your ass.


It gets Drew those precious clicks
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/

If this site is correct, nearly 540,000 tests have been done in Texas so far.
 
