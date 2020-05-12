 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Italian town is apparently so evil locals just call it the "village with no name", la la, la, la, la la la, la la la, la, la   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Creepy, Curse, Evil eye, home town, Luck, perfect quaint village, powerful women, legend of the curse dates, stunning town  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 3:44 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NAME THE DAMN HORSE!"
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hellava view
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailypost.co.ukView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But wouldn't calling it "the village with no name" sort of become its name, and thus invoke the evil?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In these trying times, it's nice to know that British tabloids are still themselves.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
la! la! Cthulhu fhtagn!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Be seeing you.
 
Cormee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the fark is with the greyscale version of the page that site shows when it loads. If it's meant to be a pre loader it's a farking stupid one
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It does look strangely familiar.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So setting of next silent hill game?
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is that the Banana Splits theme song? I can never identify la las.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One villager said, "Eet'sa tha' devil! Evva-ree-bahdy'a run! Runna for'a you life'a!!"
 
payattention
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Nobody was more evil.

/too obscure for anyone under 50?
//the bar scene is the greatest thing in the history of cinema
///One wonders if the town IS the right hand of the devil
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That town sounds pretty metal.
 
shaggai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the town has no name, then you can be sure the streets have no name.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: But wouldn't calling it "the village with no name" sort of become its name, and thus invoke the evil?


Who run Bear Town?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope Bruce Rauner visits and stays there.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There be dragons there!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Voldeville.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.