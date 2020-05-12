 Skip to content
Life's a beach for Mayor Peduto in Pittsburgh
20
posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 7:30 PM



20 Comments
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCOOP: Mayor Peduto filled in a skatepark with sand &

a group of concerned citizens are cleaning it up.


concerned about skating, but ok with spreading corona...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.


So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.


Right, "the man" did this for no good reason

The fark?

You going outside and letting people sneeze in your mouth because "the man" says it's bad?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't the sand get all up in the skateboard bearings? Can't be fun to ride in sand.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.


Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".


Do they have a vanishingly small chance to pass it on to others? What's that you say? They can be carriers just as much as anyone. Then fark 'em
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".


And everybody in the infected skaters households?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".

And everybody in the infected skaters households?


I don't think they have any concept that their actions can effect others as well as themselves. Or if they have a concept of it, they just don't care
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".

And everybody in the infected skaters households?


And the people they pass it on to outside their houses?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".


they're also in the age demographic of thinking that spending a few months indoors will ruin their entire lives because they couldn't hang out with people who they will probably never talk to again after a few months anyway for no particular reason at all
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".


Please tell me you're joking, and not wildly ill-informed.
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yup, that very well known close contact act of skateboarding
 
phishrace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Keeping six feet away from others ain't gonna happen at a skate park. Typical age of skaters isn't going to help (keep them separated). Feel bad for the kids, but I get it. Some sports are currently out, some aren't.

Downhill solo speed runs are definitely on. Are there any hills in Pittsburgh?
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a comment about this but I'm keeping my mouth shut!

Hey, look, a Star Wars thread!
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.

Skateboarders are in the age demographic that's got a vanishingly small chance of dying from COVID-19 if they contract it, so that's not a reasonable excuse for closing the park. You'll just have to go with the parental, "Because I SAID so".


Wow. Did not know Rand Paul is on Fark. That's cool.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Going to try to go rather Pennsylvania obscure on this one
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mugato: Good for them. I don't even like sk8ers but damn the Man.

So you want the sk8ers to die of a virus to stick it to the Man?
Makes sense.


I doubt the motives of the people pouring sand into and destroying a skate park.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sauce_jenkins: Yup, that very well known close contact act of skateboarding


exactly.

if there is a way to LOOK totalitarian while lying about keeping people safe, they just found it.
 
