 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Fun things to do during quarantine should not include breaking into a morgue to drink all the embalming fluid   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 3:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fedgeno.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a little stiff last night.
So what?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Embalming fluid must
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Be a cure. The dead do not get coronavirus.
/dammitsomuch
 
labman [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like that would be a self correcting problem.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used or new straight out of the bottle?  It makes a difference.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Alcohol should not be banned to start with.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was meth involved?
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is still OK, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe they're just trying to get prepared...
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know but when I think about that cool, crisp embalming fluid hitting my lips, I just can't resist.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The biggest profit center in the funerary industry is the embalming.

Its akin to the clear coat that the auto dealership tries and sells ya.

It's not really need if burial/cremation is within 5 days of passing

And it does not keep the body from decomposition, it's purely an aesthetic to keep color in the skin.

Don't even get me started on casket vaults......
 
Two16
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Barmy Fluid
Youtube URTkQBt5o7Y
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And I didn't drink it all. Just like, some.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I ran out of bleach and aquarium cleaner.  What did you expect?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I feel dead inside.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We used to suck the Freon out of AC units.
Now I work in air traffic control.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Usually you die and then get embalmed. They're just taking the steps a little bit out of order.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Call it a stiff drink.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He learned it from Sherlock Holmes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Youre not my supervisor!
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Getting PICKLED takes on a whole new meaning.
But, look at the money they will save, on being embalmed!
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thirsty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Exhumation fluid is not the same. It''s mostly alcohol, meant for short term sterilizing of a exhumed body
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right, barmy fluid, we'll have some of that then!

/must be obscure
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do not have enough WTFs in my rucksack for this.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
97 percent proof?  Christ, I know it's the Daily Fail, but even by their standards, that's pretty bad.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: We used to suck the Freon out of AC units.
Now I work in air traffic control.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Likes the cut of your jib.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Thirsty?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Thanks for the nightmare fuel. I had totally forgotten about that movie.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.