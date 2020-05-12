 Skip to content
(Twitter) We join the debate in progress as shirtless guy still thinks making dinosaurs is a good idea and Jeff Goldblum disagrees, vigorously
    Amusing, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everytime can't help but see it everywhere now: Not social distancing, not wearing masks.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT was a helluva kidney shot
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot


A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the holy hell?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last kick was unnecessary and the referee should've jumped in to stop it before that was thrown.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you work without a shirt on, and so does your husband, you might be a redneck.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One part of me: "what does any of that accomplish?"

Other part of me: "he made shirtless guy his biatch!"
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why he didn't nut shot the guy when he was standing in the "come at me bro" pose, but I guess that would have been taking the first shot...
The reminder not to be an idiot at the end was nice though. Enjoy peeing blood for a bit...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.


Fark that. Start shiat, get hit. He "yielded" the second he thought the fight wasn't going his way. This isn't a PPV event - you pick a fight with a stranger, you recognize that the other person may not decide to stop when you get an "owie."
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.


Ehh, I say 50/50 on that. He yielded sure but the extra kidney shot will make sure he doesn't think the fight always ends once you tap out. It's a great piece of future deterrence. It's not about winning the fight, it's about ensuring the guy doesn't want a second round once he's had a breather.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the world is this fight about?  Anyone know the context?  Or is it just a random public fight video?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have done that extra kick too...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After that first roundhouse you can see shirtless guy thinking "I am in a different kind of fight than I first anticipated..."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: After that first roundhouse you can see shirtless guy thinking "I am in a different kind of fight than I first anticipated..."


"I sure didn't think this all the way through. Oh, dear."
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.


Welllllllll...we see them square off but not who was the provocateur. If shirtless dude started this then I say talk shiat, get hit.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or are we all assuming that  shirtless guy started the whole thing?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

grchunt: Is it just me, or are we all assuming that  shirtless guy started the whole thing?


It's just you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FINISH HIM!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

grchunt: Is it just me, or are we all assuming that  shirtless guy started the whole thing?


He didn't walk away, he threw the first punch(es), and he looks the type. Sure, it is an assumption, but from what I saw, he escalated it.
I used to work as a bouncer and watched people be idiots and assholes for years... my opinion is informed and from experience.

Oh, and who looks to start a fight without talking off their glasses?
 
Program User
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.


That's conversation insurance.

Virtually guarantees that the next time they meet, they'll have a conversation rather than a fight.

It'll probably make shirtless guy a bit more docile around other people, too.

If the shirtless guy was down, I'd agree.  If it was a nut shot, I'd agree.  If that last kick was to the head, or especially to the face, I'd agree.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

keldaria: IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.

Ehh, I say 50/50 on that. He yielded sure but the extra kidney shot will make sure he doesn't think the fight always ends once you tap out. It's a great piece of future deterrence. It's not about winning the fight, it's about ensuring the guy doesn't want a second round once he's had a breather.


Or decide to wait for you to turn your back, sucker punch you, then stomp the shiat out of you while you're on the ground.

Fair fights happen in rings. Real fights don't.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's not Jeff Goldblum and it seems the shirtless guy is a jackass.
https://toofab.com/2020/05/12/jeff-go​l​dblum-look-a-like-karate-kicks-shirtle​ss-man-in-street-fight/
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

grchunt: Is it just me, or are we all assuming that  shirtless guy started the whole thing?


A fight in an urban environment? Yeah, shirtless shiathead started it
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Feel free to mock me if that was a proper fighting pose but it looks like shirtless guy was afraid of an air attack at the beginning, he was not protecting anything bellow  his neck.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: keldaria: IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.

Ehh, I say 50/50 on that. He yielded sure but the extra kidney shot will make sure he doesn't think the fight always ends once you tap out. It's a great piece of future deterrence. It's not about winning the fight, it's about ensuring the guy doesn't want a second round once he's had a breather.

Or decide to wait for you to turn your back, sucker punch you, then stomp the shiat out of you while you're on the ground.

Fair fights happen in rings. Real fights don't.


Nobody in Peculiar: That's not Jeff Goldblum and it seems the shirtless guy is a jackass.
https://toofab.com/2020/05/12/jeff-gol​dblum-look-a-like-karate-kicks-shirtle​ss-man-in-street-fight/


From that article, an example of why fighting is expensive:

Another swift kick to the liver by Fake Jeff Goldblum appears to end the brawl, but, according to Sanpai, there was an encore battle, which ended in several injuries.
"After all this shirtless dude had a round 2 but with a 2x4 then cops were called BUT shirtless got broken ribs and nose, and roundhouse kick man got a broke arm," he posted.

So, yeah. The shirtless asshole most likely took a breather after "yielding," then went right back to it.

In a real fight, you don't stop until your opponent is no longer a threat. That can mean anything from "ensuring the combatant walks away" to "ensuring the combatant is no longer conscious," and you let the situation & threat determine your course of action.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.


Yep, I mostly agree. After the spin kick, shirtless guy realized he picked a fight with someone who has fought before and immediately tried to give up.

Only reason I don't fully agree is that this asshole clearly likes to start shiat with people he thinks can't defend themselves.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot


Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn that hurts don't it?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.

Fark that. Start shiat, get hit. He "yielded" the second he thought the fight wasn't going his way. This isn't a PPV event - you pick a fight with a stranger, you recognize that the other person may not decide to stop when you get an "owie."


Shakes fist - then sees you have an actual "fighting stance" and throws arms up in forfeit
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Feel free to mock me if that was a proper fighting pose but it looks like shirtless guy was afraid of an air attack at the beginning, he was not protecting anything bellow  his neck.


Just an asshole used to fighting other assholes, I expect. That's why he apparently went for a 2x4 after his "breather" - got outclassed, went to get a bigger stick.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

desertgeek: The last kick was unnecessary and the referee should've jumped in to stop it before that was thrown.


WE DO NOT TRAIN TO BE MERCIFUL HERE
 
chappy62
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chillli's, babybroke ribs..... bahbah que sauce.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My fighting stance is the fetal position. I've found it very effective.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

holdmybones: FormlessOne: IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.

Fark that. Start shiat, get hit. He "yielded" the second he thought the fight wasn't going his way. This isn't a PPV event - you pick a fight with a stranger, you recognize that the other person may not decide to stop when you get an "owie."

Shakes fist - then sees you have an actual "fighting stance" and throws arms up in forfeit


Feh - I'm the last person to throw down. I am, however, still on the list.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Feel free to mock me if that was a proper fighting pose but it looks like shirtless guy was afraid of an air attack at the beginning, he was not protecting anything bellow  his neck.


Homeboy's been watching Bloodsport and working on his Muay Thai...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: That's not Jeff Goldblum...


Incorrect, the caption and the headline say differently.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, when your DNA is 1/2 fly....
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Feel free to mock me if that was a proper fighting pose but it looks like shirtless guy was afraid of an air attack at the beginning, he was not protecting anything bellow  his neck.


I was looking at his "guard" thinking you could drive a truck right down the middle. All that was really necessary was a couple of quick jabs, a jab/cross combo should have flattened his nose.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Well, when your DNA is 1/2 fly....


...Nature finds a way?
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grchunt: Is it just me, or are we all assuming that  shirtless guy started the whole thing?


According to witnesses it was the popeye looking queef who brought upon himself

"He started it," wroteLeo Sanpai."Before this he was yelling at glasses guy calling him every racial slur too, shirtless man threw the first swing as well. And literally anytime I've ever talked to him he always says disgusting things towards women."

And as to that kidney kick at the end, that was clearly calculated to end the fight full stop
He tapped for location, did the kick and boogied the hell out of there, definitely the right call
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: That's not Jeff Goldblum and it seems the shirtless guy is a jackass.
https://toofab.com/2020/05/12/jeff-gol​dblum-look-a-like-karate-kicks-shirtle​ss-man-in-street-fight/


Yeah.  The shirtless guy being the asshole is usually a pretty safe assumption.  I liked this from your article:

https://mobile.twitter.com/TrilFalco/​s​tatus/1260208929121976320?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=​https%3A%2F%2Ftoofab.com%2F2020%2F05%2​F12%2Fjeff-goldblum-look-a-like-karate​-kicks-shirtless-man-in-street-fight%2​F
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: That's not Jeff Goldblum and it seems the shirtless guy is a jackass.
https://toofab.com/2020/05/12/jeff-gol​dblum-look-a-like-karate-kicks-shirtle​ss-man-in-street-fight/


He broke Jeff's arm with a 2x4? I guess Shirtless needed several dozen more kicks.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.


I've always felt that if you started the fight then a parting shot is warranted.

(which dunno who started it, but my money is on shirtless guy)
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.

Welllllllll...we see them square off but not who was the provocateur. If shirtless dude started this then I say talk shiat, get hit.


Usually the guy pulling off his shirt is the one starting shiat. Not always, but usually
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: My fighting stance is the fetal position. I've found it very effective.


It also helps it you weep, loudly.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did someone say shirtless Jeff Goldblum?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Crewmannumber6: IRestoreFurniture: Crewmannumber6: THAT was a helluva kidney shot

A touch unnecessary, the guy already yielded.

Welllllllll...we see them square off but not who was the provocateur. If shirtless dude started this then I say talk shiat, get hit.

Usually the guy pulling off his shirt is the one starting shiat. Not always, but usually


With exceptions.  Almost forgot this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh hey dinosaur thread!

*looks around*

well damnit!
 
