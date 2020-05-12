 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mandatory)   Portland to go ahead with its naked coranvirus bike riding party   (mandatory.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, World Naked Bike Ride, Public nudity, lot of events, Clothing-optional bike ride, Bicycle, Nude beach, Cycling, altered event  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "party", has, in fact, been cancelled.

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2​0​20/05/naked-bike-ride-cancels-portland​-gathering-for-2020.html
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our first year here, we were be-bopping down Hawthorne and out of nowhere, here comes about 50 naked bike riders. Just cruizin down the street, having a good old naked time. I realized I'd made it home.
 
arcgear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
clicked on link for picture

left quite unsatisfied
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Portland has high quality nudists. Jealous.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope its all good looking women and not a bunch of hippies
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nekid?
Nope, don't want my dangly bits stuck in the sprocket.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: Portland has high quality nudists. Jealous.


Generally, serious bike riders are in good condition and in the USA, that's 90% of the way to attractive.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is that mostly...a white thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I assume most of the bikes are like this:

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...coranvirus?
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Nekid?
Nope, don't want my dangly bits stuck in the sprocket.


Yep, name checks out
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

arcgear: clicked on link for picture

left quite unsatisfied


Click on the link in the first Fark comment.

Pics aren't all they're cracked up to be... but do have a few cracks.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: ...coranvirus?


More like Moranvirus, amirite?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Coronavirus, creepy old naked guy, and peeping tom likes this.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Fat bottomed girls, they'll be riding today..."
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: DecemberNitro: ...coranvirus?

More like Moranvirus, amirite?


hotflick.netView Full Size

Read that as MonaVirus
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

natazha: Jerkstorebestseller: Portland has high quality nudists. Jealous.

Generally, serious bike riders are in good condition and in the USA, that's 90% of the way to attractive.


lol you think the naked bike ride is serious bike riders
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: "Fat bottomed girls, they'll be riding today..."


Sir Mix-A-Lot likes this
 
Uzzah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

natazha: Jerkstorebestseller: Portland has high quality nudists. Jealous.

Generally, serious bike riders are in good condition and in the USA, that's 90% of the way to attractive.


Disagree.  Male bikers tend to be middle-aged dudes that blew out their knees or ankles during their running years and had to switch to a lower-impact sport.  But biking doesn't burn as many calories, so they slowly develop big guts that strain the tensile strength of their souvenir lycra jerseys.

Women bikers tend to be 60 years old and stick thin.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fireclown: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: DecemberNitro: ...coranvirus?

More like Moranvirus, amirite?

[hotflick.net image 850x553]
Read that as MonaVirus


I don't recall Mona rocking a body like that
/amazing how thirty years can change perspective
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uzzah: natazha: Jerkstorebestseller: Portland has high quality nudists. Jealous.

Generally, serious bike riders are in good condition and in the USA, that's 90% of the way to attractive.

Disagree.  Male bikers tend to be middle-aged dudes that blew out their knees or ankles during their running years and had to switch to a lower-impact sport.  But biking doesn't burn as many calories, so they slowly develop big guts that strain the tensile strength of their souvenir lycra jerseys.

Women bikers tend to be 60 years old and stick thin.


lol wat
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: arcgear: clicked on link for picture

left quite unsatisfied

Click on the link in the first Fark comment.

Pics aren't all they're cracked up to be... but do have a few cracks.


still unsatisfied, probably need to pay for a massage
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Giggity tag feels left out.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"coranvirus"
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.