 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Vladimir Putin's spokesman hospitalized with Covid-19, showing the dangers inherent in the task of putting playing cards in the spokes of Putin's bicycle   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia, early 2000s, Putin's spokesman, Russian president, death rate  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 12:32 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When asked about it, I imagine Putin's response is like something out of a Naked Gun spoof.

Reporter: "Is your spokesman infected with Covid-19?"
[Putin's eyes shift off camera as he nods imperceptibly, followed by sounds of boots stomping, a door crashing, shouts, sounds of scuffle, breaking glass, screaming, a loud thud, more shouting and screaming, and finally police sirens]
Putin: "I have no spokesman."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wowwwwwwwwwwwwww... That's a really big deal.

Peskov knows where all the bodies are buried.
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Joke's on the US. Falling out of windows will turn out to be the cure for Covid-19.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: Joke's on the US. Falling out of windows will turn out to be the cure for Covid-19.


I thought it was gonna be Polonium.  Shows what I know.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope he is in a place with no windows.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When did Trump leave the White House?
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: When did Trump leave the White House?


It's Putin's spokesperson not Putin's puppet.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That spokesman has been fed to the bears.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Except these farks never die.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.