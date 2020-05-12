 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Scientists discover a new coronavirus living in bats. No not that one. Another one   (iflscience.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P Colonel Bat Guano
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the discovery won't shut down all conspiracy theories about the virus's origin story

Conspiracy theorists are so amazingly intelligent that they will see right though this clever ruse.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So we're going to have to lock down every time they find a new virus, right?
Because this is what we do now.
 
darkmythology [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chieromancer: So we're going to have to lock down every time they find a new virus, right?
Because this is what we do now.


Sure. Unless the virus lacks the necessary structure to jump to humans like this one, in which case only the bats are going to have to go into lockdown.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chieromancer: So we're going to have to lock down every time they find a new virus, right?
Because this is what we do now.


What's YOUR proposal for dealing with a new infectious virus of unknown long-term side effects and uncertain antibody status?

Shrug and roll the dice?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 273x185]
R.I.P Colonel Bat Guano


If that *is* his real name.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe the creators of SARS 2 made SARS 3 while they were hacking.

Seriously, "new coronavirus" is not news because we already know bats are full of them. "New bat coronavirus closely related to the pandemic strain" is news.  Not surprising news, but at least a bit newsy outside the less popular journals.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
.... and that is why people shouldn't eat bats.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darkmythology: chieromancer: So we're going to have to lock down every time they find a new virus, right?
Because this is what we do now.

Sure. Unless the virus lacks the necessary structure to jump to humans like this one, in which case only the bats are going to have to go into lockdown.


A mental picture of trying to social distance a cave full of 100,000 bats just popped into my head. :)
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Miss me yet?
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Known as RmYN02, the newly identified virus was discovered in samples taken from bats living in the Yunnan Province of southern China during the latter half of 2019.

2019, so Covid-19 2: Die Harder?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

darkmythology: chieromancer: So we're going to have to lock down every time they find a new virus, right?
Because this is what we do now.

Sure. Unless the virus lacks the necessary structure to jump to humans like this one, in which case only the bats are going to have to go into lockdown.


Like in a Belfry! wonderful!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/but wait....there's more. ah ah ah
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"New Coronavirus Found In Bats Helps Shut Down Lab-Made Origin Story Of Covid-19"

Does it, though?
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is ANY of this related the White Nose Disease found in bats a few years ago?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, the closest relation to SARS-CoV-2 doesn't have its uniquely lethal feature, but a more distant relative does. Both have been sampled, sequenced, and studied at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And they promise promise promise! that this lateral genetic transfer didn't happen in this lab.

Are they trying to convince us that the conspiracy theories are true?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't click on the article about parasites that's linked at the bottom of the page in the article.  It'll haunt your dreams.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Baseball bats?
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chieromancer: So we're going to have to lock down every time they find a new virus, right?
Because this is what we do now.


Oh I don't know. Maybe humans can adapt and improve social structures so there's some sort of happy middle ground? If the entertainment industry went away (concerts, sporting events, etc) and the money invested into society instead that would be a huge net positive. Let's face it. A million people can learn to do without watching two sweaty dudes wrestling in a cage. Or multiple dudes fighting over a ball. Or a puck, and I love hockey.
 
