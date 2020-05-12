 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Man who wore KKK hood in California grocery store won't be charged due to "insufficient evidence" of anything other than protected free speech, being a dumbass   (nydailynews.com) divider line
81
    More: Followup, Ku Klux Klan, Supreme Court of the United States, insufficient evidence, free speech, U.S. Attorney's Office, city of families, Santee Mayor John Minto, Sheriff's Department  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shamed into wearing a mask, fine, but that was the ONLY one he had lying around? The only thing he could think to wear? Not even a bandana? Or a scarf? That's some top level attention whoring.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.


Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.


You want to get your ass kicked by John McClane?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He took the mask off, and wasn't asked to leave the store - so he didn't trespass.
If he had insisted on wearing it and staying, it would have ended differently.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.

You want to get your ass kicked by John McClane?


Seems like anyone could get their ass kicked by John McClane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go to Germany and share his opinions there, see how that goes.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.


The difference here is between an implicit threat and an explicit threat. Putting the words on a sign is an explicit threat, which is not protected under free-speech. Displaying an artifact or symbol of hate may or may not be considered a threat, depending on how it is interpreted by other individuals--implicit. I'm not defending him in the least. He's obviously an asshole and deserves whatever he gets. But this doesn't rise to the level of violation of law, imo.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.

Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime


Should be.  I agree.  However, no whites were racially targeted.  So, no harm, no foul.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.

Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime


Too vague and most of our politicians would be in jail.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right to refuse service....

Should have kicked him right out of the store and invited the remaining patrons to beat his ass into a smear in the parking lot.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another shining example of white racial superiority.
That XXXXL camo t-shirt that could double as a pool cover probably caused the lady shoppers to spontaneously squirt all over the store.
 
Itchy92 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die


That's great, and I agree. So what are you doing about it other than condemning the behavior on internet comment boards?
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The store should permanently ban him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charged with what? Or do we now live in a world where being an a-hole is a crime?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.


Today that hood is just a sign saying, "I'm an inbred moron that doesn't deserve anything but ridicule and derision." I'm glad the idiot wore that hood. Why? Simple: He marked himself a racist twatwaffle for the entire world with his attention whoring. Now we know he's a racist d-bag, whereas before it might not have been known. The most dangerous racist is really the unspoken racist that silently denies rights and supplies power to more open racist politicians.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.


He can't be charged.  So called "hate speech" is protected speech.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions​/​16pdf/15-1293_1o13.pdf

But no matter how the point is phrased,
its unmistakable thrust is this: The Government has an
interest in preventing speech expressing ideas that offend.
And, as we have explained, that idea strikes at the heart
of the First Amendment. Speech that demeans on the
basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or
any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast
of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the
freedom to express "the thought that we hate." United
States v. Schwimmer, 279 U. S. 644, 655 (1929) (Holmes,
J., dissenting).

Anyone who is a US lawyer or a US politician who claims that "hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment" is simply factually wrong.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Shamed into wearing a mask, fine, but that was the ONLY one he had lying around? The only thing he could think to wear? Not even a bandana? Or a scarf? That's some top level attention whoring.


He didn't want to cut up his confederate flag.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racists gotta eat?
 
Cataholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Seems like anyone could get their ass kicked by John McClane.

[Fark user image image 423x582]


So as not to inflame the locations, + the tv edit, that's what they shot with, the attractive & successful terminology was CGI'd in Post
 
Snotnose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis

bibles, crosses, fish skeletons, and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA religious cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die

FTFY.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: The right to refuse service....

Should have kicked him right out of the store and invited the remaining patrons to beat his ass into a smear in the parking lot.


This is an ongoing problem locally.  Certain stores(Costco, Trader Joe's, some Ralph's/Food4Less) aren't letting customers be farkfaces to everyone else.  They enforce masks and they won't let you in without one(and they've been limiting the number of people in stores).  Other stores, like Stater Bros, have tried to avoid entering the fray, and it's caused some shiatty situations in stores.  People without masks are fighting people with masks, people wearing hateful shiat, people getting into the faces of those with masks on(I thought this was about freedom of choice?), etc.

This situation is caused by stores that don't have the balls to stand up to these assholes.  They're worried about losing that one customer, when they're ignoring that their lack of action is losing them five others that were negatively impacted by this garbage and losing them even more potential customers who are avoiding the stores because of assholes like this.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined have the taste slapped out of his mouth so hard his grandchildren won't know what "flavor" is,along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should not be charged, and I am unhappy that it was even considered.  However, I would lose no sleep if he was shunned, banned, and mocked by private companies and individuals.  I have no problem with what he did being legal, but I have no problem if there are legal repercussions.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no legal remedy for being an asshole.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.

Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime


Most of fark would be charged and jailed.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die


Just lump all those symbols as gang insignia and treat them like organized gangs. Hell, the Juggalos are legally considered as a gang by the FBI - they already have the means to do the same with them.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die


Joe McCarthy has been reincarnated and he has come back as a Stalinist.

Your inclusion of "enemy foreign power" is particularly disturbing.  You would criminalize a bunch of Muslims. Displays of an Iranian flag or Palestinian clothing would run afoul of your authoritarian mandate.  And where would we even start with the edgelords wearing Che shirts.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants


"Hey, I know:  We can do an end-run around the First Amendment!  No one will *EVER* figure that one out!"

You don't ever want to start going down that path, because it leads to madness.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.

Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime


Should, but I believe that under US law there has to be some other criminal element beyond simply being offensive to make it a hate crime.

Like if he walked into a black church, while making threats of violence, or if he were brandishing a fire arm, or shoplifting from a minority owned business, or refusing to leave private property once ordered to by the owners/operators of said property.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die


We tried that with the true evil of Communism, and look how well that played out. I hate to tell you this, but with a few minor word substitutions you sound a lot like Senator Joe McCarthy. Persecution rarely works out well.

The price for freedom is letting the idiots come out to play. The benefit of this is that it lets the true idiots self-identify and saves a lot of time. Honestly though, if I were a judge and someone was brought in for assault and battery on a random asshat who was wearing a nazi flag mask or Klan hood in public, that would be an immediate dismissal of all charges against the defendant as "doing a public service by removing trash from the street". It's time that known hate crime producing agents be afraid to show their true colors again. No need to kill them, just make their lives very difficult in a public-shaming kind of way, not an institutionalized way.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.

Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime

Should be.  I agree.  However, no whites were racially targeted.  So, no harm, no foul.


I know, right? Damned white people.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: synithium: The right to refuse service....

Should have kicked him right out of the store and invited the remaining patrons to beat his ass into a smear in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing problem locally.  Certain stores(Costco, Trader Joe's, some Ralph's/Food4Less) aren't letting customers be farkfaces to everyone else.  They enforce masks and they won't let you in without one(and they've been limiting the number of people in stores).  Other stores, like Stater Bros, have tried to avoid entering the fray, and it's caused some shiatty situations in stores.  People without masks are fighting people with masks, people wearing hateful shiat, people getting into the faces of those with masks on(I thought this was about freedom of choice?), etc.

This situation is caused by stores that don't have the balls to stand up to these assholes.  They're worried about losing that one customer, when they're ignoring that their lack of action is losing them five others that were negatively impacted by this garbage and losing them even more potential customers who are avoiding the stores because of assholes like this.


And now the food behind that counter is potentially contaminated.  A waste of food.  And a disturbing lack of care and protection for employees.  It must not be a union shop.

I guess it is a good thing I work in the museum field and not private enterprise, because I would have told my employees to fight back with meat knives.  And probably would have stabbed the jackass in a kidney for hurting my employees.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, wearing a mask in public isn't illegal any more? ... oh wait
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.


Actaully yes, it would be legal.  It is only when the person demonstrates intent and means does it become a crime.

I hate these guys too, but I am also worried about the implications of restricting speech.

As the one guy said, we should out the guy, humiliate him, shun him, let his employers all know what kind of guy they are paying, but that should be societies job to ruin him, not the government
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.


No, those are your words, not his.  Further, legal rulings have indicated that threats need to be specific and actionable to a target to be prohibited.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingJ: DarkSoulNoHope: Seems like anyone could get their ass kicked by John McClane.

[Fark user image image 423x582]

So as not to inflame the locations, + the tv edit, that's what they shot with, the attractive & successful terminology was CGI'd in Post


Yeah, I figured if I posted the "I hate semi-attractive and somewhat successful African Americans like Zeus Carver" billboard, it would give me a deleted post and a several day ban from Fark.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die

We tried that with the true evil of Communism, and look how well that played out. I hate to tell you this, but with a few minor word substitutions you sound a lot like Senator Joe McCarthy. Persecution rarely works out well.

The price for freedom is letting the idiots come out to play. The benefit of this is that it lets the true idiots self-identify and saves a lot of time. Honestly though, if I were a judge and someone was brought in for assault and battery on a random asshat who was wearing a nazi flag mask or Klan hood in public, that would be an immediate dismissal of all charges against the defendant as "doing a public service by removing trash from the street". It's time that known hate crime producing agents be afraid to show their true colors again. No need to kill them, just make their lives very difficult in a public-shaming kind of way, not an institutionalized way.


So you can't figure out the difference between [having a different view on economics] and [publicly expressing a desire to kill black people]?  Tolerance is not a suicide pact.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Shamed into wearing a mask, fine, but that was the ONLY one he had lying around? The only thing he could think to wear? Not even a bandana? Or a scarf? That's some top level attention whoring.


He was "making a statement".
The statement was "I'm a pwecious widdle snowflake and THEY are trying to tell ME what to do so I did the dumbest thing I could think of"

aka  stigginit
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: He should not be charged, and I am unhappy that it was even considered.  However, I would lose no sleep if he was shunned, banned, and mocked by private companies and individuals.  I have no problem with what he did being legal, but I have no problem if there are legal repercussions.


I got a problem with it.  Shaming doesn't work, because the racist trumphumpers don't care if you think or say it's wrong, they don't think it's wrong. They require feeling that it's wrong and it has to be felt in the hard-wires. Like after picking themselves off the ground, oh I guess that wasn't a good idea to wear a Klan suit to the grocery store.
 
arcgear
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

King Something: So basically, if someone in San Diego were to walk around in public carrying a sandwich board that says "I WANT TO MURDER [racial and/or ethnic slur] AND [racial and/or ethnic slur]", the sheriff's department won't lift a finger to stop him.

Because that's what the guy in the KKK hood effectively did.


got lost on the way to Tumblr?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: thespindrifter: rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die

We tried that with the true evil of Communism, and look how well that played out. I hate to tell you this, but with a few minor word substitutions you sound a lot like Senator Joe McCarthy. Persecution rarely works out well.

The price for freedom is letting the idiots come out to play. The benefit of this is that it lets the true idiots self-identify and saves a lot of time. Honestly though, if I were a judge and someone was brought in for assault and battery on a random asshat who was wearing a nazi flag mask or Klan hood in public, that would be an immediate dismissal of all charges against the defendant as "doing a public service by removing trash from the street". It's time that known hate crime producing agents be afraid to show their true colors again. No need to kill them, just make their lives very difficult in a public-shaming kind of way, not an institutionalized way.

So you can't figure out the difference between [having a different view on economics] and [publicly expressing a desire to kill black people]?  Tolerance is not a suicide pact.


Communists killed more people in the name of godlessness in the 20th Century than any other era of slavery or human rights violations in history combined, and yet they claimed "equality for all". No, I don't see a difference, murderers are murderers.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Xanlexian: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weird Hal: I wouldn't think he could be charged.  He should, however, be shunned, mocked, marginalized, and ruined along with all rightwing scum infesting this world.

Racial incitement should be classified as a hate crime

Should be.  I agree.  However, no whites were racially targeted.  So, no harm, no foul.

I know, right? Damned white people.


You can wear your white hood & swastika.  Nothing will happen to you.  You're safe.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: rebelyell2006: thespindrifter: rcain: We need to consider Nazi and confederate flags and any insignia or attire affiliated with the Nazis, KKK, neo-nazis and other hate group and enemy foreign power to be considered a mark of affiliation with domestic terrorists and be classified as enemy combatants

Look at these MAGA cretins, look at the harm they are doing to our nation, their lust for violence and their support of anarchy and complete lack of patriotism

Just as with any cancer patient, if we as a nation tolerate it and choose not to eradicate it, our nation as we know it will die

We tried that with the true evil of Communism, and look how well that played out. I hate to tell you this, but with a few minor word substitutions you sound a lot like Senator Joe McCarthy. Persecution rarely works out well.

The price for freedom is letting the idiots come out to play. The benefit of this is that it lets the true idiots self-identify and saves a lot of time. Honestly though, if I were a judge and someone was brought in for assault and battery on a random asshat who was wearing a nazi flag mask or Klan hood in public, that would be an immediate dismissal of all charges against the defendant as "doing a public service by removing trash from the street". It's time that known hate crime producing agents be afraid to show their true colors again. No need to kill them, just make their lives very difficult in a public-shaming kind of way, not an institutionalized way.

So you can't figure out the difference between [having a different view on economics] and [publicly expressing a desire to kill black people]?  Tolerance is not a suicide pact.

Communists killed more people in the name of godlessness in the 20th Century than any other era of slavery or human rights violations in history combined, and yet they claimed "equality for all". No, I don't see a difference, murderers are murderers.


Good job at the distraction trolling attempt, Spinny.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: MycroftHolmes: He should not be charged, and I am unhappy that it was even considered.  However, I would lose no sleep if he was shunned, banned, and mocked by private companies and individuals.  I have no problem with what he did being legal, but I have no problem if there are legal repercussions.

I got a problem with it.  Shaming doesn't work, because the racist trumphumpers don't care if you think or say it's wrong, they don't think it's wrong. They require feeling that it's wrong and it has to be felt in the hard-wires. Like after picking themselves off the ground, oh I guess that wasn't a good idea to wear a Klan suit to the grocery store.


Bingo. On the flip side, the problem with punishing them is they and their fellow idiots look upon themselves as martyrs. Like that dumb biatch in Dallas who opened her hair salon in violation of orders. The morons rallied to her side in a heartbeat.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: MycroftHolmes: He should not be charged, and I am unhappy that it was even considered.  However, I would lose no sleep if he was shunned, banned, and mocked by private companies and individuals.  I have no problem with what he did being legal, but I have no problem if there are legal repercussions.

I got a problem with it.  Shaming doesn't work, because the racist trumphumpers don't care if you think or say it's wrong, they don't think it's wrong. They require feeling that it's wrong and it has to be felt in the hard-wires. Like after picking themselves off the ground, oh I guess that wasn't a good idea to wear a Klan suit to the grocery store.


You and your internet muscles.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.