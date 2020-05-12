 Skip to content
(The Indy Channel)   Woman spends two nights in hospital with pneumonia in early March but tested negative for Covid19. Got better and went about her business. Then she recently got an antibody test. Whoops   (theindychannel.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What I've heard listening to interviews with experts is, once you're feeling better you aren't infectious any more. Most labs test for presence of viral RNA or antibodies. Testing for infectivity is harder and doesn't scale to millions of tests.
 
cleek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the anti-body test was a false positive and the COVID-19 tested was true.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What I've heard listening to interviews with experts is, once you're feeling better you aren't infectious any more. Most labs test for presence of viral RNA or antibodies. Testing for infectivity is harder and doesn't scale to millions of tests.


I've heard that you're contagious for the first 10 days or so
 
comrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just wait until her second antibody test comes back negative. That'll clear things up.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Impossible. Trump said we had the most bestest test ever and we didn't need those crappy WHO approved tests.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm under the impression that the tests are for a class of antibodies, not specific to Covid-19, but rather to viral infections that elicit the same kind of response from the immune system.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, false negatives are a thing.

Walker: Maybe the anti-body test was a false positive and the COVID-19 tested was true.


That's also possible and she really did have the flu that led to pneumonia. None of this is surprising.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuartp9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe the anti-body test was a false positive and the COVID-19 tested was true.


That very likely could be the situation.

https://www.smh.com.au/national/the-g​o​vernment-bought-1-5-million-antibody-t​ests-they-can-t-be-used-20200512-p54s2​v.html

Professor Vinuesa said no test currently developed was accurate enough to reliably detect antibodies.
"Most individual results will be false positives," she said.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El Dudereno
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: To be safe, the hospitals should just painlessly euthanize anybody with any corona symptoms.  We have to stop the virus at all costs.


Seems to be working for North Korea.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't like the sound of this body / antibody stuff. Won't they mutually annihilate each other?
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Well, I would emphasize the painless part.  Something from Soylent Green where the plague carrier is put in an IMAX room and gets a few minutes of nice music and wildlife shows.

But this is a war, and if we have to take the infected out back and blast them in the brain with a bolt gun and then kick them into a mass grave, so be it.  War is ugly.  But we have to do whatever it takes to destroy the virus.
 
cleek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cleek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

luckyeddie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

