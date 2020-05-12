 Skip to content
New antibody data suggests that Ohio's first case of Covid-19 was in early January.
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Ohio COVID-19. HA HA, NOW YOU'RE STUCK IN OHIO!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I simply don't understand how this can be true.  I mean, Trump's China travel ban went into effect on February 2nd!  And he didn't have any prior notice that this cold be a problem here.

I'm thinking this is fake news designed to make Trump look bad.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I have a thoroughly enjoyable Pretenders earworm now.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January was about 315 days ago
 
bobbifleckman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Also, I have a thoroughly enjoyable Pretenders earworm now.


Was thinking the same earworm, over in the Ohio/yoga thread.

As one from Ohio, I suspect earlier than January. We had something sweep through our house, at Christmas. Took my mother and son to the emergency clinic, on separate occasions. Wasn't the flu, nor strep, according to their test results. It was a mystery.

I say mystery, no more. Wicked cough, high fevers, knocked us on our arses.

I'm probably wrong but it fits the profile.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had it in February, and I was all over public spaces too.
This contact tracing is a couple of months too late.  Which might as well be "you tried" in the world of pandemic tracking.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the opinion I've gotten from some people I respect in the respiratory therapy world. Covid was in the US since November or December last year. A dozen or so pneumonia cases in just one VA hospital that didn't test positive for flu.  However, what was circulating in Jan/Feb wasn't as immune overreaction provoking, and thus not as fatal, as the Milan -> NYC variant that started showing up in the US in March.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming there are sealed biological samples remaining, I'm curious how many facilities are actively testing patients that exhibited flu-like symptoms last fall, at the beginning of flu season, but weren't responding to typical treatments. Especially anyone that became sick enough to require hospitalization.

The answer should be, since there likely aren't many samples, every single one, but the reality is probably not a single one.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbifleckman: Diogenes: Also, I have a thoroughly enjoyable Pretenders earworm now.

Was thinking the same earworm, over in the Ohio/yoga thread.

As one from Ohio, I suspect earlier than January. We had something sweep through our house, at Christmas. Took my mother and son to the emergency clinic, on separate occasions. Wasn't the flu, nor strep, according to their test results. It was a mystery.

I say mystery, no more. Wicked cough, high fevers, knocked us on our arses.

I'm probably wrong but it fits the profile.


Sounds about right (and horrible).  I guess you'll have to wait for a readily-available and accurate antibody test to be sure.  But glad you all got through it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the virus has been here since January, then I guess it really isn't as bad as the experts say because a lot more people would be sick or dead, so I guess opening everything up now makes sense.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
About December or January my wife caught some sort of respiratory disease that had her with a high fever and constantly coughing. a very dry cough. It was so bad that she would wake up in the middle of the night gasping unable to breath it for a few moments. I then cought it and our roomie got it too. our general physician had no idea what it was and only gave us cough suppressants it clearly wasn't the flu or bronchitis.

We were both sick for about a month and change and we were miserable.

I would love to get an antibody test to find out if this is what we had.
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: Diogenes: Also, I have a thoroughly enjoyable Pretenders earworm now.

Was thinking the same earworm, over in the Ohio/yoga thread.

As one from Ohio, I suspect earlier than January. We had something sweep through our house, at Christmas. Took my mother and son to the emergency clinic, on separate occasions. Wasn't the flu, nor strep, according to their test results. It was a mystery.

I say mystery, no more. Wicked cough, high fevers, knocked us on our arses.

I'm probably wrong but it fits the profile.


Everyone in my house had something that strongly reassembled pneumonia (minus lung fluid) in late December as well. Very strong coughing fits and deep fatigue. I almost wish I had access to an antibody test, but I don't want the false sense of security from a positive result.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: About December or January my wife caught some sort of respiratory disease that had her with a high fever and constantly coughing. a very dry cough. It was so bad that she would wake up in the middle of the night gasping unable to breath it for a few moments. I then cought it and our roomie got it too. our general physician had no idea what it was and only gave us cough suppressants it clearly wasn't the flu or bronchitis.

We were both sick for about a month and change and we were miserable.

I would love to get an antibody test to find out if this is what we had.


I had something similar, but I got my antibody test and was negative for COVID. There was just a really bad RSV variant that went around this year
 
portnoyd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For the Fark doomsayers going "the second wave's gonna be worse, you guys", please update your lines to say "third wave".
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: That's the opinion I've gotten from some people I respect in the respiratory therapy world. Covid was in the US since November or December last year. A dozen or so pneumonia cases in just one VA hospital that didn't test positive for flu.  However, what was circulating in Jan/Feb wasn't as immune overreaction provoking, and thus not as fatal, as the Milan -> NYC variant that started showing up in the US in March.


I dont know, i was sick for a month, and i had the same kind of better-relapse--better-too exhausted to move stuff going on just like everyone reports.

I dont believe one thing we're being told right now.  These are nothing but guesses by experts who should know things, but are kind of helpless when some reporter calls them up and starts asking them about coronavirus.  What are they supposed to say?  "Its an insane clusterfark, we know nothing, and our government is farking everything up!"

They can't say that.  So they say something that might be kind of true, and some version of it is on the internet 2 hours later, and everyone believes it, because they're feeble and can't think for themselves. Give us a sign from the heavens, we need sustenance!  Our shopping has failed us, and we suffer!

And they say that religion is dead in the modern world.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a colonoscopy in December, so that tracks.

/One star, did not like.
 
jake3988
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If that's somehow true, why did it wait until March to suddenly blow up?  If it's really as contagious as people say (it's not an R0 of 7, ya bunch of morons, but perhaps like 2, which is still absurdly high), then it would've been far more prevalent well before it was actually prevalent.

Both of these things can't be true simultaneously.  Someone is leaving something very important out of the equation.

Is it actually NOT super contagious?
Is it not actually as deadly as we're told?  (Because if it IS super contagious and DID spread like crazy, we would've noticed a huge spike in hospitals and death rates well before the middle of March.  As far as I'm aware that didn't happen.)
Did forcing everyone, after it spread, to hunker down with each other in close proximity make the problem a zillion times worse?
Were these antibodies to a different but similar coronavirus that quickly mutated and became more contagious/deadly?


Which of these things is true?  Because we can't say people got sick in Ohio and Cali and NY with the coronavirus in January (or earlier, I think, with Cali) with everything as we know now as it is still being true.  The contradictions are glaring.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You mean, like in the before times?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Also, I have a thoroughly enjoyable Pretenders earworm now.


Hey ho, way to go
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Back in january I had several students that were out sick. I live in a rural area so we all know each other. I heard many times "well we thought she/he had the flu. But the flu tests came back negative". My 3rd son who is 28 was sick enough they kept him in the hospital 3 days. Flu test negative. And that was mid December
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I went on a cruise out of Orlando on the 28th of February and returned on the 8thof March. My girlfriend was in NYC at the time and everything was going well. I wasn't wearing a mask on the airplane and I have severe COPD . If I had been exposed I wouldn't have made it. Whatever bit NYC and where I live on Long Island didn't hit until mid March and my town had only 4 cases . Now it has bloomed to over 200.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I had something similar, but I got my antibody test and was negative for COVID. There was just a really bad RSV variant that went around this year


Yeah, some flu went the schools here before Covid showed up.   To the point that some schools shut down for a couple of days or longer.   There were so many absences anyway.   My darling granddaughter had some version of it and she found out early what quarantine meant (if you are that sick, you are staying in bed, I'll bring you whatever you need and leave it right here by the door) and we had to go to the outpatient clinic for it.   Seems so tame and inconsequential now.
 
JojoMonkeyWantsFood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I believe we caught it in early January, we both went down hard for about a month, with all the symptoms they talk about now.  It was brutal and I would not wish that upon anyone.

I called my doctor asking if I could get an antibody test and basically the doc laughed me off, stating he wish he could get tests in the first place.

So I am in agreement that there probably is a second (or maybe third) variant of this floating around and it's deadlier than what I may have gotten earlier this year.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I simply don't understand how this can be true.  I mean, Trump's China travel ban went into effect on February 2nd!  And he didn't have any prior notice that this cold be a problem here.

I'm thinking this is fake news designed to make Trump look bad.


Does this make Trump look bad or good?  The story (and other similar ones) are saying this had spread from China and already take root in our country well before the WHO was even acknowledging human-to-human transmission (at China's behest according to recent unconfirmed reports out of Germany).   Do you recall what the media was saying in early January? Trump never had a chance if this is true.

"Even after Mr. Azar first briefed him about the potential seriousness of the virus during a phone call on Jan. 18 while the president..."  Per the NY Times.

So the WHO helped China downplay the virus and by the time it was raised to Trump as a potentially serious issue, the cast was out of the bag and it was too late to stop it from spreading.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: About December or January my wife caught some sort of respiratory disease that had her with a high fever and constantly coughing. a very dry cough. It was so bad that she would wake up in the middle of the night gasping unable to breath it for a few moments. I then cought it and our roomie got it too. our general physician had no idea what it was and only gave us cough suppressants it clearly wasn't the flu or bronchitis.

We were both sick for about a month and change and we were miserable.

I would love to get an antibody test to find out if this is what we had.

I had something similar, but I got my antibody test and was negative for COVID. There was just a really bad RSV variant that went around this year


Question for you where did you get your test and what did it run you money wise I'm looking at a place in my local area that will do an antibody test for about a $110
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

portnoyd: For the Fark doomsayers going "the second wave's gonna be worse, you guys", please update your lines to say "third wave".


Well if this is true then the second wave was absolutely worse than the first considering there was a rash of severe flu infections that sucked but wasn't very deadly or contagious hence no media coverage.  Virus mutates to become more deadly & contagious, shiat hits the fan.  So yes a third wave can be worse if it mutates again.  Seems reasonable to me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jake3988: If that's somehow true, why did it wait until March to suddenly blow up?  If it's really as contagious as people say (it's not an R0 of 7, ya bunch of morons, but perhaps like 2, which is still absurdly high), then it would've been far more prevalent well before it was actually prevalent.

Both of these things can't be true simultaneously.


Sure they can.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Diogenes: I simply don't understand how this can be true.  I mean, Trump's China travel ban went into effect on February 2nd!  And he didn't have any prior notice that this cold be a problem here.

I'm thinking this is fake news designed to make Trump look bad.

Does this make Trump look bad or good?  The story (and other similar ones) are saying this had spread from China and already take root in our country well before the WHO was even acknowledging human-to-human transmission (at China's behest according to recent unconfirmed reports out of Germany).   Do you recall what the media was saying in early January? Trump never had a chance if this is true.

"Even after Mr. Azar first briefed him about the potential seriousness of the virus during a phone call on Jan. 18 while the president..."  Per the NY Times.

So the WHO helped China downplay the virus and by the time it was raised to Trump as a potentially serious issue, the cast was out of the bag and it was too late to stop it from spreading.


He was aware of the threat and didn't take significant action in time.  The China travel ban was porous.  And we already had other intrusions from countries other than China.

No one's letting China off the hook.  But Trump was downplaying the threat right along that time.  Pin it on WHO all you want.  Trump was complicit, at minimum.
 
rka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone is going to have to explain how this virus secretly spread across the country (and presumably the world) for months and then, all of a sudden, just decided to turn lethal in China in late December, early January, and then, like clockwork, turned lethal in the rest of the world in late Feb. All at the same time.

If it was running around the world in January, all of the spikes across the world, Italy, US, France, Spain, would have happened just the same, they just would have happened earlier. The hospitals would have been just as crushed and overextended (plus lack of PPE) with people with a strange "flu like disease".
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: About December or January my wife caught some sort of respiratory disease that had her with a high fever and constantly coughing. a very dry cough. It was so bad that she would wake up in the middle of the night gasping unable to breath it for a few moments. I then cought it and our roomie got it too. our general physician had no idea what it was and only gave us cough suppressants it clearly wasn't the flu or bronchitis.

We were both sick for about a month and change and we were miserable.

I would love to get an antibody test to find out if this is what we had.


I just got one yesterday.  Had a bout of something in late February in Indiana (after travelling by air to the Keys).   Symptoms were the pain, difficulty breathing, and major fatigue and brain and heart issues (couldn't concentrate and heart was racing and then slowing).   I never thought it was Covid at the time, or even soon after.  Thought I'd just gotten old and injured myself in my sleep or running.   But I will know soon.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rka: just decided to turn lethal in China in late December, early January,


Fark user imageView Full Size

And then, like clockwork, turned lethal in the rest of the world in late Feb. All at the same time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diogenes: GrinzGrimly: Diogenes: I simply don't understand how this can be true.  I mean, Trump's China travel ban went into effect on February 2nd!  And he didn't have any prior notice that this cold be a problem here.

I'm thinking this is fake news designed to make Trump look bad.

Does this make Trump look bad or good?  The story (and other similar ones) are saying this had spread from China and already take root in our country well before the WHO was even acknowledging human-to-human transmission (at China's behest according to recent unconfirmed reports out of Germany).   Do you recall what the media was saying in early January? Trump never had a chance if this is true.

"Even after Mr. Azar first briefed him about the potential seriousness of the virus during a phone call on Jan. 18 while the president..."  Per the NY Times.

So the WHO helped China downplay the virus and by the time it was raised to Trump as a potentially serious issue, the cast was out of the bag and it was too late to stop it from spreading.

He was aware of the threat and didn't take significant action in time.  The China travel ban was porous.  And we already had other intrusions from countries other than China.

No one's letting China off the hook.  But Trump was downplaying the threat right along that time.  Pin it on WHO all you want.  Trump was complicit, at minimum.


Ok, but there is a big difference in "Trump trusted wrong experts, didn't change course till too late" and the "every death is on Trump, he caused all of this" narrative I see 90% of the media pushing.

The virus is very real, but Trump is correct in calling the media's attempt to blame every unfortunate situation on him a hoax.  When Sandy hit NYC, was everyone saying "blood on Obama's hands"?  No, it's a natural disaster like this is. Government can mitigate, but not totally control.

I get the feeling that if a solar flare knocked out power across the world tomorrow, CNN (when back up) would run stories about how the discovery channel has been warning us for decades and yet Trump failed to act to protect the electrical grid.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

portnoyd: For the Fark doomsayers going "the second wave's gonna be worse, you guys", please update your lines to say "third wave".


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Strength through discipline, strength through community, strength through action, strength through pride."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rka: Someone is going to have to explain how this virus secretly spread across the country (and presumably the world) for months and then, all of a sudden, just decided to turn lethal in China in late December, early January, and then, like clockwork, turned lethal in the rest of the world in late Feb. All at the same time.

If it was running around the world in January, all of the spikes across the world, Italy, US, France, Spain, would have happened just the same, they just would have happened earlier. The hospitals would have been just as crushed and overextended (plus lack of PPE) with people with a strange "flu like disease".


You do realize that with diseases like HIV, scientists are now discovering that they were around for longer than they thought, right?
 
