(NYPost)   Let's open up the beaches, I'm sure everyone will follow social distancing rules. Darwin: challenge accepted
    Florida, Beach, Miami-Dade County, Florida, councilman Gary Price, Naples residents, South Florida metropolitan area  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waiting for the people to come in and say "This is a depth perception illusion. Each person you see is is really two miles apart from each other"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You cannot trust people. They're bastard covered bastards with bastard filling.

We have this issue in Cayman. Everyone is clamoring to be allowed back on the beach (people who haven't been to the beach for years suddenly need to go to the beach), and this is exactly what will happen. Everyone will congregate, and the virus will spread again.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tragedy of the commons has been known about for centuries. As a resource becomes scare, the group will consume MORE of it rather than moderate their consumption, Slowing down and preventing the replenishment of that resource.

We are so farked.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Waiting for the people to come in and say "This is a depth perception illusion. Each person you see is is really two miles apart from each other"
[Fark user image 662x441]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Around here, they opened the beaches, but not the parking lots or bathrooms. They also banned chairs and ice chests...things you see in Walker's photo. Basically, the message is: the beaches are open for locals who want to get some exercise and sunshine, then go home. If you want to go there from far away and hang out at the beach, you're not welcome.

Of course, a local surfer got killed in a shark attack, but that's a different story.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridians have been infecting each other and the rest of the nation for millions of years. This is just a naturally occurring cycle of life.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly think the beach is a pretty good place to start with reopening.  When I go to the beach, I sit at least a Joey Ramone away from the groups around me.  I don't really talk to anyone else.  I'm not touching stuff they're touching.  I don't do the beaches with bars; it's just a wide open space with ocean.  Fraternizing in any way is the problem, but it's possible to enjoy the beach and not do that.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expecting people to do the right thing?

Well, that's your problem right there!
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a clip on the news where they opened some outlet somewhere and there were like 50 people clamoring to get into the Foot Locker!
I get you want to get out but, seriously?
You waited out this quarantine so you could go to Foot Locker?!?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Waiting for the people to come in and say "This is a depth perception illusion. Each person you see is is really two miles apart from each other"
[Fark user image 662x441]


The video didn't look all that bad... but then I scrolled down to that pic.  Yeah, that's a packed beach.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/I think that image has been posted more times in a given week of 2020 than in all of history before that
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand the beach. There is literally sand everywhere. Can't stand sand. Once you get it in your shoes, its there forever.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next month people are going to be dropping like flies.

It will be interesting to witness how our national leadership fails in response. Will they confiscate more PPE from the states? Blame Obama?

My guess is a blanket denial of the deaths along with a comically pathetic attempt to hide the numbers.
 
DesertSquire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to CDC, sunlight kills the virus in 90 seconds or less, while indoors, the virus lingers on surfaces for 18 hours.  So, it's OK to ride the subway or go into big box stores and touch things that have also been touched or breathed on by thousands of people, but don't go to the beach...?
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not packed.  You want to see Spain's Alicante beach for packed.
i2.wp.comView Full Size


/ That's packed!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: I can't stand the beach. There is literally sand everywhere. Can't stand sand. Once you get it in your shoes, its there forever.


Anakin? Is that you?
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: I honestly think the beach is a pretty good place to start with reopening.  When I go to the beach, I sit at least a Joey Ramone away from the groups around me.  I don't really talk to anyone else.  I'm not touching stuff they're touching.  I don't do the beaches with bars; it's just a wide open space with ocean.  Fraternizing in any way is the problem, but it's possible to enjoy the beach and not do that.


I just wanna go surf fishing like I usually do this time of year.  With two poles spaced about 20' apart and me in the middle of them screaming at people to stay away from my lines because I was there first.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: I can't stand the beach. There is literally sand everywhere. Can't stand sand. Once you get it in your shoes, its there forever.


Okay, Anakin.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in general, and Americans specifically, and conservative Americans more specifically, do not have the discipline or sense of personal responsibility to do the right thing. Although this has been true for some time, this pandemic has pretty well laid that bare.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: OldJames: I can't stand the beach. There is literally sand everywhere. Can't stand sand. Once you get it in your shoes, its there forever.

Anakin? Is that you?

Anakin? Is that you?


Screw you, Palpatine!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Floridians have been infecting each other and the rest of the nation for millions of years. This is just a naturally occurring cycle of life.


The Seminoles, Creeks and others would like a word with you.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Next month people are going to be dropping like flies.

It will be interesting to witness how our national leadership fails in response. Will they confiscate more PPE from the states? Blame Obama?

My guess is a blanket denial of the deaths along with a comically pathetic attempt to hide the numbers.


If people are fully aware that not taking precautions gets them sick and they don't take precautions you can't blame that on any government agency at any level.  It isn't January.  We've been getting a dozen stories an hour for 4 months about how easy this is to catch and how dangerous it is.

People are just being idiots.
 
TurdblossomTrump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: and conservative Americans more specifically, do not have the discipline or sense of personal responsibility to do the right thing


You're a moron.   Like an actual, low IQ mouth breathing idiot.

I'm a leftist, but you're stereotyping people at a beach that doesn't help.  At all.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with Florida is that it's full of Floridians.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You cannot trust people. They're bastard covered bastards with bastard filling.

We have this issue in Cayman. Everyone is clamoring to be allowed back on the beach (people who haven't been to the beach for years suddenly need to go to the beach), and this is exactly what will happen. Everyone will congregate, and the virus will spread again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: people don't do the reading, and assume that "the beach is open again" means "the danger has passed." Plenty of these people are just as likely to be oblivious to the problem here, as to be willfully flouting an understood risk.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: That's not packed.  You want to see Spain's Alicante beach for packed.
[i2.wp.com image 850x561]

/ That's packed!


That can't be a beach in Spain. All of the women have their tops on.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xetal: People in general, and Americans specifically, and conservative Americans more specifically, do not have the discipline or sense of personal responsibility to do the right thing. Although this has been true for some time, this pandemic has pretty well laid that bare.


Yup, these are the shiatheels that the government has to specifically mandate social distancing rules for. Everyone else has enough sense, these full grown children ruin it for everyone else.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA- Price said Naples residents have been positive about the closure

CSB: I was at a fundraiser and the keynote speaker was a very wealthy retired businessman. One of his remarks was "I thought I was old and rich.............until I moved to Naples Fl"

It wouldn't be a shock that all the very old people that live in Naples have been positive about the closure. They only leave their houses to go to the country club to play bridge and reminisce about how cool Thomas Edison was.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Close down beach for months.

Re-open beach.

People suspect you'll close them again.

You do re-close the beach.

Wonder why people jam packed the beach on the single day in months you would've let them go.

*Shocked Pikachu face*

Honestly, they should've kept the beach open for a week and seen if the people coming drops off.  Also, most of those groups look more than 6 feet apart.  We really need to stop being paranoid about even seeing a group of people out in the wild.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: FTFA- Price said Naples residents have been positive about the closure

CSB: I was at a fundraiser and the keynote speaker was a very wealthy retired businessman. One of his remarks was "I thought I was old and rich.............until I moved to Naples Fl"

It wouldn't be a shock that all the very old people that live in Naples have been positive about the closure. They only leave their houses to go to the country club to play bridge and reminisce about how cool Thomas Edison was.


The rich people in Naples have had access to restaurants, golf courses, boat tours, and whatever else they've wanted during their "shut down."
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is what the beach I will be going to in August looks like. I feel pretty safe. The most dangerous part of the trip is staying in a hotel on the drive out and going to the grocery store.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: That's not packed.  You want to see Spain's Alicante beach for packed.
[i2.wp.com image 850x561]

/ That's packed!


That looks like my version of hell
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: ViolentEastCoastCity: I honestly think the beach is a pretty good place to start with reopening.  When I go to the beach, I sit at least a Joey Ramone away from the groups around me.  I don't really talk to anyone else.  I'm not touching stuff they're touching.  I don't do the beaches with bars; it's just a wide open space with ocean.  Fraternizing in any way is the problem, but it's possible to enjoy the beach and not do that.

I just wanna go surf fishing like I usually do this time of year.  With two poles spaced about 20' apart and me in the middle of them screaming at people to stay away from my lines because I was there first.

I just wanna go surf fishing like I usually do this time of year.  With two poles spaced about 20' apart and me in the middle of them screaming at people to stay away from my lines because I was there first.


Sounds awesome.  I desperately want to go to the beach.  I need to feel the sand and the sun and lose myself in the water.  The ocean fixes everything.

/grew up 2 blocks from the beach
 
WillJM8528 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buntz: I saw a clip on the news where they opened some outlet somewhere and there were like 50 people clamoring to get into the Foot Locker!
I get you want to get out but, seriously?
You waited out this quarantine so you could go to Foot Locker?!?


The sheer frivolity of the things folks are risking infection to do floors me.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Waiting for the people to come in and say "This is a depth perception illusion. Each person you see is is really two miles apart from each other"
[Fark user image image 662x441]


Well, see the photographer was using a telephoto lens. Probably 400-500mm. It makes b....

Ok, I just can't do it. My daughter's friend rang the bell yesterday. I wouldn't let her go out. 6 year olds won't keep 6 feet apart. It broke my heart to do it. She misses school and her friends so much.

June 10 the stay order ends and daycare may reopen. Luckily her friend should be going to the same center this summer. I am going to need a vacation from all this staying home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a former Naples resident I have to ask: Where the hell did they all park?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: buntz: I saw a clip on the news where they opened some outlet somewhere and there were like 50 people clamoring to get into the Foot Locker!
I get you want to get out but, seriously?
You waited out this quarantine so you could go to Foot Locker?!?

The sheer frivolity of the things folks are risking infection to do floors me.


You consider shoes to be a frivolity?  Okay, neanderthal.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: As a former Naples resident I have to ask: Where the hell did they all park?


Near your gate so they could watch the c beams glittering
 
farmerj
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zoom lenses make things much more crowded then they really are. They were the go-to for beach shots even before the pandemic.

Take a look at this set of examples from a Danish newspaper. You don't need to read Danish. Just scroll down and be impressed by the pictures.

https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-0​4​-26-hvor-taet-er-folk-paa-hinanden-dis​se-billeder-er-taget-samtidig-men-vise​r-to?fbclid=IwAR0UG_UWXU8_3Ma7RjV8BdLy​Zvg4yD5epreiBobMSnEh73JaGRG9s-LHSj0
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you actually looked at the video on TFA, there are mostly clumps of 2-3 people and one clump of six people that gets zoomed in on.  Almost all the clumps are most likely family units who way more likely to spread a disease to each other in climate controlled houses than on a beach.

The clumps are practicing social distancing.  Didn't see two clumps within 6 feet of each other.

You can now resume your two minutes of irrational hate.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: WillJM8528: buntz: I saw a clip on the news where they opened some outlet somewhere and there were like 50 people clamoring to get into the Foot Locker!
I get you want to get out but, seriously?
You waited out this quarantine so you could go to Foot Locker?!?

The sheer frivolity of the things folks are risking infection to do floors me.

You consider shoes to be a frivolity?  Okay, neanderthal.


That's not what I said. I said going to a shoe store is frivolity.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Riche: Next month people are going to be dropping like flies.

It will be interesting to witness how our national leadership fails in response. Will they confiscate more PPE from the states? Blame Obama?

My guess is a blanket denial of the deaths along with a comically pathetic attempt to hide the numbers.


It will be Florida's second wave.  Remember all those people who died because they went on Spring Break?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.