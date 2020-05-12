 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Stay at home. It will help prevent you dying from the Coronavirus or when your drunk friend crashes the McLaren he was driving   (foxnews.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The post shared on Monday featured a picture of La Barrie taking a selfie while wearing a lavender hoodie.


some hard-hitting investigative reporting right there
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
known for his presence on the video-sharing platform YouTube

Is he?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"YouTube star"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe our civilization does deserve to be destroyed by coronavirus.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: known for his presence on the video-sharing platform YouTube

Is he?

Was

he?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait..."You tube star" is a career?

What? Like "game show host"?
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
HAMMOND!

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"YouTube star"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait..."You tube star" is a career?

What? Like "game show host"?


Nope, like people will watch content you make and advertisers sponsor you.

Then you sell the merch.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny Ads : That's how Man drives!
Youtube S2urR6rwr2s
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw this trending on Twitter this morning. I peeked at the guy's twitter and it's actually depressing to see. He was excited for his birthday and made comments about the day.
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As they say, life isn't fair
 
mark625
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was a YouTube star? What's that?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mark625: He was a YouTube star? What's that?


It's an online platform for sharing videos, but that's not important right now.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: steklo: Wait..."You tube star" is a career?

What? Like "game show host"?

Nope, like people will watch content you make and advertisers sponsor you.

Then you sell the merch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The driver of the Maclaran exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid,"

Christ, what an asshole.

Also, the driver is some dude who starred/appeared on some tattoo reality show.   Can't wait to see his prison tats.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait..."You tube star" is a career?

What? Like "game show host"?


Hell, for a few people, getting their kid to open a bunch of presents and play with them on camera for youtube videos is a lucrative career. I still don't understand why the fark anyone watches "unboxing" videos.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
... "ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree," killing the passenger -- the LAPD is withholding the identification pending notification of next of kin -- of his car.

That sentence physically hurts.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait..."You tube star" is a career?

What? Like "game show host"?


Yep, and a lucrative one, for some folks.

/timeline dumbens
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sxacho: ... "ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree," killing the passenger -- the LAPD is withholding the identification pending notification of next of kin -- of his car.

That sentence physically hurts.


Don't you care about the car's grieving relatives?  It left behind a disconsolate Lamborghini and a weepy Ferrari.

/they don't talk about cousin Fiesta
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cause of death ... Corona virus
 
