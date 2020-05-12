 Skip to content
(Coventry Telegraph)   Do you want Hellraiser? Because this is how you get Hellraiser   (coventrytelegraph.net) divider line
21
    Coventry, magnet fisherman, young sons, sacred numerical inscription, mysterious cubes  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it's Sanskrit instead of Sumerian - Snow Crash was way cooler than Hellraiser.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We have such sights to show you...
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
they contain a numerical formula to summon the protection of Rahu, described by the Shrivinayaka Astrology website as a planet with God-like powers.

cdn.collider.comView Full Size


Small g, son.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
imgaz1.staticbg.comView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a pinhead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"A magnet fisherman out with his two young sons at a river in Coventry reeled in almost 60 mysterious cubes thought to show a sacred numerical inscription.  Will Read found the haul of engraved lead squares "

We really should be concerned.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Magical magnetic lead.
 
loudboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A magnet fisherman out with his two young sons at a river in Coventry reeled in almost 60 mysterious cubes thought to show a sacred numerical inscription.  Will Read found the haul of engraved lead squares "

We really should be concerned.


"Found while sitting through shallow water"
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: We have such sights to show you...


Liberate tu temet ex infiris
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You start by ripping off From Beyond.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Time.  To play.
 
Stibium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stibium: OldRod: We have such sights to show you...

Liberate tu temet ex infiris


Oops, wrong movie/incantation
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
allhorror.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Always fun looking into Hindu mythology.

Rahu reminds me of the ST: TNG episode Masks.

TIL the ultimate Frisbee called the Sudarshana Chakra has 108 serrated edges, the same number as stitches on a baseball though the Christian rosary does not have the same number, contrary to the Bull Durham spiel.  Perhaps the writer meant the Japamala prayer beads as Sarandon's character was explicitly said to have dabbled with Eastern mysticisms.

Gotta leave the rabbit hole.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stibium: Stibium: OldRod: We have such sights to show you...

Liberate tu temet ex infiris

Oops, wrong movie/incantation


Well, now you've done it!

There's blood dripping from my laptop...
 
Yulian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They didn't float?
Levitating Hellraiser Puzzle Box
Youtube Tj4HKcxCkng
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: [media.giphy.com image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


I had a friend with benefits years ago who had a replica of that sitting on his dresser. He learned quick to stash it in a drawer before I came over or Sexy Fun Times were not happening.

To this day, I cannot explain why it creeped me out so badly.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So you know they're someone's prayers that supposedly specifically work if they're thrown in water but you're not returning them?
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the local river providing the drinking water was polluted with lead. Good to know.
 
