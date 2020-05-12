 Skip to content
UK lockdown transforms Brighton garden into a shoe magnet
18
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
time to go from magnet to magnate
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because that garden has sole.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Hastings and Eastpoint.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: I've been to Hastings and Eastpoint.


...so what?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've reached the shoe event horizon!!!
 
Rickenbacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they turn into shoe mirrors.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Atlanta and Toronto.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could be a Moe shagnet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theargus.co.ukView Full Size

So, I have a bit of a foot thing and I'm an anglophile.
A bit a the ol' in/out in the garden would be cracking.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have raccoons or big crows in Brighton? Because those scoundrels have serious priors.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rickenbacker: Let me know when they turn into shoe mirrors.


Fark user imageView Full Size



* shakes tiny mirror *
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
New shoes,
Two shoes.
Whose Shoes?
Sue's shoes.
Who sews whose shoes?
Sue sews Sue's shoes.
Who sees who sew whose new shoes sir?
You see Sue sew Sue's new shoes sir.
That's not easy, Mr. Fox, sir.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I've been to Atlanta and Toronto.


I've been from Tucson to Tucumcari, from Tehachapi to Tonapah. Literally.

Not that that has anything to do with this story...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Do they have raccoons or big crows in Brighton? Because those scoundrels have serious priors.


Crows are mainly known for stealing glasses in Ireland.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: New shoes,
Two shoes.
Whose Shoes?
Sue's shoes.
Who sews whose shoes?
Sue sews Sue's shoes.
Who sees who sew whose new shoes sir?
You see Sue sew Sue's new shoes sir.
That's not easy, Mr. Fox, sir.


Dr. Seuss, is that you?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Subtonic: I've been to Atlanta and Toronto.

I've been from Tucson to Tucumcari, from Tehachapi to Tonapah. Literally.

Not that that has anything to do with this story...


I've been to paradise, but I've never been to me.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: New shoes,
Two shoes.
Whose Shoes?
Sue's shoes.
Who sews whose shoes?
Sue sews Sue's shoes.
Who sees who sew whose new shoes sir?
You see Sue sew Sue's new shoes sir.
That's not easy, Mr. Fox, sir.


My youngest son used to enjoy. making me read that damn book to him, because I messed it up so often.
 
