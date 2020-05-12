 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Two manbabies arrested in Van Nuys after face mask altercation at a Target   (fox5ny.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they walked in like cukelib snowflakes, wearing masks?

drtfa
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"MUH FREEDUMS!!!"
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS!! Ok, every city needs a self-serve store where a-holes like this can go infect each other without endangering everyone else.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the story about the two bums from the story posted a few hours ago? They both have the last name of Hamilton, but it doesn't mention if they are brothers. Is everyone named Hamilton a dick?

This Hamilton wanted to kick 100% of this one customer's ass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Oh, FFS!! Ok, every city needs a self-serve store where a-holes like this can go infect each other without endangering everyone else.


Is every store like black Friday everyday now with masses of people climbing over each other?  Keep your distance and you're going to be fine.  You can safely walk by someone without getting infected.  Your arts and crafts project isn't doing shiat, so maybe demand the correct PPE instead of acting like your old tshirt is saving the world.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Isn't this the story about the two bums from the story posted a few hours ago? They both have the last name of Hamilton, but it doesn't mention if they are brothers. Is everyone named Hamilton a dick?

This Hamilton wanted to kick 100% of this one customer's ass

[Fark user image 467x260]


I seriously doubt that. I mean look at him, in that pirate get-up. He couldn't kick ass even if he was threatened.

missemmamm.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is turning Target into Walmart
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transients. 

Not folks who are going to have ready access to materials to make masks. Ugh, I wish there were a better answer here. Maybe one of the requirements to reopening is that businesses must be able to provide masks to potential customers.

Also, if the business has folks without masks in it, you don't go in. Period. This is a place where we can be activists under lockdown.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Add that to the risk of getting COVID, the risk of being beaten up by some angry Trumper, because you have a mask on.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Covid is turning Target into Walmart


It's turning Walmart into Dollar Tree.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Oh, FFS!! Ok, every city needs a self-serve store where a-holes like this can go infect each other without endangering everyone else.


You mean a store without homeless people allowed?

The police specifically called them "transients".
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Isn't this the story about the two bums from the story posted a few hours ago? They both have the last name of Hamilton, but it doesn't mention if they are brothers. Is everyone named Hamilton a dick?

This Hamilton wanted to kick 100% of this one customer's ass

[Fark user image image 467x260]


Same story, but the fark libs are hoping that nobody will ruin their hate orgasm this time around.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
my son coined the phrase "toxic mask-u-llinity" to describe knuckleheads like this, I can't thin of a better way to describe these covidiots
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size

politicalpunchline.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The two suspects, later identified as Phillip Hamilton, 31, and Paul Hamilton, 29...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Marcos P: Covid is turning Target into Walmart

It's turning Walmart into Dollar Tree.


My god :0
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Alwysadydrmr: Oh, FFS!! Ok, every city needs a self-serve store where a-holes like this can go infect each other without endangering everyone else.

Is every store like black Friday everyday now with masses of people climbing over each other?  Keep your distance and you're going to be fine.  You can safely walk by someone without getting infected.  Your arts and crafts project isn't doing shiat, so maybe demand the correct PPE instead of acting like your old tshirt is saving the world.


Sick or not, your old t-shirt is preventing your germs from flying all over the farking store. Random testing shows that anywhere from 15-50% of positive cases are asymptomatic. If everyone wears a mask, nobody's going to get sick. It's not farking rocket science.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow. I used to live a few blocks from that Target. It's supposedly the "good" Target in the area, a two-story store with an attached parking garage. When I first heard about this incident, I immediately assumed that it had occurred at the Target in the bad part of Van Nuys (near strip clubs). Huh.
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peki: Transients. 

Not folks who are going to have ready access to materials to make masks. Ugh, I wish there were a better answer here. Maybe one of the requirements to reopening is that businesses must be able to provide masks to potential customers.

Also, if the business has folks without masks in it, you don't go in. Period. This is a place where we can be activists under lockdown.


They won't much help transients but there are ample tutorials around on how to make masks. I had a good one given to me but keep meaning to try one I saw in a mag that should be thinner and more comfortable. Cut about six inches off the bottom of a T-shirt. Cut a U-shape out of one of the sides which will leave straps to tie on the back of the head. I'm confident even this arts-and-crafts putz can do it.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:
Is every store like black Friday everyday now with masses of people climbing over each other?  Keep your distance and you're going to be fine.  You can safely walk by someone without getting infected.  Your arts and crafts project isn't doing shiat, so maybe demand the correct PPE instead of acting like your old tshirt is saving the world.

Here's a story.  I was looking for some string, for my yo-yo, and the only place I could see was a Hobby Lobby.
Against my better judgement I went in and started looking around.
At the checkout lane there was a woman arguing with the clerk, screaming about the cost of some stupid piece of junk, I can't remember what it was, a painted pine cone or something.
This ugly old lady was wearing a diamond ring bigger than a hotel, the sort of junk women will spend a fortune on, and she's begging for a lower price on this little piece of junk.
I just looked down, shook my head and headed for the nearest exit.

Fark you, Hobby Lobby.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Magorn: my son coined the phrase "toxic mask-u-llinity" to describe knuckleheads like this, I can't thin of a better way to describe these covidiots


Clever lad.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Felony Battery! Good

These two asshats can spend some time in jail where they won't have to wear masks.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Alwysadydrmr: Oh, FFS!! Ok, every city needs a self-serve store where a-holes like this can go infect each other without endangering everyone else.

Is every store like black Friday everyday now with masses of people climbing over each other?  Keep your distance and you're going to be fine.  You can safely walk by someone without getting infected.  Your arts and crafts project isn't doing shiat, so maybe demand the correct PPE instead of acting like your old tshirt is saving the world.


The vast majority of people I've met are using "arts and crafts" projects and lieu of absolutely nothing else.  At least they are trying to do their part.  The people I know who have surgical masks and N95 masks are doing their best to keep them serviceable.  If the way their wear their mask reduces the chance of spreading this thing (personally) by only 5% then it is good.

I would much rather have people fumble with a mask, wearing it incorrectly half the time, then do nothing at all.  And one other thing I've noticed, people with masks also appear to be doing better with distancing and hygiene than those without.  It's almost as if they are being more socially responsible all-around.  Almost every day last week and yesterday, I encountered someone not wearing a mask in the restroom who didn't wash their damn hands *at all* - that's bad in any condition, much less now.  The attitude of, "*my* risk is low so I'm not going to give a fark" is irresponsible and selfish.  Everyone could do better but some people just don't care enough to do the bare minimum.  And interestingly, it seems like it is most often coming from people who supposedly believes and openly professes at the given opportunity, that every American has a patriotic duty to their country.

I wish I knew what wearing a mask (and by extension safer social practices) actually symbolizes to people who absolutely refuse to wear them in any circumstance so I could tell them what they are thinking is not the case or people won't think bad of them or whatever.  I think very few people are not wearing it because it "does nothing".  I think the real reason is childish or petty or politically motivated.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Throw the book at them. Make examples of them.
This is a hard enough adjustment for everyone without tantrums making it worse.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When to the aliens stop here again?

I want to get off the ride now, please....
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You do not have a right to recklessly endanger other people.
You never did.
That was never a thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: When to the aliens stop here again?

I want to get off the ride now, please....


Fark user imageView Full Size


Your Uber ride is here...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UberDave: Jeebus Saves: Alwysadydrmr: Oh, FFS!! Ok, every city needs a self-serve store where a-holes like this can go infect each other without endangering everyone else.

Is every store like black Friday everyday now with masses of people climbing over each other?  Keep your distance and you're going to be fine.  You can safely walk by someone without getting infected.  Your arts and crafts project isn't doing shiat, so maybe demand the correct PPE instead of acting like your old tshirt is saving the world.

The vast majority of people I've met are using "arts and crafts" projects and lieu of absolutely nothing else.  At least they are trying to do their part.  The people I know who have surgical masks and N95 masks are doing their best to keep them serviceable.  If the way their wear their mask reduces the chance of spreading this thing (personally) by only 5% then it is good.

I would much rather have people fumble with a mask, wearing it incorrectly half the time, then do nothing at all.  And one other thing I've noticed, people with masks also appear to be doing better with distancing and hygiene than those without. It's almost as if they are being more socially responsible all-around.  Almost every day last week and yesterday, I encountered someone not wearing a mask in the restroom who didn't wash their damn hands *at all* - that's bad in any condition, much less now.  The attitude of, "*my* risk is low so I'm not going to give a fark" is irresponsible and selfish.  Everyone could do better but some people just don't care enough to do the bare minimum.  And interestingly, it seems like it is most often coming from people who supposedly believes and openly professes at the given opportunity, that every American has a patriotic duty to their country.

I wish I knew what wearing a mask (and by extension safer social practices) actually symbolizes to people who absolutely refuse to wear them in any circumstance so I could tell them what they are thinking is not the case ...


The mask/facial covering serves as a constant reminder of what we're trying to accomplish and why. Behavior is being cued physically (the feel of the mask) and visually (seeing  everyone else in one.)
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Marcos P: Covid is turning Target into Walmart

It's turning Walmart into Dollar Tree.


And it's turning Dollar Tree into Good Will. Covid is knocking everything down a peg!
 
