 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Then they ran, they ran so far awaaaaay   (foxnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Gull, Attack, City council, Attack!, Bird nest, English-language films, Cracker, charity food bank  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 6:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mine. Mine. Mine.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I really thought this was about trumpy's press conference yesterday
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


To be fair, I don't think the food bank nor it's dependents really need pork rinds anyway.


Former Tory MP and city councilor Alan Amos have demanded urgent action after it emerged the gulls were damaging people's mental health.
Vicious seagull attacks have been widely reported across the UK.

But for farks sake, holy snowflakes! No wonder you don't have an empire any longer!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Greedy seagulls that are plaguing a city have been blamed for devouring dozens of donations left outside a charity food bank.

I'm not sure that's entirely fair to anthropomorphize the motives of birds, Fox News.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I should patrol beaches with a french fry cannon and a quad-mount of Mossberg 835's jacked into a central hopper of goose loads.

BOOF! ACK! ACK! SCRAAAAW! THUD. thud.

*Screaming sounds*
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.