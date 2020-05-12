 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Mid-June now the "peak" of Coronavirus in Illinois since Chicagoans can't stay the hell home   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep chasing that dragon.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda not too nice to post pictures of dead people on the internet.

But since they don't know it yet. . .
I guess it's OK.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rome didn't fall in a day.

We are living through the dissolution of the American Empire.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The antivaxx moms aren't helping.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No subby, it's not because people cant stay home.  The governor said himself that's it's because we flattened the curve. The guy is a farking moran who is going to keep the state closed as long as he can to get a federal bailout.  It's going to be a farking disaster here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.


Please, let the door hit you on the ass on the way out.
 
the_colors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guess I'll just give up on the idea of seeing Lake Michigan this year :/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
God damn blue state rednecks.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

the_colors: Guess I'll just give up on the idea of seeing Lake Michigan this year :/


Go to the Michigan side of Lake Michigan. The beaches are better, and the lake breeze will provide fresh virus-free air.
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FIB's

/Stay the Fark out of Wisconsin
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.

Please, let the door hit you on the ass on the way out.


You're actually going to stay on this sinking ship? Why?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peter_B_Risen: FIB's

/Stay the Fark out of Wisconsin


But I like Door County :(
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably all of the Trump voters in Chicago.
 
Johnson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter_B_Risen: FIB's

/Stay the Fark out of Wisconsin


No way!  Going to Anton's Greenhouse in Pleasant Prairie, then off to the BRAT STOP for some tasty treats to eat in the parking lot.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.


Got a better option?  Pritzker finally unveiled a multi-step region-specific approach to reopening, which you were demanding about a month or so ago.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Peter_B_Risen: FIB's

/Stay the Fark out of Wisconsin

But I like Door County :(


You'd still be a FIB, no matter what you like.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's the quite obvious thing.

None of the mitigation strategies being used are going to wipe out the virus. As long as it's circulating, more infections will happen.  Americans have got it in their head that, as long as we "flatten the curve" enough, it's safe to go get our hair done.

These waves we're seeing now, those are infections that happened 5-10 days ago. The covidiots who got sick of being stuck at home, and decided to go be a disease vector. As states open up further, you're just going to see more spikes.

The idiots screaming "IT'S NOT SO BAD HERE" are the ones who don't realise it's not bad because mitigation systems are working.  All it takes is one person. They infect two, those people infect two, and whelp, now your comfy burb is a hotspot.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.

Got a better option?  Pritzker finally unveiled a multi-step region-specific approach to reopening, which you were demanding about a month or so ago.


Phase 5 for a total reopen necessitates a vaccine, which is ridiculous. But beyond that, Illinois is farked financially. With the pension crisis, we were already teetering. Now we're careening.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.

Got a better option?  Pritzker finally unveiled a multi-step region-specific approach to reopening, which you were demanding about a month or so ago.


And it's not going to work.  He's set impossible goals and has no plan to implement testing in place.  If he's saying the peak isn't until mid June, things can't even begin to open up until July.  That's 4 months of closure.  It's going to be a ghost town around here.  And we'll just ignore the fact that no money is going into the state coffers.  We are truly farked here.
 
Boooozy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.


Go where?  To a state where the government is just ignoring the data and reopening anyway?   No one is already past their peak and most will be long after June.

Well maybe Guam. (Not a state, I know)
 
zeroman987
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here come the old fat white dudes to complain that Illinois is a bigger failure than they are.
 
Johnson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Peter_B_Risen: FIB's

/Stay the Fark out of Wisconsin


We used be called FIPs but I guess decorum in Wisconsin has declined.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boooozy: Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.

Go where?  To a state where the government is just ignoring the data and reopening anyway?   No one is already past their peak and most will be long after June.

Well maybe Guam. (Not a state, I know)


I'm thinking more about the long term repercussions. Illinois is headed for bankruptcy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is exactly how "flattening the curve works." It pushes a peak out into more of a plateau. This isn't newsworthy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: This is exactly how "flattening the curve works." It pushes a peak out into more of a plateau. This isn't newsworthy.


Someone should have told the governor that back in March, because that's not how he pitched it.  Not surprising considering the people he has guiding him through this.
 
Boooozy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Boooozy: Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.

Go where?  To a state where the government is just ignoring the data and reopening anyway?   No one is already past their peak and most will be long after June.

Well maybe Guam. (Not a state, I know)

I'm thinking more about the long term repercussions. Illinois is headed for bankruptcy.


Yes, but let us be honest we have been listening that for decades.  The 2008 recession was going to bankrupt the state, then the next year, then the next, etc.

Not saying it is not a problem, but you start tuning it out after a while.

The sad part is when the state stops paying their bills it does disproportionally hurt the rural areas more then the Chicago area.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boooozy: Frank N Stein: Boooozy: Frank N Stein: This state is beyond farked. Fellow Illinoisans, get out while you can.

Go where?  To a state where the government is just ignoring the data and reopening anyway?   No one is already past their peak and most will be long after June.

Well maybe Guam. (Not a state, I know)

I'm thinking more about the long term repercussions. Illinois is headed for bankruptcy.

Yes, but let us be honest we have been listening that for decades.  The 2008 recession was going to bankrupt the state, then the next year, then the next, etc.

Not saying it is not a problem, but you start tuning it out after a while.

The sad part is when the state stops paying their bills it does disproportionally hurt the rural areas more then the Chicago area.


True. I feel we're experts at kicking the can down the road. But I feel we may have reached the end of the road.
Chicago will be hit hard with bankruptcy too. That "free and clear" lakefront that we all love? Say goodbye to that, there will be development. Just one example.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mrmopar5287: This is exactly how "flattening the curve works." It pushes a peak out into more of a plateau. This isn't newsworthy.

Someone should have told the governor that back in March, because that's not how he pitched it.  Not surprising considering the people he has guiding him through this.


No, he pitched it as a means of preventing hospitals and medical resources from getting so overwhelmed that we would need refrigeration trucks parked outside of hospitals to handle all of the dead.  We accomplished that, although reopening now would jeopardize that accomplishment.

You won't see me disagree with Illinois being in serious financial peril (even before this mess).  Our constitution IS a suicide pact.  However, it just feels like we're in a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation with the lockdown.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boooozy: Yes, but let us be honest we have been listening that for decades.  The 2008 recession was going to bankrupt the state, then the next year, then the next, etc.


It will eventually creep up on us and we will be both surprised and not surprised at the same time. Remember how bad Detroit was? We said for decades or years that the city was bankrupt and then BLAMMO! one day it was in the news that the city had filed for bankruptcy. We all read that, stopped to comprehend it for a minute, and then realized we had been expecting it for years or decades but it still just left us speechless for a minute when it actually happened. It was the same thing for General Motors: "Wow, they actually did it. Finally. I mean, wow..."

At some point the City of Chicago will certainly file for bankruptcy and my prediction is this pandemic has accelerated it by a few years. Maybe a bankruptcy filing within the next 24 months.

Illinois will need Congress to write a new chapter of the code to allow states to file for bankruptcy. The current hold-up on that is Puerto Rico has wanted to file for bankruptcy for years and Congress has repeatedly refused to let them shrug off their decades of poor financial choices because, you know, Spanish-speaking brown people. Saying states can file for bankruptcy opens it up to where they'll have to allow PR to file, or come up with some BS excuse as to why they can't but others can.
 
jfclark27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're gonna have to learn to live with this. There's no evidence yet that any trial vaccine will work. And if if does, what if it's only 30% effective. What if it takes 5 years to get a few different vaccines at 70% combined with herd immunity.

No one knows! What if vaccine proves impossible? I see a lot of eggs all being put into one basket... Vaccine. I'm more interested in seeing some of these billions of dollars being thrown at an effective treatment. You know, so all our eggs are not in one basket.

Without a vaccine or virus mutating into a benign form, it WILL burn through the population whether you like it or not. No amount of social distancing will stop it. It's spread too deep into the community to force it into extinction by isolating.

All we can do is slow it down so health industry doesn't get overwhelmed.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Boooozy: Yes, but let us be honest we have been listening that for decades.  The 2008 recession was going to bankrupt the state, then the next year, then the next, etc.

It will eventually creep up on us and we will be both surprised and not surprised at the same time. Remember how bad Detroit was? We said for decades or years that the city was bankrupt and then BLAMMO! one day it was in the news that the city had filed for bankruptcy. We all read that, stopped to comprehend it for a minute, and then realized we had been expecting it for years or decades but it still just left us speechless for a minute when it actually happened. It was the same thing for General Motors: "Wow, they actually did it. Finally. I mean, wow..."

At some point the City of Chicago will certainly file for bankruptcy and my prediction is this pandemic has accelerated it by a few years. Maybe a bankruptcy filing within the next 24 months.

Illinois will need Congress to write a new chapter of the code to allow states to file for bankruptcy. The current hold-up on that is Puerto Rico has wanted to file for bankruptcy for years and Congress has repeatedly refused to let them shrug off their decades of poor financial choices because, you know, Spanish-speaking brown people. Saying states can file for bankruptcy opens it up to where they'll have to allow PR to file, or come up with some BS excuse as to why they can't but others can.


Hold on there, pal!  Chicago's credit is very good, they owe everybody.
 
