 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Inmates try to get early release from LA County jail by deliberately infecting themselves with Coronavirus   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Prison, groups of inmates, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, North County Correctional Facility, class-action lawsuit, Patrisse Cullors, covid-19  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 11:05 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't get in jail by being too smart.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One by one last month, groups of inmates inside the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, Calif., drank from the same hot-water bottle and sniffed out of one face mask before passing it to the next guy for his turn, according to surveillance footage released Monday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They did everything but sniff each other's farts.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay.  These morons should be denied any medical treatment if they contract the virus.  They chose to contract the virus, and scarce medical resources should not be wasted on deliberately self-inflicted conditions.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He added, "It's dismaying and disheartening."

Yes, I think we all expected better from them.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
not a wise move on their part, but it's nothing compared to the horrors of our criminal justice system

wage0048: Okay.  These morons should be denied any medical treatment if they contract the virus.  They chose to contract the virus, and scarce medical resources should not be wasted on deliberately self-inflicted conditions.


you are wrong and should be ashamed of yourself
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But they're just everyday people who made bad choices.


/k.
 
bigfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Decision making and impulse control seem to be lacking in this group for some reason.  Where have I heard this before?  Oh wait, D.C. politics.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember everyone's least favorite Keebler Elf, former Attorney General, and big fan of for-profit institutionalized prisons slavery in name only Jeff Sessions? ...
I miss that guy , he was cute
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
this definitely happened
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.