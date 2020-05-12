 Skip to content
Have not been to People of Walmart lately, let's see how they're handling the pandemic
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't looked at People of Walmart for a while. I see they have risen to the Covid challenge in their own remarkable way.

Makes me embarrassed to to call myself an American when I see these people.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well he's not wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Well he's not wrong.
[Fark user image 600x800]


I want to tap him on the back and correct his grammar.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That car in Number 2? Looks like some kind of improvised camper. Someone is likely living in it.

I somehow can't find any snark about that. We're in a sh*tty enough timeline as it is.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I followed the links to the "People of Walmart Adult Coloring Book"....
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We are the world's Florida.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Well he's not wrong.
[Fark user image 600x800]


Except for all the unnecessary capitalization!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First "Into Public Activity" in 43 Days
Youtube _iwxyzXcP7k
 
Devo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably more effective than a bandanna. Silly  but this dude is probably a Walmart "9".  I mean really where are you going to get a mask?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/My sister in Florida likes to say she is a "Pasco 10"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That car in Number 2? Looks like some kind of improvised camper. Someone is likely living in it.

I somehow can't find any snark about that. We're in a sh*tty enough timeline as it is.


Looks to me more like some mad hypermiling experimental gone horribly wrong.

If it was just camping, I doubt they'd have the rear wheel covers and improvised front end.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
somuchviral.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Before pandemic:
yeahmotor.comView Full Size

izismile.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


During pandemic:
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

staradvertiser.comView Full Size
s24477.pcdn.coView Full Size


/ It's like, they are gone, man
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
barnorama.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, that website was trash even when it was a thing.

Time has not improved it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's see how People of K-Mart is doing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thorpe: [peopleofwalmart.com image 600x1069]


That guy is a complete and total idiot.
 
Ant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That car in Number 2? Looks like some kind of improvised camper. Someone is likely living in it.

I somehow can't find any snark about that. We're in a sh*tty enough timeline as it is.


I thought it was improvised aerodynamics
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That car in Number 2? Looks like some kind of improvised camper. Someone is likely living in it.

I somehow can't find any snark about that. We're in a sh*tty enough timeline as it is.



Because of the coverings on the rear wheel well, and the shape of the rear cocoon, I'm guessing it's a home-brew aero package for hyper milers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [Fark user image 600x800]

[Fark user image 552x678]


If the cat suffocates, the internet will hunt that man down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size

Baby got back
...and front

...and side.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patrick767: swankywanky: [Fark user image 600x800]

[Fark user image 552x678]

If the cat suffocates, the internet will hunt that man down.


It's actually designed to be a pet carrier.  It has ventilation holes.  I mean, it still looks stupid. But, that's just personal preference.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bthom37: Man, that website was trash even when it was a thing.

Time has not improved it.


I'm good with "Weird people who made weird signs, masks, and shirts" jokes -- they kind of brought it upon themselves.

I don't have patience for "LOL WORKING-CLASS FAT PERSON IS FAT AND WORKING-CLASS" stuff.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [peopleofwalmart.com image 600x452]
Baby got back
...and front

...and side.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: patrick767: swankywanky: [Fark user image 600x800]

[Fark user image 552x678]

If the cat suffocates, the internet will hunt that man down.

It's actually designed to be a pet carrier.  It has ventilation holes.  I mean, it still looks stupid. But, that's just personal preference.


Cats really don't want to go with you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
