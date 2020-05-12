 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WV Gazette Mail)   West Virginia library board holding a Zoom meeting get an unexpected presentation of child porn and racism. In other words, it was a Monday   (wvgazettemail.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, Management, Public, Public library, Charleston, West Virginia, Meeting, Pornography, board Vice President Ben Thomas, Meetings  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 9:16 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why I like Fark? There's no child porn and when someone drops the n-bomb it's just rap lyrics. WTF is wrong with internet? More accurately, WTF is wrong with people?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked.
Shocked that the state I spent a year in school in would allow this to happen.
The school that taught me there were books other than Dick And Jane out there.
Books with stories about tar babbies.
And Br'er and Briar tongue twisters.
Such an open minded, and literately challenging institution of higher learning such as a West By God Virginny elementary school.
Shocked, I say.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: You know why I like Fark? There's no child porn and when someone drops the n-bomb it's just rap lyrics. WTF is wrong with internet? More accurately, WTF is wrong with people?


Holy crap! I never thought about it before, but Fark is classy on Internet terms.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yep, librarians are at the forefront of the internet revolution. LOL. How can you be so stupid as to think this wouldn't happen if you invite random people from 'the internet' to show video during your online meeting?
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: dickfreckle: You know why I like Fark? There's no child porn and when someone drops the n-bomb it's just rap lyrics. WTF is wrong with internet? More accurately, WTF is wrong with people?

Holy crap! I never thought about it before, but Fark is classy on Internet terms.


Strangely, yes.

There's dirt and scum aplenty, but we have standards.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.


And then they'll claim their meeting was hacked.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.


Seconded.  This is not a failure of the program, it's a failure of the moderators.

I know one of my earlier posts on Zoom was along the lines of "stop using Zoom", but since then I've used it and am starting to understand the intricacies.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: GameSprocket: dickfreckle: You know why I like Fark? There's no child porn and when someone drops the n-bomb it's just rap lyrics. WTF is wrong with internet? More accurately, WTF is wrong with people?

Holy crap! I never thought about it before, but Fark is classy on Internet terms.

Strangely, yes.

There's dirt and scum aplenty, but we have standards.


If Fark was a town you visit................

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Yep, librarians are at the forefront of the internet revolution. LOL. How can you be so stupid as to think this wouldn't happen if you invite random people from 'the internet' to show video during your online meeting?


I've a friend who majored in Library Science, she's flat out on the cutting edge of information/social media tech.  This would not have happened on her watch.

Librarians are more than nice sexy ladies in glasses these days.

/I'll be in my bunk.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When's the next meeting?

/asking for a friend
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.


Probably the only excuse is not being very savvy about the technology, which is new to a lot of people now due to COVID19. I know of several teachers who are using Zoom now, and only have for a few weeks. Their computer knowledge beyond a number of basic applications is very limited. People using it need to be trained how to keep their meetings secure or it won't occur to them that it can be hacked in this way.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vudukungfu: ...Books with stories about tar babbies....Shocked, I say.

Yes, that is just horrible that you were taught folk tales from other cultures.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tar-Bab​y

Did you clutch your pearls over the word nubianrdly too?
 
Greek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.


While this is all certainly true for most use cases, this was a public meeting, one required to be public by law. And in an in-person meeting, everyone present can see and hear everyone else. The moderator may have felt that they had to leave it that way inn order to comply with open meetings laws.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.

Seconded.  This is not a failure of the program, it's a failure of the moderators.

I know one of my earlier posts on Zoom was along the lines of "stop using Zoom", but since then I've used it and am starting to understand the intricacies.


It's good stuff.  Wish I had the foresight to purchase the stock back in february.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.

And then they'll claim their meeting was hacked.


Can you claim 'hacking' when you're using a product that basically never thought about security at all?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.

Probably the only excuse is not being very savvy about the technology, which is new to a lot of people now due to COVID19. I know of several teachers who are using Zoom now, and only have for a few weeks. Their computer knowledge beyond a number of basic applications is very limited. People using it need to be trained how to keep their meetings secure or it won't occur to them that it can be hacked in this way.


This excuse works for Grandma not knowing how to work the Facebooks, but educators have no excuse.  Period.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Russ1642: Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.

And then they'll claim their meeting was hacked.

Can you claim 'hacking' when you're using a product that basically never thought about security at all?


Can you claim hacking when you don't read the instruction manual or watch a single tutorial video?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The "authorities" haven't much cared about the zoombombing but I think the child pron is going to get a few of them up and running to track that idiot down.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm trying to imagine a Zoom Trump rally...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Russ1642: Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.

And then they'll claim their meeting was hacked.

Can you claim 'hacking' when you're using a product that basically never thought about security at all?


So you're just inventing shiat now? There was absolutely no security breach here whatsoever.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Russ1642: Great_Milenko: Zoom isn't that hard to operate.  You can easily set screen sharing permissions so only the host can share or approve others screens.  It has a presentation format cameras where only presenters can be seen and the host can easily turned off cameras and mics for viewers.  There's simply no excuse for this.

And then they'll claim their meeting was hacked.

Can you claim 'hacking' when you're using a product that basically never thought about security at all?

Can you claim hacking when you don't read the instruction manual or watch a single tutorial video?


There's that, true.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The attack could have come from anywhere. Sounds like someone was being a real dick.
When you troll for accounts you just get what you get. Someone's password was probably just "123"

The perpetrator of the Pitt bomb threats came from Ireland. The guy never even set foot in the US. He just picked the target at random.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dickfreckle: You know why I like Fark? There's no child porn and when someone drops the n-bomb it's just rap lyrics. WTF is wrong with internet? More accurately, WTF is wrong with people?


we are de-evolving into a more primitive form of ourselves
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.