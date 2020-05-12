 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Meanwhile in Russia: Overloaded ventilator bursts into flames and kills five coronavirus patients   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Russia, novel coronavirus patients, overloaded ventilator burst, News agency, preliminary data, Moscow, intensive-care unit, Russian hospital  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 9:47 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to keep the coronavirus deaths down.

Cause of death: FIRE

/nobody tell Trump
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
.

.

.

​.

.

.

[  MADE IN U.S.A.  ]

.

.

.

.

.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Russia, the ventilator kills YOU
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Overloaded Ventilator.

Not sure the mashed up bands though.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Come on down to Yuri's Ventilator  Emporium. We're blowing out prices.   Our ventilators are on fire!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Careful, Putin is gonna need one soon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sad, but they only had 5 cases total over there so there is a silver lining.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Overloaded Ventilator was the name of my Air Supply cover band in college.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Strangely enough the ventilator was using polonium as it's fuel source.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

medius: Sad, but they only had 5 cases total over there so there is a silver lining.


Wishing that was true. Russia has over 230K cases.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How ventilator pushed all 5 patients out the window is question only capitalist pig-dog would ask
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blatz514: Overloaded Ventilator.

Not sure the mashed up bands though.


A speed metal tribute to Meco's disco interpretation of the Star Wars theme?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So much Pobedia!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woah there... they actually have operable ventilators in Russia? Presumably for the oligarchy which Dotard has now donated to
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Strange but not as strange as 3 doctors throwing themselves out of a window right after criticizing Russia's handling of the epidemic.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.