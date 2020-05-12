 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   American ingenuity at its best: Virginia Beach strip club knows how to take care of their horny customers, beats the coronavirus lockdown order by offering drive-thru pole dances   (the-sun.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Gentlemen's club, Club, Minx Gentlemens Club, ENTERPRISING gentlemens' club, Virginia Beach, Nudity, Strip club, Automobile  
689 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 10:49 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here I thought my parents were crazy when they drove around with those clear vinyl seat covers.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless America.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hero tag in quarantine, subby?

No, Fark doesn't need a stiffy tab.
 
Pinner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No masks?
Won't someone please think of the butterface dancers?!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Hero tag in quarantine, subby?

No, Fark doesn't need a stiffy tab.


I disagree.  I think that's a great idea.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Portland did it first
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
soo you're in Virginia Beach and you are paying money to see women in small bikinis? i thought the whole point of a strip club was the you know stripping part.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ewww, strippers in the sunlight?
 
Intel154
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: [preview.redd.it image 640x480]


Ha!  That's about 3 blocks from my house!
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like they'll need a lot of SPF 60, or an awning on those poles.
 
Intel154
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khitsicker: soo you're in Virginia Beach and you are paying money to see women in small bikinis? i thought the whole point of a strip club was the you know stripping part.


Know how I know you've never been to Va Beach?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't they just put up the perplex screens on the dance floors?  I know.  I know.  How will they be able to kick over that beer you've been nursing for 6 hours.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Hero tag in quarantine, subby?

No, Fark doesn't need a stiffy tab.


We have Boobies and Weeniers tags.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a drive-in, stay in your car type setup be more profitable and obvious?


/make it rain out the sunroof
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Ewww, strippers in the sunlight?


I was an apprentice beach bum in VaB right after I graduated from the U back in '78. My observation was that VaB strippers are essentially vampires. You never see them in the daylight. They thrive in poorly lit venues with terrible music and watered-down drinks. Sunlight dissolves them.

/and, much like vampires, they can suck $20s right out of your wallet
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They found a way to make the strip club experience even sadder.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intel154: dothemath: [preview.redd.it image 640x480]

Ha!  That's about 3 blocks from my house!


What intersection is that?
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Can't they just put up the perplex screens on the dance floors?  I know.  I know.  How will they be able to kick over that beer you've been nursing for 6 hours.


I had a full pint kicked over and spilled on my lap by a dancer with a speech impediment because I was talking to my friend and not paying attention to her. She kicked it over, glared at me and said I was giving her a head trip.
I did my best hairlip impersonation and said "I'm tho thorry, here'th a dollar!"
We left soon after.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: and, much like vampires, they can suck $20s right out of your wallet


That's not how draculas work.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: [preview.redd.it image 640x480]


i can do it myself for free
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: TheSwizz: Hero tag in quarantine, subby?

No, Fark doesn't need a stiffy tab.

We have Boobies and Weeniers tags.


We need different degrees of the Weeners tag. The way Hustler used to rate porn movies.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who goes to a strip club sober and in daylight?  That's what porn and dating are for.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Intel154: dothemath: [preview.redd.it image 640x480]

Ha!  That's about 3 blocks from my house!

What intersection is that?


Sadness and Shame.
 
