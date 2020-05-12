 Skip to content
(10daily)   Queensland restaurant owner uses his heads to create the illusion of a busy establishment   (10daily.com.au) divider line
13
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, awesome.  Someone set up a Simulator sitting at the front desk in our university's nursing department.  It was hilarious and creepy.

An example...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen is doing her best work.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's getting ahead of the authorities.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, so now its wrong to bring the severed heads of people that.have wronged you out to lunch?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Put hairnets on them, and carry on."
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Love busy body neighbors. I really wanna meet the one that called out our jobsite.

Turns out contractors cant really social distance. And we kicked the one off who kept talking about throwing his quarantine parties (I mean he also left randomly and showed up completely stoned or on molly. But that's beside the point)
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blatz514: Ha, awesome.  Someone set up a Simulator sitting at the front desk in our university's nursing department.  It was hilarious and creepy.

An example...

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I lit one of those in fire. They were too cheap to give us fresh defibrillator pads and made us reuse old ones that didn't stick very well. It came loose and arched. The dummy got some nice scorch marks.
 
fugeeface [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
