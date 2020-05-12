 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Pickup truck fleeing cops careens across several lanes of highway, does barrel roll along divider, lands on wheels and keeps fleeing. With crazy video   (kfor.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Oklahoma, 43-year-old Floyd Grass, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, chase Monday afternoon, unknown passenger, Texas, McLoud Police Department, Kansas  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 11:22 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must-See Video

i see no video or link to one
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHERE'S THE VIDEO?
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only thing that would be better now is if the video was a damn Rick Roll. . .
 
bump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"THE ARISTOCRATS!"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Helpful picture of the copilot.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why you never mess with a truck that is high on pcp.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that typing "do a barrel roll" into google causes the screen to flip.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He wore his seat belt. If you are going to crash at high speed, a rollover while wearing belts is key.
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: He wore his seat belt. If you are going to crash at high speed, a rollover while wearing belts is key.


I rolled my car over an embankment with no seatbelt on. It landed upside down. I was sitting on the headliner in disbelief, still holding in to the steering wheel.
Walked away.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He used the barrier as a cheater bar.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that a Ram?  I guess the ball joints only snap when it's being driven around the suburbs at 35mph.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.