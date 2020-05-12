 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   California faces it's dumbest threat yet: Rodeo Clowns   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw a guy at Wal Mart, when I was there for groceries last week, who "come at me bro" look at everyone he met.  Watched him reach the back of the store and start over again while I was waiting for check out.

This country is going to get so hard by this, in great part because out National Character is Oppositional Defiant Disorder.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


crowd looks like an average age of diabetes
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
Bunch of coke heads.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how locations considered appealing by Real 'Murican crowd are the source of this type of article on a regular basis.  We're all going to get the virus eventually because of this.  I'm just hoping to avoid the inevitable long enough for advanced in treatment are discovered and implemented.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that shop on Rodeo Dr.?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earl Green: Funny how locations considered appealing by Real 'Murican crowd are the source of this type of article on a regular basis.  We're all going to get the virus eventually because of this.  I'm just hoping to avoid the inevitable long enough for advanced in treatment are discovered and implemented.


That's just your confirmation bias.  Well, unless you consider Chicago part of the Real Murican crowd.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: People that shop on Rodeo Dr.?


Oh, You're talking about THOSE people.

Wow. Just... Wow.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Actual rodeo clowns are some tough bastards
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Earl Green: Funny how locations considered appealing by Real 'Murican crowd are the source of this type of article on a regular basis.  We're all going to get the virus eventually because of this.  I'm just hoping to avoid the inevitable long enough for advanced in treatment are discovered and implemented.

That's just your confirmation bias.  Well, unless you consider Chicago part of the Real Murican crowd.


Perhaps I'm guilty of confirmation bias, but this article was about a rodeo so it fits the narrative.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It must be the drugs
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Balloons for the kids?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At this point I'm kinda rooting for the virus.
 
