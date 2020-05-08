 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Crap: New COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Holy Crap: Public health authorities respond by preparing to test the entire population of 11 million people. Holy Crap x2: In only ten days   (reuters.com) divider line
68
    More: News, People's Republic of China, Chinese city of Wuhan, conduct city-wide, Yuan Dynasty, Nanjing, China, coronavirus outbreak, nucleic acid testing  
•       •       •

68 Comments
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm just here to see the conservative patriots tell us the US could never ever make 300m tests. Not in a million years.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is more than the population of New York City. In 10 days.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they are able to test for both the live virus and antibodies.  Having the first real picture of an overall sick/exposed/recovered rate for an entire regional population would give us an idea of what the world will look like soon and how close herd immunity might be.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anybody who wants a test can get a test..

Difficulty:  You have to live in China.

Also, even if you don't want a test, you're going to get one.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lighting: how close herd immunity might be.


Until we have a vaccine, the answer is "nowhere close." Those using "herd immunity" outside the context of a vaccine can be assumed to be psychopaths trying to persuade you to not care about large volumes of death or disease, dangling vaguely familiar terms as a carrot of hope at the end of an indefinitely long and dark tunnel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are Chinese tests. So effective you have to take them again in 15 minutes.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lighting: I hope they are able to test for both the live virus and antibodies.  Having the first real picture of an overall sick/exposed/recovered rate for an entire regional population would give us an idea of what the world will look like soon and how close herd immunity might be.


Unless around 70% of the population contracted this while I wasn't paying attention, nowhere near close to immunity.

Also as Koder said, there is no such thing as herd immunity without a vaccine, without a vaccine you are just looking at the aftermath of a pandemic that has gone through a population. Rather like after a wildfire has gone through a forest, the area wont catch fire again soon, but that's only because it is now charred and barren. For the population it means you've just killed everyone who is susceptible to death from covid-19.
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bad move, this will only make them look bad.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will be easy for China. First, they start with all of their prison camps. That will cover at least half of the population right there.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday China reported 17 new cases and so will conduct millions of tests.
Yesterday the US reported 18,196 cases and Trump announces we're winning.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but their testing process and eventual vaccine is missing the most freedom part: Jared Kushner skimming off the top to funnel to Chad, Tad and Skid Mark.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure they will tell us they did too. With their extra testa that they tried to sell the world.  The tests that had greater than 33% error rates.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best I could find on China testing is that by April 10, they had tested 2.3 million people....total.

11 million in 10 days?

Good luck.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But but the US the most tests ever maga!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Finally we can get some numbers we can trust.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: Yesterday China reported 17 new cases and so will conduct millions of tests.
Yesterday the US reported 18,196 cases and Trump announces we're winning.


Don't worry -- besides bat flu being passed to people, China also has tests for rat hepatitis.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where's my test, Mr. President?  We need at least a million a day.  Get busy.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.


it's how long it takes to deliver a can of Dapper Dan hair creme into the middle of nowhere.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: This will be easy for China. First, they start with all of their prison camps. That will cover at least half of the population right there.


The sad part is that the US locks up far more people that China does, both per capita and in total numbers.  And takes less care of them.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But Trump had a banner saying that the USA was #1 in testing!
 
mayochamp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.


Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This virus is the longest something that was made in China lasted.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I'm just here to see the conservative patriots tell us the US could never ever make 300m tests. Not in a million years.


As a progressive bordering on a socialist: The US couldn't make 300m tests, not with this leadership. If we did, Orange Julius Caesar would sell them to Russia and try to pocket the money.

\ I say try because, really, his best gift is losing money.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is how you actually deal with this.  Opening up ANYTHING before everyone is tested is asking for a pile of bodies.


But, it's easier to pretend China must be worse off because it's China right?  USA #1.  Idiots.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: But but the US the most tests ever maga!


The US has tested more than any other 4 nations combined.  (Not Russia but they are lying).

Its pee capita is on par with Canada and Germany now.  A month ago it was shiat.

We still lack the ability to do 20 million per month (minimum) as the CDC recommends.  But then again, so does the entire world combined.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mayochamp: fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.

Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.


For something like 2 weeks straight China reported 5 deaths each day..  same 5?
 
mayochamp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Cubansaltyballs: I'm just here to see the conservative patriots tell us the US could never ever make 300m tests. Not in a million years.

As a progressive bordering on a socialist: The US couldn't make 300m tests, not with this leadership. If we did, Orange Julius Caesar would sell them to Russia and try to pocket the money.

\ I say try because, really, his best gift is losing money.


The rest of the world is screwed then, as we have made more than any other country so far.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: mayochamp: fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.

Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.

For something like 2 weeks straight China reported 5 deaths each day..  same 5?


We've all forgot to update the spreadsheet
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Also as Koder said, there is no such thing as herd immunity without a vaccine, without a vaccine you are just looking at the aftermath of a pandemic that has gone through a population


This is incorrect. Witness, for example, what happened when the conquistadors came to the Americas. They carried diseases that they were mostly to completely immune to thanks to exposure (read, herd immunity.) The American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations.

You can build herd immunity through exposure. It's what kept Smallpox from wiping out the world - the fact that if you got it and survived, you were immune. Enough of a city became immune, Smallpox stopped in that city until enough outsiders came in with the disease to restart effective transmission. One or two wouldn't do it.

Vaccines allow you to build herd immunity quickly AND without that nasty "oh, just get smallpox" part of natural herd immunity.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: KarmicDisaster: But but the US the most tests ever maga!

The US has tested more than any other 4 nations combined.  (Not Russia but they are lying).

Its pee capita is on par with Canada and Germany now.  A month ago it was shiat.

We still lack the ability to do 20 million per month (minimum) as the CDC recommends.  But then again, so does the entire world combined.


That's a lot of pee.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: Chris Ween: KarmicDisaster: But but the US the most tests ever maga!

The US has tested more than any other 4 nations combined.  (Not Russia but they are lying).

Its pee capita is on par with Canada and Germany now.  A month ago it was shiat.

We still lack the ability to do 20 million per month (minimum) as the CDC recommends.  But then again, so does the entire world combined.

That's a lot of pee.


Beer will save us in these dark times.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nidiot: Also as Koder said, there is no such thing as herd immunity without a vaccine, without a vaccine you are just looking at the aftermath of a pandemic that has gone through a population

This is incorrect. Witness, for example, what happened when the conquistadors came to the Americas. They carried diseases that they were mostly to completely immune to thanks to exposure (read, herd immunity.) The American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations.

You can build herd immunity through exposure. It's what kept Smallpox from wiping out the world - the fact that if you got it and survived, you were immune. Enough of a city became immune, Smallpox stopped in that city until enough outsiders came in with the disease to restart effective transmission. One or two wouldn't do it.

Vaccines allow you to build herd immunity quickly AND without that nasty "oh, just get smallpox" part of natural herd immunity.


Smallpox and other European diseases killed 90% of all Native Americans within 100 years of first contact.
 
debug
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mayochamp: fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.

Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.


Sadly, not any more ridiculous than believing anything coming out of the Whitehouse.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

debug: mayochamp: fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.

Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.

Sadly, not any more ridiculous than believing anything coming out of the Whitehouse.


I agree there is no way we have the most infections in the world
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah but if the tests are the same quality as their construction then it's not going to mean a lot.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nidiot: Also as Koder said, there is no such thing as herd immunity without a vaccine, without a vaccine you are just looking at the aftermath of a pandemic that has gone through a population

This is incorrect. Witness, for example, what happened when the conquistadors came to the Americas. They carried diseases that they were mostly to completely immune to thanks to exposure (read, herd immunity.) The American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations.

You can build herd immunity through exposure. It's what kept Smallpox from wiping out the world - the fact that if you got it and survived, you were immune. Enough of a city became immune, Smallpox stopped in that city until enough outsiders came in with the disease to restart effective transmission. One or two wouldn't do it.

Vaccines allow you to build herd immunity quickly AND without that nasty "oh, just get smallpox" part of natural herd immunity.

Smallpox and other European diseases killed 90% of all Native Americans within 100 years of first contact.


Yep. What happens when you don't have herd immunity to slow the spread. See the line "American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations."
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lighting: I hope they are able to test for both the live virus and antibodies.  Having the first real picture of an overall sick/exposed/recovered rate for an entire regional population would give us an idea of what the world will look like soon and how close herd immunity might be.


That would be nice, but it's China.  The CCP is trump level corrupt so you can't trust the data they provide.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not surprised you dumbasses are buying into china's bs.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I'm just here to see the conservative patriots tell us the US could never ever make 300m tests. Not in a million years.


Well, we could if the Democrats would stop investigating Trump's criminal activity.  DUH!
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wowzers.   Maybe Trump is right and we really SHOULD ask China how to do mass testing.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

debug: mayochamp: fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.

Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.

Sadly, not any more ridiculous than believing anything coming out of the Whitehouse.


Truth & facts are inversely proportional to the number of degrees of separation from Trump.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bigpeeler: This will be easy for China. First, they start with all of their prison camps. That will cover at least half of the population right there.

The sad part is that the US locks up far more people that China does, both per capita and in total numbers.  And takes less care of them.


Source please.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are no holy craps in communist China, only secular craps.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mayochamp: debug: mayochamp: fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.

Are these the same tests that said they didn't have a single case in 2 weeks a month or so back? I'm guessing these tests are a random excel spreadsheet they publish to appease the world.  Just enough to show, see we aren't lying, but not so much as to say, but we are totes on top of it.

The fact we believe a damn thing coming out of China is ridiculous.

Sadly, not any more ridiculous than believing anything coming out of the Whitehouse.

I agree there is no way we have the most infections in the world


We probably do have the most per capita, because good times have created weak people in the US who seem unable to grasp how science works and are too selfish to obey a quarantine.

Simultaneously, poorly run governments like China, NK, Pakistan and Trump's Fantasyland are always going to put out fake information that makes them look better. They've been lying so long, they've forgotten how to put together credible information. No one takes them seriously.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nidiot: Also as Koder said, there is no such thing as herd immunity without a vaccine, without a vaccine you are just looking at the aftermath of a pandemic that has gone through a population

This is incorrect. Witness, for example, what happened when the conquistadors came to the Americas. They carried diseases that they were mostly to completely immune to thanks to exposure (read, herd immunity.) The American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations.

You can build herd immunity through exposure. It's what kept Smallpox from wiping out the world - the fact that if you got it and survived, you were immune. Enough of a city became immune, Smallpox stopped in that city until enough outsiders came in with the disease to restart effective transmission. One or two wouldn't do it.

Vaccines allow you to build herd immunity quickly AND without that nasty "oh, just get smallpox" part of natural herd immunity.


So herd immunity is built up in just a few months? Yah, no. It would take years for people to truly build up immunity.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Didn't they also build an entire hospital in 10 days?  The point is that I can't remember how long 10 days is.


A little less than
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the thread where Fark takes numbers from the CCP at face value.

/They previously said they had no new cases and claimed full containment. Apparently that was wrong.
/still no listing for how many tests they've done to date.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Tr0mBoNe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nidiot: Also as Koder said, there is no such thing as herd immunity without a vaccine, without a vaccine you are just looking at the aftermath of a pandemic that has gone through a population

This is incorrect. Witness, for example, what happened when the conquistadors came to the Americas. They carried diseases that they were mostly to completely immune to thanks to exposure (read, herd immunity.) The American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations.

You can build herd immunity through exposure. It's what kept Smallpox from wiping out the world - the fact that if you got it and survived, you were immune. Enough of a city became immune, Smallpox stopped in that city until enough outsiders came in with the disease to restart effective transmission. One or two wouldn't do it.

Vaccines allow you to build herd immunity quickly AND without that nasty "oh, just get smallpox" part of natural herd immunity.

Smallpox and other European diseases killed 90% of all Native Americans within 100 years of first contact.

Yep. What happens when you don't have herd immunity to slow the spread. See the line "American natives had never been exposed to it, and the diseases ran wild through their populations."


And what was left of the native American population had herd immunity.
 
LL316
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: This will be easy for China. First, they start with all of their prison camps. That will cover at least half of the population right there.


So they even treat their prison camps better than we do ours?
 
