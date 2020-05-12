 Skip to content
(People Magazine) This sweet foster dog put the "Mother" in "Mother's Day" when she surprised everyone by giving birth on Sunday. Please welcome Chloe and her six beautiful babies to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a reminder that I'll be gone a good chunk of the day with 3 medical appointments. Hopefully I'll be home by 2:30 PM PT.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hope all goes well for ya!

Remember, the toughest and most rugged are often the cutest.

youdidwhatwithyourweiner.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Thanks!

Today's fun session starts off with an appointment with my primary, which will include a DPT injection, then blood draws (3 tubes this time IIRC) at the lab. Then the afternoon kicks off with a bone density scan (DEXA) that amongst other things will show whether or not I have osteoporosis. After that, a mammogram.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Do you know when you get your results?  Unfortunately, the wait is often worst than the scans/draws.

/and to keep this on topic:

Dog on left nearly ten years old.  Dog on right is nearly five months and still growing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Me and my Moxie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mischief in comfort.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mayhem across my lap.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Lovely furballs as always, how are things going over there?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Good. Hot, and the dogs need a grooming, but better than most. You?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

my autoimmune skin rash seems to be at a particular high right now, butSome of my other issues and my pain aren't really particularly bad.  So plus and minus :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bone density, anywhere from a few days to a week, but the tech who did the scan said everything looked good and she only detected a small amount of osteoporosis on my right side. Mammogram results will given to my primary within the next couple of days. Labs, I'm not certain, but my primary usually gets the results the same day as the draw and only contacts me if there's a concern.

A radiologist will go over both the DEXA (bone density) scan and mammogram and will contact my primary with the results.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bone density, anywhere from a few days to a week, but the tech who did the scan said everything looked good and she only detected a small amount of osteoporosis on my right side. Mammogram results will given to my primary within the next couple of days. Labs, I'm not certain, but my primary usually gets the results the same day as the draw and only contacts me if there's a concern.

A radiologist will go over both the DEXA (bone density) scan and mammogram and will contact my primary with the results.


best wishes!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Labs are often not certain themselves.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark that Pixel: best wishes!


This.

Please keep us posted (as appropriate for posting medical information to a site full of anonymous snarks).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I will!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Best wishes with everything!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I got on my medicine for the rash stuff. And then did some quick trips to the store for groceries with the wife. Pain got worse so I took my pain meds and now I'm starting to feel the pain meds and I'm thinking about maybe going to read for a while so I am doing OK. Lotta times even if I don't feel good I can read I'm exceptionally good at it :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Of course I didn't proofread that I don't know what happened to it but I meant to say thank you also :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkylongtime [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I hope that the leeches had good aim and the booby squishins were brief.
 
lurkylongtime [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Social distanced napping.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Blood draw was a bit difficult today. Usually there are no problems getting blood from right arm, but today it was a no go so left arm it was.

The booby squishes weren't particularly painful. It's when they had me standing sideways so they could do a scan of my lymph nodes that hurt like a mutha because that required the mammogram machine to compress my shoulder area.

Just got sent the lab results and the key stuff we're keeping an eye on are doing okay. Cholesterol was 202 (borderline), but HDL was 80, which is excellent. Glucose level is down from last blood test. That was 106, which is not especially good, but today I tested at 98, which is on the upper end of the normal range. Could stand to be lower, but it's a work in progress (I'm pre-diabetic).

Potassium levels are good, right where they should be.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh, and I found out today that I have to get the tetanus shot at my pharmacy, not my primary's office. Otherwise Medicare won't pay for it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


My son's cat, Percy The Mighty Hunter, stalking a ladybug on the mirror. Ladybug landed between Percy's ears and he almost fell off the counter in his efforts to get it off him :D
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Left over from Mother's Day, if didn't precede
i.imgur.comView Full Size

This Max, from no longer recalled location on FarceBork.   Wotta face, wotta blep.                                 ​Made it here at last, now need runaway runaway
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Please do clickie on Related yellow hi lit linkage at foot of subject tail;/tale this time.  Woulda fetched it in if it wasn't So Close Already.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Yes, that's who methought this was.  Nap perfect for right now, see you on morrow
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


laulaja: [i.imgur.com image 752x241]


BARK!
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

lurkylongtime: Social distanced napping.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


aint that the cutest

/then they growl when u try to move 'em
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well, that was scary. Zeke got outside without his leash on this evening, and he's farking FAST. Goes charging off through the subdivision, out into the backroads, down some railroad tracks and across a fairly major road.

I'm chasing him because I'm pretty sure LucklesWifeder will kill me if I let the doggo get away. Anyway after a couple of hours, and several miles of chasing, I lose him in the dark, as I just can't see, and Zeke's a black lab (mostly), so I'm walking home, crying because I don't think we'll see our dog again after only having him 6 weeks. I'm out of shape, didn't have a drink, didn't even grab a leash, just ran. I puked from dehydration at one point, come home. I can't feel my legs, and LucklesWifeder is crying ugly tears because her pets missing. I'm apologizing for not finding him and generally hating myself. I pour myself a big old glass of water.

And LucklesWifeder heard something scratching at our front door. I open it, and there's
Fark user imageView Full Size

This son of a biatch, wagging his tail without a care in the world. We're impressed he knows where home is, and figure out he's walked back at least a mile and a half to get here. After a quick bit of relieved petting and tick/flea check, he's back in his crate and sleeping off his adventure.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Damn, that was scary! I'm so thankful Zeke safely found his way back home again.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Forgot to mention that I got measured at my primary care provider's appointment today and I lost half an inch. :( That might not sound like a big deal, but it kind of is when you were only 4' 11 1/2" inches tall to start with.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Being stared at while trying to watch TV.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moxie being a lapdog, as she is wont to do.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Salem will climb up onto the top of my computer chair and stare down while I'm watching stuff on Netflix, Tubi and Youtube.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mischief will force me to play with him by putting his fox on my foot. If that doesn't work, he flings it up at me. Moxie just stares and snorts til she gets what she wants.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good morning all, Happy Woofsday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I got two takeaways from this post...

If it was clear weather, Zeke would've tracked his and your scent trail back home.  Which he did.  Good Zeke.

Sounds like you need to get out and start exercising.  Take Zeke down some safe walking trails around the neighborhood.  If he travels down routine trails, he may remember these places and go to them next time he runs away.(1)  Easier for you to track him down, and the physical workout in the meantime will be a nice benefit.(2)


(1)  Please consult your vet for confirmation of all unsolicited veterinary advice

(2)  Please consult your doctor for confirmation of all unsolicited medical advice

I am a non-attorney spokesbeing for my own thoughts.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You're not wrong. I am out of shape, and do need to get fit. There's a reason I joined a gym before this lockdown stuff all started. I definitely want to get in better running/jogging shape for taking Zeke out in general.

Although, we're probably going to be paranoid about keeping him on leash or gated so he can't run away again.  He'll probably be stuck on a 50ft training leash even in the dog parks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Felix and Crush say Hi!
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Wednesday. What'cha need to do but nap?
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOF!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I, squad leader.
Much yelling.
So boss!

Apologies for inaccurate wording; Classical Latin had no punctuation marks, was always all-caps, and the letter U was written as a V.

Ancient Roman's wrote like modern Farkers in the politics tab.  Most likely behaved the same as well!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


Long time no see.  How are things?
 
That KY Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unlike most of us, Bad Lola is unconcerned about the current state of affairs. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I think Lola is my spirit animal.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Let sleeping dogs lie.  They're preventing the spread of covid19.
 
