(CNN)   At least we got chicken and a haircut   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
14
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gdamnit, Leeroy.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.



Yeah, but most people that are on the internet live by the motto: "My head if full of stuff I don't understand."
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.


So Leeroy was unprepared and didn't stop to listen to what the experts in his group were recommending.  Sounds like the metaphor still works to me.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can I get a job writing this crap? Here, I'll start: the economy is looking Grim Fandango, but here's the Secret of Monkey Island to help it Red Dead Rebound.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

So Leeroy was unprepared and didn't stop to listen to what the experts in his group were recommending.  Sounds like the metaphor still works to me.


We can over extend the metaphore and get into nutso conspiracy territory by pointing out that the whole Leroy Jenkins thing was a staged skit to advertise their guild.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I agree with the sentiment, but if you make a pop culture reference, then have to go into detail to explain said reference, you're a crappy columnist.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chicken and a hair cut:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

Was looking for the cat, but this'll do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.


Sounds right. Trump was eating fried chicken and hamberders, not paying attention, and now he wants to charge in and get us all killed.

"Donnie Two Scoooooooooooops!"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: The Third Man: Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

So Leeroy was unprepared and didn't stop to listen to what the experts in his group were recommending.  Sounds like the metaphor still works to me.

We can over extend the metaphore and get into nutso conspiracy territory by pointing out that the whole Leroy Jenkins thing was a staged skit to advertise their guild.


That was mentioned in TFA.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.


I have never played Zelda but I have read detailed texts about how the whole plan was completely flawed to begin with.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: The Third Man: Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

So Leeroy was unprepared and didn't stop to listen to what the experts in his group were recommending.  Sounds like the metaphor still works to me.

We can over extend the metaphore and get into nutso conspiracy territory by pointing out that the whole Leroy Jenkins thing was a staged skit to advertise their guild.

That was mentioned in TFA.


Honestly, I stopped reading the article a fraction of the way in, because they were trying to explain how a pandemic is like a fifteen year old meme.
 
rightClick
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: Leroy wasn't 'impatient', he was away from the keyboard, having a chicken dinner while the planning was going on.  So he didn't hear any of the planning and charged in without it, and got everyone killed.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.

If you're going to use an old meme, try to understand it first.


You're expecting this from cillizza?  He'd have trouble finding his ass if you spotted him a mirror and a map.
 
