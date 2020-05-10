 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Trump set to express his full support of Dr. Fauci after he issues a stark warning on the risks of reopening the country too soon in his testimony to the Senate   (nytimes.com) divider line
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just tee off, Tony.  At this point, someone needs to point out we're on a runaway train.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, I really want to watch this hearing today... but SCOTUS is hearing arguments on Trump's tax return case too at the exact same time.  Decisions... decisions...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As this is a Senate hearing I expect the GOP Majority Chairman to gavel down all questions that don't read like:

"Dr. Fauci, isn't it true the cure has been with us all along -- just look at the rippling muscles of our Adonis-like President Donald Trump and tell me one drop of his resplendent manchowder wouldn't cure every disease known to man and it's only Joe Biden's deep hatred of the troops that is preventing us from allowing Christians to worship?"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.


Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Talk about testing.
Step 2: LET'S RE-OPEN NOW!
Step 3: Recover from the reinfection we got from re-opening.
Step 4: Testing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.


Georgia reopened and all the derpy states followed.  They made their bed, they're going to have to die in it.  By the time the re-infection settles down, we might actually have some testing in place.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why can't we get rid of this a-hole?  He's the one that sucks!
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how long we as a country can ignore reality, but it'll go on past the end of today's hearing. I hate this timeline so much.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You notice that the people screaming from the rooftops to re-open aren't the people who wait tables or cook in restaurants, or the people doing the hair styling, it's the people who are demanding that those services be opened so they can eat in restaurants and get their hair done. The people who are demanding that they be serviced.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: You notice that the people screaming from the rooftops to re-open aren't the people who wait tables or cook in restaurants, or the people doing the hair styling, it's the people who are demanding that those services be opened so they can eat in restaurants and get their hair done. The people who are demanding that they be serviced.


Well, it's also some of the business owners, who don't mind if the servers, cooks, and hair stylists die. More where they came from, right? Have you seen the unemployment rate?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.


About 30-40% of the country will listen to him. As they've done all along. That's enough people to get everybody else sick.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will probably sit in the back of the Senate and interrupt Fauci's testimony with interjections of "WRONG" and "FAKE NEWS".
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont care. Got a mullet.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.

Georgia reopened and all the derpy states followed.  They made their bed, they're going to have to die in it.  By the time the re-infection settles down, we might actually have some testing in place.


Governors can't reopen either.  At the end of the day, people started staying home prior to the shutdown orders, and they are still staying home after the reopen orders.

To reopen the economy the Federal and State governments need to show that they have the virus under control.  Well, the State governments need to do that... the Feds are a lost cause.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.


You're obviously not familiar with Republican governors.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Marcus Aurelius: qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.

Georgia reopened and all the derpy states followed.  They made their bed, they're going to have to die in it.  By the time the re-infection settles down, we might actually have some testing in place.

Governors can't reopen either.  At the end of the day, people started staying home prior to the shutdown orders, and they are still staying home after the reopen orders.

To reopen the economy the Federal and State governments need to show that they have the virus under control.  Well, the State governments need to do that... the Feds are a lost cause.


Governors can cut off unemployment insurance and force people to go back to work or starve.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

media.distractify.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I don't want this to happen, I've watched a few of Trump's daily briefings and Fauci seemed to be one of the few if not only one behind the podium with more than one neuron, but I wouldn't be surprised if he becomes one of the millions of unemployed by the end of the week.

/Maybe by the end of the day...
//In a way I think it'll be good for him even if it's bad for the rest of us.  If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room...
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down the page a bit and you get to this story: The White House plans to ask officials - but not Trump - to wear face masks.

Since face masks aren't to protect you but rather to protect others from you, Trump is making it VERY clear exactly how he views the people working for him.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: You notice that the people screaming from the rooftops to re-open aren't the people who wait tables or cook in restaurants, or the people doing the hair styling, it's the people who are demanding that those services be opened so they can eat in restaurants and get their hair done. The people who are demanding that they be serviced.


I am kind of curious about what positions they have that they are okay with re-opening. By most measures rapepublicans aren't well educated and in important or white-collar positions. So they are either on the government dime (welfare or currently unemployed) or social security, or are in some no skill job that just doesn't have customer contact.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Deathfrogg: You notice that the people screaming from the rooftops to re-open aren't the people who wait tables or cook in restaurants, or the people doing the hair styling, it's the people who are demanding that those services be opened so they can eat in restaurants and get their hair done. The people who are demanding that they be serviced.

Well, it's also some of the business owners, who don't mind if the servers, cooks, and hair stylists die. More where they came from, right? Have you seen the unemployment rate?


I have seen it. 

There are around 3000 people in this country, who enjoy all the benefits of living in a "Capitalist Society", who pay no taxes, contribute nothing of real substance and continually indulge themselves at everyone else's expense and yet they control nearly all of the wealth that this Society creates. They are exempt from having to go through Customs when they re-enter the country, they are completely exempt from being held accountable to the Law even when they smuggle drugs, rob people and bribe politicians, University Officials and Law Enforcement personnel. They are exempt from every Law you can think of.

These people cumulatively have around $18 Billion to spend on whatever they wish, including disseminating propaganda that promote wars for the sole purpose of benefiting them financially. They have no moral issue with sending your sons into combat so they can make even more money.

This Nation was founded on the principle that nobody is exempt from the Law, and the Law is applicable to everyone regardless of personal circumstance. That principle has been turned upside-down, so now the super wealthy are left to control everything under the sun, most especially how the Law functions.

So, why don't you ask one of them to lend a hand? Hell, they just got another $1.4 Billion cash handout, straight from the Treasury just a few months ago.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: As much as I don't want this to happen, I've watched a few of Trump's daily briefings and Fauci seemed to be one of the few if not only one behind the podium with more than one neuron, but I wouldn't be surprised if he becomes one of the millions of unemployed by the end of the week.

/Maybe by the end of the day...
//In a way I think it'll be good for him even if it's bad for the rest of us.  If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room...


Fauci is awesome. I wish the country listened to him earlier and hope that we continue to listen to him.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: Ambitwistor: Deathfrogg: You notice that the people screaming from the rooftops to re-open aren't the people who wait tables or cook in restaurants, or the people doing the hair styling, it's the people who are demanding that those services be opened so they can eat in restaurants and get their hair done. The people who are demanding that they be serviced.

Well, it's also some of the business owners, who don't mind if the servers, cooks, and hair stylists die. More where they came from, right? Have you seen the unemployment rate?

I have seen it. 

There are around 3000 people in this country, who enjoy all the benefits of living in a "Capitalist Society", who pay no taxes, contribute nothing of real substance and continually indulge themselves at everyone else's expense and yet they control nearly all of the wealth that this Society creates. They are exempt from having to go through Customs when they re-enter the country, they are completely exempt from being held accountable to the Law even when they smuggle drugs, rob people and bribe politicians, University Officials and Law Enforcement personnel. They are exempt from every Law you can think of.

These people cumulatively have around $18 Billion to spend on whatever they wish, including disseminating propaganda that promote wars for the sole purpose of benefiting them financially. They have no moral issue with sending your sons into combat so they can make even more money.

This Nation was founded on the principle that nobody is exempt from the Law, and the Law is applicable to everyone regardless of personal circumstance. That principle has been turned upside-down, so now the super wealthy are left to control everything under the sun, most especially how the Law functions.

So, why don't you ask one of them to lend a hand? Hell, they just got another $1.4 Billion cash handout, straight from the Treasury just a few months ago.


Sorry, $18 Trillion, not billion. Dammit.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Damn, I really want to watch this hearing today... but SCOTUS is hearing arguments on Trump's tax return case too at the exact same time.  Decisions... decisions...


Fire up the the vcr or don't watch and preserve sanity.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Governors can cut off unemployment insurance and force people to go back to work or starve.


They can do that, but they can't make people go to restaurants, go get haircuts, or shop. If everything opens up, I'm staying home anyway.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to believe a person active in this administration in some role would speak out with both metaphorical barrels pointed at trump. Until it happens, it's hard to believe it'll happen. I like Fauci and hope he will drop some serious bombs, but history doesn't support my hopes with this administration
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.thedonald.winView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Marcus Aurelius: qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.

Georgia reopened and all the derpy states followed.  They made their bed, they're going to have to die in it.  By the time the re-infection settles down, we might actually have some testing in place.

Governors can't reopen either.  At the end of the day, people started staying home prior to the shutdown orders, and they are still staying home after the reopen orders.

To reopen the economy the Federal and State governments need to show that they have the virus under control.  Well, the State governments need to do that... the Feds are a lost cause.


I'm trying to reconcile the polls that show a massive opposition to opening back up before there are any safeguards in place, and Trump's consistently high approval ratings.

By my estimate, 40% of people think he's still the best President ever, but have enough sense of self-preservation to stay home.

I think that's it.  Self preservation.  Fits with wanted the service industry having to go back to work to serve them.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Deathfrogg: You notice that the people screaming from the rooftops to re-open aren't the people who wait tables or cook in restaurants, or the people doing the hair styling, it's the people who are demanding that those services be opened so they can eat in restaurants and get their hair done. The people who are demanding that they be serviced.

I am kind of curious about what positions they have that they are okay with re-opening. By most measures rapepublicans aren't well educated and in important or white-collar positions. So they are either on the government dime (welfare or currently unemployed) or social security, or are in some no skill job that just doesn't have customer contact.


Certain professions absolutely are well-educated, white-collar jobs that lean very Republican. Investment banking, insurance, certain medical doctors (mainly the ones that make a ton of money and aren't particularly rewarding in themselves like urology or plastic surgery), high level executives, folks who own businesses, folks in the oil and gas business, dentists, pilots, accountants.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trump will need some one / thing to blame
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'm trying to reconcile the polls that show a massive opposition to opening back up before there are any safeguards in place, and Trump's consistently high approval ratings.

By my estimate, 40% of people think he's still the best President ever, but have enough sense of self-preservation to stay home.

I think that's it.  Self preservation.  Fits with wanted the service industry having to go back to work to serve them.


About 40% approve of his job performance. In general, those folks see him as doing everything that he can in his power to stop the virus despite opposition from China, whose fault it all is, and Democratic Governors, who are trying to turn this political to hurt Trump, and the Obama Administration who corruptly didn't prepare us for this. Then they combine that with a "well, the virus isn't all THAT bad - it's only killing off the old and inform" position (even coming from my 72 year old mother with a long history of respiratory illness and obesity) and you get kind of this weird mess of denial and self-deception.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: OldRod: Damn, I really want to watch this hearing today... but SCOTUS is hearing arguments on Trump's tax return case too at the exact same time.  Decisions... decisions...

Fire up the the vcr or don't watch and preserve sanity.


the vcr? doesn anyone still have one of those?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: iheartscotch: He gonna get fired. And then Trump gonna open everything. And then we gonna die.

Trump can't open a damn thing. He can say whatever the fark he wants, but he's not the one who ordered shiat closed in the first place.

Plus, no one's going to listen to him when he says "everything is fine, pandemic over, go back to work" while ordering the entire White House to wear masks.


Hell he tried to do that yesterday and couldn't even get all the way through a press conference
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Between yesterday's meltdown at the end of the presser, and this morning's tweetstorm he's clearly losing it.

Today is going to one of those days where Dumb Donald is going to melt down like a snowman in Florida when Fauci exposes his obvious lies.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How is that Georgia experiment going?

Is everyone there dead yet?


https://www.dailywire.com/news/narrat​i​ve-fail-15-days-after-lockdown-ease-ge​orgia-sees-lowest-day-of-covid-hospita​lizations

Your crow is ready for you. Pull up a chair.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: As much as I don't want this to happen, I've watched a few of Trump's daily briefings and Fauci seemed to be one of the few if not only one behind the podium with more than one neuron, but I wouldn't be surprised if he becomes one of the millions of unemployed by the end of the week.

/Maybe by the end of the day...
//In a way I think it'll be good for him even if it's bad for the rest of us.  If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room...


If he does get fired, he won't be muzzled any more. It might be a victory for us.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: How is that Georgia experiment going?

Is everyone there dead yet?


https://www.dailywire.com/news/narrati​ve-fail-15-days-after-lockdown-ease-ge​orgia-sees-lowest-day-of-covid-hospita​lizations

Your crow is ready for you. Pull up a chair.


That's great. Hope it keeps up, but I'm skeptical that it will.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: How is that Georgia experiment going?

Is everyone there dead yet?


https://www.dailywire.com/news/narrati​ve-fail-15-days-after-lockdown-ease-ge​orgia-sees-lowest-day-of-covid-hospita​lizations

Your crow is ready for you. Pull up a chair.


Lol. The Daily Wire? Fark off.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rudemix: I'd like to believe a person active in this administration in some role would speak out with both metaphorical barrels pointed at trump. Until it happens, it's hard to believe it'll happen. I like Fauci and hope he will drop some serious bombs, but history doesn't support my hopes with this administration


They've seen what happens. Say the wrong thing and you'll be tarred as a Deep State, Democrat, never-Trumper, shiat-canned, and the GOP will prevent Trump from suffering any consequences for it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: How is that Georgia experiment going?

Is everyone there dead yet?


https://www.dailywire.com/news/narrati​ve-fail-15-days-after-lockdown-ease-ge​orgia-sees-lowest-day-of-covid-hospita​lizations

Your crow is ready for you. Pull up a chair.


Looks about right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: How is that Georgia experiment going?

Is everyone there dead yet?


https://www.dailywire.com/news/narrati​ve-fail-15-days-after-lockdown-ease-ge​orgia-sees-lowest-day-of-covid-hospita​lizations

Your crow is ready for you. Pull up a chair.


You know, I hope this is right. I hope that Georgia has managed to keep this under control and open back up. This would be a valuable tool in the arsenal - how to open safely would be huge.

However, it's the Daily Wire, which may actually be less trustworthy than the Daily Mail, so I'm going to not celebrate yet.

But seriously: if we can open up safely? Good news. I'm hoping this is a stopped clock. I honestly doubt it, but I'm hoping.
 
