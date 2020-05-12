 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   Post a rant about a store requiring you to wear a mask and threaten them with a handgun and hollow points is a good way to guarantee you won't be standing in line in a grocery store, but rather an unemployment line   (courthousenews.com) divider line
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Red Flag laws and other thought crime laws, including any power that offers authorities subjective evaluations of people and result in taking away freedoms or negative implications, they scare the crap out of me, for justice's sake.

Counterpoint: you have people like this guy.
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To hold a man's eviscerated heart is a semblance of power.

Not very compelling. Chimps do things like that, except with balls.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Red Flag laws and other thought crime laws, including any power that offers authorities subjective evaluations of people and result in taking away freedoms or negative implications, they scare the crap out of me, for justice's sake.

Counterpoint: you have people like this guy.


He wasn't prosecuted.  He was fired.  Learn the difference idiot subby.
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Raoul Eaton:

Please do not feed the troll with funnies.

Seriously.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Red Flag laws and other thought crime laws, including any power that offers authorities subjective evaluations of people and result in taking away freedoms or negative implications, they scare the crap out of me, for justice's sake.

Counterpoint: you have people like this guy.


Oooh!!! Waitress! I want the $20 word salad, too!!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Resident Muslim: Red Flag laws and other thought crime laws, including any power that offers authorities subjective evaluations of people and result in taking away freedoms or negative implications, they scare the crap out of me, for justice's sake.

Counterpoint: you have people like this guy.

He wasn't prosecuted.  He was fired.  Learn the difference idiot subby.


I understood that from the last two words of the headline. I was looking at red flag laws (in general, not just for guns)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Resident Muslim: Red Flag laws and other thought crime laws, including any power that offers authorities subjective evaluations of people and result in taking away freedoms or negative implications, they scare the crap out of me, for justice's sake.

Counterpoint: you have people like this guy.

Oooh!!! Waitress! I want the $20 word salad, too!!


Man, are you overpaying.
I usually get a penny for my thoughts.
 
