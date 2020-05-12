 Skip to content
(Vox)   Decades of global progress are about to be undone by Coronavirus   (vox.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Refugee, Domestic violence, Poverty, Homelessness, Internally displaced person, Surgery, World Health Organization, secondary impacts of Covid-19  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.. we're in a flat spin, Goose.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That, and poor leadership.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But all of Fark's useful idiots told me three wasn't true.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a strange way to spell reactionaries in power.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are avoiding going to the doctor, even for heart attacks and strokes.

"I know, let's get the courts to invalidate the PPACA while unemployment is over 30%.  That will get people to go to the doctor for heart attacks and strokes!"
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was it really progress, or did we paint ourselves into a corner with the way we were doing things? We weren't doing long-term planning or prevention because we didn't take this kind of danger seriously. Maybe what we thought was progress was a bit more hubris than we'd like to admit. This is highlighting all the ways in which we were vulnerable all along, we were just blissfully unaware of it until now.
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People here have been saying the world is in need of a reboot.  Are you not satisfied?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sheilanagig: Was it really progress, or did we paint ourselves into a corner with the way we were doing things? We weren't doing long-term planning or prevention because we didn't take this kind of danger seriously. Maybe what we thought was progress was a bit more hubris than we'd like to admit. This is highlighting all the ways in which we were vulnerable all along, we were just blissfully unaware of willfully ignorant to it until now.


FTFY.  Unfortunately.  And despite the fact that our eyes have been opened people are tugging at the leash to return to that "normal"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Covid-19 could reverse decades of global progress

OK doomer.

/monkeys could also fly outta' my butt.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Progress is what progressives want you to believe in.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The population has calmed down from the initial anxiety related to the virus and associated lockdown"

Vox: "hold my whiteclaw"
 
mayochamp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.


Yeah, Trump handled things like a champ
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sheilanagig: Was it really progress, or did we paint ourselves into a corner with the way we were doing things? We weren't doing long-term planning or prevention because we didn't take this kind of danger seriously. Maybe what we thought was progress was a bit more hubris than we'd like to admit. This is highlighting all the ways in which we were vulnerable all along, we were just blissfully unaware of it until now.


Came here to say similar.

This virus isn't undoing "progress", it's exposing the deep flaws in what we perceived as solutions.  We shellacked over the rust and patted ourselves on the back.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mouser: People here have been saying the world is in need of a reboot.  Are you not satisfied?


Most people forgot the default state of the world is akin to lords and surfs. It takes time to build democracy.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If we do it right we could undo decades of wealth inequality and much of the damage done by GOP policies.  That would be one nice thing to come out of all of this.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.


Vox is the site that early on stated that this would not become a deadly pandemic and told people not to wear masks.  Now they act like they are the best source for everything COVID.  When the government finally said we should wear masks, one of their reporters bragged that he was saying this all along.  Then someone went back and found a story of his that said masks are unnecessary.

Of course, he deleted his self congratulatory tweet once he was called out

https://twitter.com/EastAug/status/12​4​6277916851240960
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everything listed in the article is simply a result of the US government refusing to do its job.

Ronald Reagan promised to make government highly ineffective for ordinary people, and he delivered on that promise.  Now that it's here, no one seems to like it very much.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: mayochamp: Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.

Vox is the site that early on stated that this would not become a deadly pandemic and told people not to wear masks.  Now they act like they are the best source for everything COVID.  When the government finally said we should wear masks, one of their reporters bragged that he was saying this all along.  Then someone went back and found a story of his that said masks are unnecessary.

Of course, he deleted his self congratulatory tweet once he was called out

https://twitter.com/EastAug/status/124​6277916851240960


The world health organization is also not recommending masks for the general public as there isnt enough eveidence they help, and more evidence is arriving they are hurting, so he's on the side of those scientists and medical profesionals I guess
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.


So, trump is blameless because other countries could have also done a better job.  Got it.

Vox is writing for an American audience, with American interests, which trump is supposedly concerned with protecting, yet failed to do so spectacularly.  I'm sorry this wasn't a scathing screed against the CCP, or whatever boogieman or men are "really" responsible for everything.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: mayochamp: Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.

So, trump is blameless because other countries could have also done a better job.  Got it.

Vox is writing for an American audience, with American interests, which trump is supposedly concerned with protecting, yet failed to do so spectacularly.  I'm sorry this wasn't a scathing screed against the CCP, or whatever boogieman or men are "really" responsible for everything.


So all the other countries are blameless as they experience the same effects, must be Trump. Damn he is the most powerful leader on the planet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Go be covided somewhere else!"
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This article is like a wish list for American conservatives.   The fallout from CV is hurting "those people" by an overwhelming majority.  All they see is that trump is finally hurting the people he's supposed to.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
07X18 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x438]
"Go be covided somewhere else!"


Came to post exactly this lol.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i'm scared
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Eightballjacket: mayochamp: Did vox run their opinion that the Trump administration was to blame for all the downturn in economic progress in the last few months, and somehow the rest of the world gets a pass, can't be thier leadership tanking them, it has to be the virus.

Does anyone who writes for these rags bother checking to see if maybe, just maybe thier bias is so outlandish that they might want to wait a bit before applying totally different logic as the premise on how economies react to a global pandemic.

Vox is the site that early on stated that this would not become a deadly pandemic and told people not to wear masks.  Now they act like they are the best source for everything COVID.  When the government finally said we should wear masks, one of their reporters bragged that he was saying this all along.  Then someone went back and found a story of his that said masks are unnecessary.

Of course, he deleted his self congratulatory tweet once he was called out

https://twitter.com/EastAug/status/124​6277916851240960

The world health organization is also not recommending masks for the general public as there isnt enough eveidence they help, and more evidence is arriving they are hurting, so he's on the side of those scientists and medical profesionals I guess


The problem with this clown is not that he is on one side or another, the problem is in March, he told everyone masks were unnecessary.  Then in April, he said he had been telling people about the importance of masks all along.  He ended up sounding as coherent as Trump.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

07X18: Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x438]
"Go be covided somewhere else!"

Came to post exactly this lol.


*high five*
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everything listed in the article is simply a result of the US government refusing to do its job.

Ronald Reagan promised to make government highly ineffective for ordinary people, and he delivered on that promise.  Now that it's here, no one seems to like it very much.


"The government doing its job" was the reason Reagan was elected in the first place.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [Fark user image image 425x441]


And in your dreams..
You can see yourself as a prophet.
The words from your lips...
I just can't believe you are such a fool.

I JUST CANT BEE-LIEVE
YOU ARE SUCH A FOO-UUOOL!

/Son of Orange County
//Roxy & Elsewhere
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do I have to forget how to install Arch Linux? That took me a whole day.
 
