 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   While the United States was concerned with Florida Man liftbro-ing at a gym, this past Saturday striking garbagemen in New Orleans were fired and replaced with prison labor   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 4:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I am not shocked by this. Disgusted? Yes. Not surprised however...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
prison labor from nearby Livingston Parish.

Hot tip on where the next Coronavirus hotspot's going to be.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And with prisons being some of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, it was nice knowing you, New Orleans...
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"striking garbagemen in New Orleans were fired and replaced with prison labor"

Now that is just straight up Louisiana  shart right there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's garbage.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Meanwhile, they're still scratching their heads as to why, for the most part, their best and brightest pack up and leave the state.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not too keen on putting those who should be in prison in state custody on the street where they will eventually end up breaking the law
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Slavery is alive and well unfortunately
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Free labor! Replace cheap labor with .. slaves.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They'll be paid 3 cents an hour, but be charged $1/day to rent gloves and facemasks.

'Murica.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Slavery is alive and well unfortunately


QFTMFT.

Nadie_AZ: Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Free labor! Replace cheap labor with .. slaves.


p.s., everything is a crime now, especially if you're black, if we want to convict you of something. Now pick up that can, citizen.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

erik-k: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Slavery is alive and well unfortunately

QFTMFT.

Nadie_AZ: Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Free labor! Replace cheap labor with .. slaves.

p.s., everything is a crime now, especially if you're black, if we want to convict you of something. Now pick up that can, citizen.


I hate to break this to ya''ll but the mayor of NOLA is a female, black, Democrat.

The white GOP people in NOLA are already blaming her for the COVID outbreak even though the City was following the false information spread by the Federal government(that there was no real covid threat).

But she has nothing to do with the sanitation workers.  The sanitation workers work for a private company called Metro Services Group with heavy GOP ties.

And they are a black owned company.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Free labor! Replace cheap labor with .. slaves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're getting closer and closer to the part of the timeline where the starving masses start lining up the suits against a wall.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
USA USA USA.

If you want a job then just go to prison.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're going to be seeing a lot more of this shiat as time goes on.

Slavery never really went away.  It just keeps getting rebranded.
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crime really does pay.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$10.25 an hour? What the shiat is that stuff and it is a private company using the prison labor and not the city. This is farked up on so many levels.
Guess now we just have to wait for stories of prisoners escaping in trucks, commiting a crime in one or getting drunk and running over someone.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That's garbage.


What a waste.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I was in prison, I would probably volunteer to go work on a grabage truck.  I'm pretty sure these guys are not being forced into it...
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: If I was in prison, I would probably volunteer to go work on a grabage truck.  I'm pretty sure these guys are not being forced into it...


But what it does is remove a job from a lawful citizen and give it to a prisoner, who doesn't give a fark about the money, just wants to get outside for a bit.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's all good and well till one of the cons starts giving solid financial advice to the head screw, then the beer starts flowing, and posters of female screen legends start getting smuggled.

Anarchy.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: JaCiNto: If I was in prison, I would probably volunteer to go work on a grabage truck.  I'm pretty sure these guys are not being forced into it...

But what it does is remove a job from a lawful citizen and give it to a prisoner, who doesn't give a fark about the money, just wants to get outside for a bit.


I agree that it is wrong from a labor percpective. I trying to counter the "slavery" arguments.

However, if you lived in a town where the trash collectors were on strike, and trash was piling up, I am pretty sure that you would be okay with prisoners being used as a stop-gap until everything is sorted out.
 
danvon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA "Metro Services Group has long been an advocate of helping persons who had been incarcerated return to society in a meaningful and productive way," said the city's sanitation services in a statement. "Metro makes no apologies for this policy as a core element of our commitment to being good corporate citizens.
Under state rules, prison inmates, employed by Metro Services, will be paid only 13% of what garbage workers, who only make $10.25-an-hour, are being paid."

Look, you can get a job being a garbage man once you're done being a prisoner, while also being a garbage man, and get a ~9 dollar an hour raise! Sure, it's still crap wages, and the hazards are immense, and we'll replace you with a guy who can't complain about the crap wages and hazards if you do complain about the crappy pay and unsafe conditions, but you see, we're doing this for you. You will become a meaningful and productive citizen.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And no comments from local elected officials, on-the-record or otherwise.

Which is okay. The magic "D" absolves all sins.

For a considerably more complete article.

With some regular workers off the job, last week Metro Service Group filled their positions with state work-release inmates placed through a private company called Lock5 LLC. The inmates come from around the state, but they're housed in a detention center that the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office leases to Lock5.

The work-release inmates were set to receive $9.25 an hour, according to Lock5 manager Hootie Lockhart. He said he usually tries to secure more pay, but the economic crisis has made it hard to find well-paying jobs.
The inmates stand to keep much less than that at the end of the day, moreover. In an arrangement outlined in state law, Lock5 takes up to 64 percent of inmate pay to cover its own expenses, Lockhart said.

Lockhart said he had no idea he was entering into a labor dispute when he sent inmates to New Orleans. He said he pulled the workers off the job when he found out. "I did not know that there was a strike going on. That was never relayed to us," he said. "We won't be back. Not as long as there's a labor issue."

You know it's Louisiana when the prison-labor company are the somewhat good guys.

Metro and Richard's Disposal have been the city's primary trash collectors since 2006, when then-Mayor Ray Nagin...

Remember, corruption is a minor consideration when choosing an elected official. In any case, there won't be any long-term effects.

...awarded them deals that split the city into roughly equivalent chunks. Metro's service area includes Lakeview and most of the city downriver from Esplanade Avenue. Both firms signed seven-year contracts in late 2016, toward the end of then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu's tenure.

Who has a famous last name and gave a good speech once and that was good enough for a HERO tag.

With such high standards for elected officials, how'd we get Trump again?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.