(Patheos) Reality: Not one psychic, fortune-teller or astrologer predicted the Covid-19 pandemic. New York Times: Who cares? That's our story and we're gonna run with it (friendlyatheist.patheos.com)
    More: Astrology, The New York Times, Divination, Mysticism, Prediction  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mash Report Series 4 Episode 6 (S04E06)
Youtube WlnvD1-dxqU
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have two female in-laws (wife's sister and cousin) who are, broadly speaking, some sort of spiritual atheists.  Which is fine..... except they talk about astrology a lot.  It's so stupid.  "Saturn is in retrograde" or whatever, so now is a good time to make a business decision or a bad time for new love or whatever.  Yet both of them, ranging in age from mid 30s to late 40s BARELY have their shiat together.  And that's being generous.

I like them both generally, but this particular aspect of them is beyond stupid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 639x359]


Meh. So she got a lucky guess.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 639x359]


Always check Snopes for analysis of claims like this.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/syl​v​ia-browne-coronavirus/
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't believe in astrology, but we Virgos are like that.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 639x359]


Wasn't she the pet psychic?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: I'm a Gemini

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was back in January pitching a story of society being a cross between madMax and Taxi. The only people with jobs did deliveries of stuff to the only people with money, the rich.
The opening scene is a guy getting a slip for a job. He leaves the taxi compound and drivers across town to a taco Bell compound and then to walled gated mansion. Where he gets paid via an app. And between the compounds is people trying to rip off the delivery people. And Trump had been POTUS for well past 8 years.  The LOL thing about this was, my pal was like I don't by it. Why is Trump still POTUS. And why are people only poor, delivery people, and Rich. Respectively.
And I'm like it's post apocalyptic. Meh. I was so on to something.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 639x359]

Always check Snopes for analysis of claims like this.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sylv​ia-browne-coronavirus/


Snopes saying "eh, so she was lucky" is hardly debunking it.

But yeah, lucky guess, just like any other "psychic"

Except my psychic. She's the real deal.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 639x359]


Well that explains it. Now there's nothing to worry about it. It's just going to disappear. Everything is fine.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[writes blog]
[write a script that generates a page for a list of illnesses saying a pandemic will happen and it will be contagious for every year until 2900]
[2025 rolls around and BOOM, people will quote me as having predicted it and no one listened]
[2029 rolls around and BOOM, people will quote me as having predicted it and no one listened]
[2038 rolls around and BOOM, people will quote me as having predicted it and no one listened]
[2055 rolls around and BOOM, people will quote me as having predicted it and no one listened]
[2070 rolls around and BOOM, people will quote me as having predicted it and no one listened]
[etc etc]
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I predict that people will complain about how dumb it is to listen to psychics in this thread.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What I lack in psychic ability I will make up for in spamming every possibility. No one ever pays any attention to the ones that didn't come true.
 
