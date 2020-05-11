 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Police pop punks for pandemic pranks   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Indian River County, Florida, Vero Beach, Florida, Disorderly conduct, Saturday evening, Orchid Island, Florida, Florida teenagers, spraying of air freshener, Amos Troublefield  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Message in a Bottle (The Police) - Pop Punk Cover
Youtube DgcfYFfr1Ok
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they about to get their hair cut?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta love alliteration.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Florida tag being quarantined?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Pop Punks Pursuing Pandemic Pranks

//you missed a golden opportunity, subs
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peachy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, they totally deserve that. And I hope the cops took that one smirking jackhole home to his mom, and she gave him the beatdown he really needs.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Smoking Gun, wow, haven't heard/seen that in years, they used to feature here a lot more regularly.

I believe there was s big fall out, when Drew poached their web designer
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's funny about coughing and spraying Febreeze.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: The Smoking Gun, wow, haven't heard/seen that in years, they used to feature here a lot more regularly.

I believe there was s big fall out, when Drew poached their web designer


What?  Look around. You think a web designer has been here?

Well.. sober anyway
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A "practical joker" deserves applause for his wit according to his quality. Bastinado is about right. For exceptional wit one might grant keelhauling. But staking him out on an anthill should be reserved for the very wittiest."

-- Lazarus Long
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gotta love alliteration.


I always appreciate all alliteration and also any assorted ancillary antics.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my new Flapper Jazz - Punk Rock fusion band is called Troublefield.

/ That is one badass last name.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I don't know what's funny about coughing and spraying Febreeze.


Humor is subjective.

/ though, seriously, f*ck these idiots.
// community service disinfecting the entire store every night from 1-5 (or whenever this place does their thing) until this whole thing passes
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
it would be one thing if they were 12, but 18?  they need to grow up and get to work finding eye-dentical, mask friendly IDs for booze buying.
 
