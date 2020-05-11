 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight is the final music version of Paul's Memory Bank for the foreseeable future (8PM EDT). For the first hour, "Singles Night", 45s that have never been played on this show before. Then requests until the DJ falls asleep (11PM?). DIT   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who have listened to me over the past 5 years or so know what I play.  To my knowledge, each of the 2500+ songs I've done are loaded on the server, if you request it and I have it I'll play it.

I think these links work for listings of what I got....

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1MCw​d​HXXhc4TLPRd1kRnot76-sS8svE48 a .CSV file

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1QlW​M​Dxvrb9DKumBVbGOgF6-7EErdXjNU an Excel file.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition, from 12 Noon EDT on Wednesday until midnight, each of the DJs (3 of us) will get 4 hours to do whatever.  I have drawn the 4 - 8 PM slot.  Same rules, you can request and if it's on the server I'll play it (you might be lucky and one of the other DJs have it and put it up there.  I'm not really up to hitting the iTunes account much more.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: In addition, from 12 Noon EDT on Wednesday until midnight, each of the DJs (3 of us) will get 4 hours to do whatever.  I have drawn the 4 - 8 PM slot.  Same rules, you can request and if it's on the server I'll play it (you might be lucky and one of the other DJs have it and put it up there.  I'm not really up to hitting the iTunes account much more.


Kudos for all these years.  :)


Kudos for all these years.  :)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least this time it wasn't a sudden surprise. And I'm looking forward to Old Time Radio, because that was fun!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's been a Monday tradition listening to the show while cooking dinner with the kid, Big Chungus.
Request, how about Good Times, Bad Times, by Led Zep?  Thanks for the good vibes, WB!
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This should be interesting!  Or not but whatever I'm in
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This sounds like something from 1968 or '69.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When Julie Comes Around - peaked at #41 12/13/69
Evil Woman - peaked at #19 around March of 1970
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Gentrys had their version of Cinnamon Girl out before Neil Young
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: It's been a Monday tradition listening to the show while cooking dinner with the kid, Big Chungus.
Request, how about Good Times, Bad Times, by Led Zep?  Thanks for the good vibes, WB!


It's not on the server, but I DO have it.  Just have to do some conversion to get it up there. Fortunately I have time...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This song always reminds me of a family trip I went on in the summer of 1970. I heard it a lot in Dad's station wagon.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One problem with "mono" records is that when they're played on older turntables, one channel usually gets destroyed.  That's the case with this one.  Had to use the left channel only.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A stereo stylus is not the proper fit for a mono groove as well, it will tend to vibrate.
 
